What is “The Matrix Resurrections?”
Unfortunately, no one can be told what “The Matrix Resurrections” is. You’ll have to see it for yourself.
Well, that’s not entirely true. Lana Wachowski’s return to the only relevant Hollywood impact created by she and her sibling is an equal parts embracing of nostalgia and equal parts deconstruction meta experiment (no, not that one led by Zuckerberg) defined by — and scorned by — nearly 20 years of fan debates and expectations that establishes itself as a product that is unsure of what audience it’s truly intended for. And yet, it’s perhaps the perfect sequel to the “The Matrix” sequels — or, perhaps, the only sequel to those films that could be made possible.
There’s a lot of talk about dichotomies and binaries in “The Matrix Resurrections.” It seems the elder Wachowski spent a bit too much time analyzing the dyad twist of “The Rise of Skywalker” and set out to create a movie that could take the idea of joined “heroes” and actually make it work. Whether it works here or not (though, it’s at least better than whatever J.J. Abrams vomited on screen in 2019) is debatable. But in an ironic twist, this latest “Matrix” sequel is somewhat of a dyad itself — a binary approach to storytelling with a plot dichotomy that somehow is clever in a meta commentary way, but also not nearly as clever as it thinks it is. The crafters of this two-pronged approach to plot development also don’t seem to trust audiences to remember what happened in the original trilogy 20 years ago, and thus have to constantly intersperse hand-holding flashbacks for recollection. Not even Christopher Nolan’s storytelling is this heavy-handed in its hand-holding. After all, the “Matrix” sequels were many things, but boring and forgettable certainly do not fall into that list of adjectives.
But it’s perhaps a testament to the blowback to “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — with their long, drawn out lore dumps that felt like a character reading a Wikipedia entry while partaking into some recently legalized paraphernalia — that Wachowski approached this franchise resurrection (let’s not call it a reboot) more like the original groundbreaking 1999 classic with its focus on feeding just enough world-building to excite and to move the plot along, while not getting bogged down in the details. Fans who liked “The Matrix,” but eschewed the sequels will find satisfaction — and a little vindication — here. While those who enjoyed the lore building and first-year university philosophical exercises that were the sequels will be left out in the cold.
Wachowski treats the first half of the film almost with utter contempt, focusing on the meta commentary of the events of the “Matrix” trilogy as an in-universe game created by Keanu Reeves’ Thomas Anderson. It’s common knowledge Warner Bros. has harassed the siblings for years to make another movie in this frantic age of franchise fulfillment. So hearing Jonathan Groff’s creative business partner (who’s certainly not a resurrected Agent Smith) muse about how Warner Bros. has forced his hand in making a “Matrix” game sequel is a bit on the nose — as is the casting of “John Wick” director and former Reeves “Matrix” stunt double Chad Stahelski as a husband named Chad to Carrie Ann-Moss’ Tiffany, Trinity’s simulation alter-ego.
So much of the opening 45 minutes is a retread of what has already come before — purposefully so, as evidenced by the constant flashbacks to previous films — as if the callbacks simply aren’t enough to remind people. Anderson must again take the red pill and awaken himself from a desperate, unfulfilling existence to discover his true purpose in the real world.
It’s only when his awakening happens that the movie shifts into the second half of its binary setup — one filled with returning characters, cameos and another long-winded setup for potential future films. Sadly, while the second half of the film is much more coherent in its purpose, it’s less ambitious and falls into the trap that so many nostalgic-driven reboots and reimaginings fall into, which is giving audiences exactly what they want — even when it’s the same thing they’ve already seen with a newer coat of paint. There’s nothing new on screen during the second half of the film and none of it compares to the classic elements of the original trilogy.
For their parts, Reeves and Moss slip back into their roles with effortless ease. The script actually gives Trinity something to do this time, instead of pining for Neo while engaging in cool action. Her character has depth and purpose for the first time in the franchise, and she often takes center stage over Neo at various parts of the story.
Newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick hold their own in new roles. The former plays a form of Morpheus that is part classic, part new with a surprisingly satisfying explanation that opens the door for interesting implications. However, the remaining few new characters are relatively forgettable and serve as nothing more than stand-ins for the back half of the film’s numerous action scenes.
In what is perhaps the most disappointing aspect of “The Matrix Resurrections,” the action simply isn’t that great. For a franchise that defined action cinematography, this followup is extremely tame — forsaking the wire-fu wushu action of the original trilogy for more modern up-close fight scenes that feel put together by an editor with a cocaine habit paid by the cut. If that’s the case, he will have enough money to buy enough cocaine to rival Pablo Escabar. Rarely do the action scenes have time to breathe. The camera is way too close and moves too much to give audiences a clear glimpse at what’s happening. It’s truly sad to see.
“The Matrix Resurrections” feels almost as if it could have been called “The Matrix Rebooted” — both from a plot perspective and a production point. It establishes just enough new material for another production crew to expand, should Wachowski wish to slide back into irrelevance. But it’s hard to tell whether she truly wanted to make this new movie to entertain audiences and to welcome them back into the Matrix, or whether she wanted to emulate Hideaki Anno’s approach to “Evangelion” and its fanbase, and troll fans and Warner Bros one last time in order to finally put the franchise behind her for good. Much like the Matrix itself, you have to see for yourself in order to decide. It’s a binary, you see.
“The Matrix Resurrections” is playing now in theaters, and is available for 30 days streaming on HBO Max at no additional charge for subscribers.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.