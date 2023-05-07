“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is the most un-Guy Ritchie movie ever made.
The crass British filmmaker put himself on the scene with hard-edged English gangster films like “Snatch” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” filled with stylized violence and enough quips to make a Marvel Studios writer jealous. Even his franchise efforts, such as “Sherlock Holmes” and “Aladdin,” feature that signature Ritchie style of gritty, stylized action with scrappy underdog heroes. So when the man behind “The Man from UNCLE” directs a grounded, realistic Afghanistan War film with nary a ham-fisted joke or wiseguy in sight, it can create a bit of tonal whiplash and caution. Can the guy who gave us “Rocknrolla” really handle a serious war film with heavy themes on display? Yes. Yes, he can.
Jake Gyllenhaal continues to prove he’s one of the most overlooked leading men in Hollywood as he stars as Sgt. John Kinley, an Army special forces soldier hunting for IEDs in Afghanistan. Gyllenhaal plays a much more subdued role here compared to his more recent outings. He really gets to stretch his acting muscles with the character work Ritchie’s script provides as he struggles with the guilt of his situation and the choices that he must make. Gyllenhaal sells the internal conflict within Kinley in some fine character acting that’s usually reserved for movies with much less action than this.
Kinley is accompanied by Ahmed, an Afghan interpreter who knows more about the ways of the people whose hearts and minds Kinley is supposed to win over than any American ever will. The film repeatedly goes out of its way to show just how out of its element the entire U.S. military actually is in the country. It’s surprising, and a bit refreshing, to see such a critical look at the military industrial complex and how unprepared it was in Afghanistan. The fact that this is the lens through which Ritchie explores the conflict for his first serious war film is a surprise, albeit a welcome one.
When Kinley is wounded behind enemy lines during an ambush, Ahmed helps smuggle him to safety over more than 100 miles of wilderness and rough terrain while evading the Taliban. After rescuing Kinley, Ahmed is abandoned by the Americans and goes into hiding after the Taliban puts a price on his head for embarrassing them. Back home, Kinley realizes that his guardian angel was left behind while he made it to safety, so he vows to go back in to rescue him.
Dar Salim’s turn as Ahmed is most impressive. The Iraqi-born actor has mostly starred in foreign films, and this is his first real break in Hollywood, and he takes advantage of it. The man blends into his role so well. He’s never outclassed by his co-star, with whom he shares most of his screen time. Salim’s Ahmed truly is the heart of the film. It’s his conflict that is at the core of everything that happens on screen.
Interpreters were valuable assets to American soldiers in the conflict and, as the movie explains, most were captured and killed by Taliban forces as U.S. forces pulled out. They were promised visas for them and their families to relocate to America, but were often caught up in red tape. Most never made it out. Ritchie really goes out of his way to shine a light on the dark aspect of the war. It almost feels like this movie is personal to him, especially with how his name is plastered above the title, as if it’s some prestige piece from an auteur filmmaker.
“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” isn’t the standard guns-blazing rousing American war film that Hollywood likes to put out without shame. It still has plenty of intense action, and there are some setpieces that are extremely intense and fun to watch. But it’s all done in service of a story that wants to tell a message about how the country left so many behind that had helped in the early days of the war. It really is an enjoyable film with a surprising amount of emotional and character depth, and certainly not like anything Ritchie has ever done before. How much one enjoys that depends on one’s expectations of seeing a Guy Ritchie war film.
“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.