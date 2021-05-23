Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” a dark, grounded crime thriller, represents a return to form for the writer-director who has gone astray in recent years chasing big dollars with special effects-laden spectacles.
The British director originally made a name for himself with crime classics, like “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” and “Snatch.” But after hitting mainstream success with “Sherlock Holmes” and its sequel, he left his wheelhouse and continued to suffer, even if movies like “Aladdin” continued to make bank at the box office. “Wrath of Man” isn’t the blockbuster crowd pleaser like a Disney live action remake, but it’s a much more effective and exciting film that will please longtime Ritchie fans.
Jason Statham, reuniting with his “Snatch” director, stars as Patrick Hill, a mysterious man who joins a security company specializing in escorting large amounts of cash in armored trucks for Los Angeles businesses and banks. He’s a man of few words, but with a short attitude and a penchant for seeking out the most dangerous runs. His co-worker, Bullet, played by Holt McCallany of “Mindhunters” fame, calls him a “dark spirit” for how well he handles a gun, and how much he likes to put himself in danger. There’s something different about him — something not right.
Ritchie leans into his strengths with a somewhat convoluted, chronologically-challenged narrative that weaves together multiple storylines that culminate in a bloody tale of greed and revenge. As Hill’s backstory is slowly revealed, it peels back the layers of an onion of a story that surprisingly works, and is a bit tragic. On the surface, it could easily appear to be rote and cliche, but there are just enough twists and developments to make “Wrath of Man” stand above the usual revenge genre fare that has become so popular in recent years.
Statham delivers a surprisingly solid performance, even if he’s not asked to do much beyond look like an angry version of himself. The best elements of his character are in the subtle facial gestures and the emotions he conveys with his eyes — not unlike Kurt Russel’s turn in “Soldier.” Hill’s wrath is bubbling just beneath the surface, and is apparent to the audience, but completely lost upon his coworkers. It’s a fine piece of acting for this type of film.
Statham is surrounded by a solid group, including the aforementioned McCallany. They’re joined by a surprising Josh Hartnet, who is almost impossible to recognize at first, as a hotshot security guard. “Raised by Wolves” breakout star Niamh Algar has the least amount to work with, but still turns in a solid role as “Tough Chick,” the only female security guard and first to get caught in Hill’s crosshairs.
But the real star of this show is Scott Eastwood. A member of a group of former soldiers struggling to survive post-discharged, Eastwood’s Jan walks a fine line between stone-cold killer and crazed madman. He’s struggled to step out of his father’s shadow (let’s be honest, who could?), but this is the first role where he offers serious potential. He has the least amount of screentime as the other characters — showing up more than halfway through the movie’s 115-minute runtime — but he absolutely dominates the screen presence when he’s around. This is a star-making role for him.
“Wrath of Man” isn’t the type of movie that’s going to rekindle the smoldering box office, but it’s the perfect movie to watch with a bowl of popcorn on a quiet Friday night. Ritchie fans will appreciate how the director returns to his forte — forsaking big budget, massive scope blockbusters — for a much more intimate crime thriller that still offers plenty of excitement and some fine action.
“Wrath of Man” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.