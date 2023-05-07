“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant”

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is an enjoyable film with a surprising amount of emotional and character depth.

 Courtesy photo

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is the most un-Guy Ritchie movie ever made.

The crass British filmmaker put himself on the scene with hard-edged English gangster films like “Snatch” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” filled with stylized violence and enough quips to make a Marvel Studios writer jealous. Even his franchise efforts, such as “Sherlock Holmes” and “Aladdin,” feature that signature Ritchie style of gritty, stylized action with scrappy underdog heroes. So when the man behind “The Man from UNCLE” directs a grounded, realistic Afghanistan War film with nary a ham-fisted joke or wiseguy in sight, it can create a bit of tonal whiplash and caution. Can the guy who gave us “Rocknrolla” really handle a serious war film with heavy themes on display? Yes. Yes, he can.

Recommended for you