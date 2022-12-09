David Harbour’s “Violent Night” is “The Santa Clause” meets “Die Hard,” and promises to be a new Christmas classic in the years to come.
The “Stranger Things” star headlines a unique twist on Christmas traditions, pitting Santa Claus — yes, the actual Kris Kringle — against a group of terrorists trying to steal $300 million from the home of a wealthy family led by a half-drunk matriarch who spent a lifetime neglecting her sycophant children. The terrorists are led by John Leguizamo’s Scrooge, a man who absolutely hates Christmas because of his childhood trauma. The premise is absurd, but director Tommy Wirkola manages to walk the fine line between ridiculous and tongue-in-cheek fun.
Harbour’s Santa is different from most other portrayals. This is a Santa who is bitter and cynical, discouraged by the lack of Christmas spirit in the world and contemplates whether this will be his last Christmas Eve. He spends his first appearance in the movie ranting about consumerism and children’s obsession with video games at the expense of true holiday love in a rant that feels almost like it was written by a bitter boomer. But that rant is at the core of the film, which carries a surprising amount of heart.
When Santa lands at the mansion of Beverly Lightstone, played by the wonderful Beverly D’Angelo, he’s soon trapped in the house with a group of terrorists who want to rob its underground vault. Santa wants nothing more than to just get away and move on with the most miserable night of the year. But when the terrorists go after young Trudy, a girl who still believes in Christmas magic and the real Santa, he draws upon his violent past in order to save her in what quickly becomes an over-the-top indulgent Christmas action film filled with plenty of excessive gore and amazingly-choreographed action.
Harbour plays the cynical Santa with a heart of gold exceptionally well. Unlike “Bad Santa,” in which Billy Bob Thorton went out of his way to play the titular character in the most despicable light possible, Harbour manages to balance that modern cynicism with the spark of Christmas magic with extreme skill. And the more the action ratchets up, the more Harbour becomes comfortable in the role and really embraces the zeal of what’s happening on screen. It might be cliche these days to take something wholesome and twist it into some angry experience, but this movie works because it never takes itself too seriously, recognizing the farcical nature of the premise and embracing it.
Much of the reason this movie works, beyond Harbour’s unmatched charisma, is due to the deft touch of director Tommy Wirkola, who has made a budding career out of embracing the preposterous. Wirkola previously worked on the low budget Nazi zombie movie, “Dead Snow” and the similarly-toned “Hansel and Grettel: Witch Hunters.” “Violent Night” is his best movie yet and shows a maturity of vision from his earlier films, which focused more on the violence and gore at the expense of the story.
Watching Santa systematically dismantle an armed group of terrorists only works with proper care. “John Wick” co-creator David Leitch and other franchise producers helped guide this film, and the inspirations are very apparent. The action scenes are all carefully constructed and take advantage of the premise. Santa’s weapon of choice is a sledgehammer, harkening to his days before he donned the red suit and started delivering presents to children across the world.
Despite the laughable premise, “Violent Night” is a movie that has a lot of heart and actually feels like a love letter to Christmas and Christmas films. There are obvious call outs to films like “Home Alone” and the aforementioned “Die Hard,” including a scene in which Trudy sets a series of Kevin McAllister-inspired traps that turn much more violent and deadly compared to the Chris Columbus classic. And Santa, at one point, even pulls out a “Die Hard” blu-ray from his magic sack in an attempt to defend himself against a terrorist. D’Angelo, who plays the family matriarch, is also best known for her starring roles in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” movies, including “Christmas Vacation.”
There’s a lot to love in this film because it mostly succeeds in exactly what it sets out to be — a self-indulgent action film starring a not-so-saint Nick. The cast and crew could have done even more with the premise, pushing it to its limits, but “Violent Night” works because of that semblance of restraint exercised by everyone involved. It would be easy to go full ridiculous, but the fact the film is ever so slightly grounded and embraces that feeling of Christmas spirit makes it an instant classic.
“Violent Night” is exclusively in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.