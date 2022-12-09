David Harbour’s “Violent Night” is “The Santa Clause” meets “Die Hard,” and promises to be a new Christmas classic in the years to come.

The “Stranger Things” star headlines a unique twist on Christmas traditions, pitting Santa Claus — yes, the actual Kris Kringle — against a group of terrorists trying to steal $300 million from the home of a wealthy family led by a half-drunk matriarch who spent a lifetime neglecting her sycophant children. The terrorists are led by John Leguizamo’s Scrooge, a man who absolutely hates Christmas because of his childhood trauma. The premise is absurd, but director Tommy Wirkola manages to walk the fine line between ridiculous and tongue-in-cheek fun.