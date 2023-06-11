Every so often, a movie arrives on the scene to redefine its genre and transcend the trappings of what’s come before it. Hitchcock reinvented horror with “Psycho.” Kubrick reimagined what was possible with science-fiction with “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Spielberg forever changed war depictions with “Saving Private Ryan.” While comic book cape flicks might not ever reach the cinematic heights of those aforementioned films — nor should anyone ever expect them to do so — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” establishes a new standard for comic book storytelling that eclipses everything that has come before it with a stronger focus on the face behind the mask and the struggles that come with that mantle of responsibility told from the perspective of a minority character with a real-world history of being faced with the idea that he doesn’t belong. With one 140-minute film, writer-producers Chris Lord and Phil Miller simultaneously recontextualize six decades of “Spider-Man” history and prove to the basement-dwelling nerds sitting in front of their webcams and Snowball microphones making obnoxious YouTube videos decrying the genocide of the white male superhero with “not my ‘Spider-Man’ rants” that their opinions amount to Jack and you know what, and Jack left town. Peter Parker is an amazing character. “Across the Spider-Verse” cements the idea that the Afro-Latino Miles Morales is the definitive Spider-Man, and there’s no question about it.

The film picks up more than a year after the events of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which saw Morales get bit by a radioactive spider and become the second “Spider-Man” after Peter Parker is killed by Kingpin. He met Peter B. Parker, an alternate universe Spider-Man, and a group of other spider-people — all of whom he helped return to their own realities, including Gwen Stacy. Since then, Morales has assumed the mantle of Spider-Man in Brooklyn and has to navigate all of the dangers, responsibilities and expectations (both good and bad) that comes from being a superhero, a high school student and a minority.

