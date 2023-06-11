This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Gwen Stacy, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), left, and Peter B. Parker, voiced by Jake Johnson in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Gwen Stacy, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), left, and Peter B. Parker, voiced by Jake Johnson in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Sony Pictures Animation via AP
This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Every so often, a movie arrives on the scene to redefine its genre and transcend the trappings of what’s come before it. Hitchcock reinvented horror with “Psycho.” Kubrick reimagined what was possible with science-fiction with “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Spielberg forever changed war depictions with “Saving Private Ryan.” While comic book cape flicks might not ever reach the cinematic heights of those aforementioned films — nor should anyone ever expect them to do so — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” establishes a new standard for comic book storytelling that eclipses everything that has come before it with a stronger focus on the face behind the mask and the struggles that come with that mantle of responsibility told from the perspective of a minority character with a real-world history of being faced with the idea that he doesn’t belong. With one 140-minute film, writer-producers Chris Lord and Phil Miller simultaneously recontextualize six decades of “Spider-Man” history and prove to the basement-dwelling nerds sitting in front of their webcams and Snowball microphones making obnoxious YouTube videos decrying the genocide of the white male superhero with “not my ‘Spider-Man’ rants” that their opinions amount to Jack and you know what, and Jack left town. Peter Parker is an amazing character. “Across the Spider-Verse” cements the idea that the Afro-Latino Miles Morales is the definitive Spider-Man, and there’s no question about it.
The film picks up more than a year after the events of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which saw Morales get bit by a radioactive spider and become the second “Spider-Man” after Peter Parker is killed by Kingpin. He met Peter B. Parker, an alternate universe Spider-Man, and a group of other spider-people — all of whom he helped return to their own realities, including Gwen Stacy. Since then, Morales has assumed the mantle of Spider-Man in Brooklyn and has to navigate all of the dangers, responsibilities and expectations (both good and bad) that comes from being a superhero, a high school student and a minority.
Meanwhile, in her alternate universe, Stacy faces similar struggles as Spider-Woman, who’s hunted by her very father, Captain George Stacy. Since her multiverse adventure, she’s become distant and withdrawn, searching for a band to which she can belong and be herself. The duality of her identity struggle has been seen by some as an analog for the struggle of trans youth to discover who they are, and while I’m not qualified to speak on that, it’s good to know that other underrepresented minorities are able to draw parallels to their own lives through larger-than-life on-screen heroes like straight, cis-white people been able to do for the last 60 years of Parker’s struggles. This movie is all about how anyone can relate to someone they see on screen — even as holier-than-thou antagonists try to argue otherwise. Some of the most impactful scenes don’t involve a single punch being thrown, but rather Morales trying to justify his very existence — either to a white guidance counselor who wants him to lie about his “story” in order to earn a minority scholarship or to an army of spider-people who argue he doesn’t belong. That’s storytelling you don’t find in a generic Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.
At the core of the conflict is what defines a spider-person. Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099, has organized an entire multiverse of spider-people to help protect alternate realities after the events of the first film nearly destroyed the entire universe. Voiced by the wonderful Oscar Isaac, O’Hara serves as both protagonist and exposition relay to establish the rules of the Spider-Verse. Each spider-person faces multiple canon events in their lives — moments of great tragedy and loss that help define them as heroes. The death of Uncle Ben in his various forms are the most prominent canon events. But there are others, and each time one is altered, it creates a cascade effect that can destroy that reality, as well as threaten the entire universe. O’Hara believes that changing anything in the history (or canon, get it?) of a spider-person will forever compromise the very fabric of the universe.
O’Hara’s views within the context of the movie establish a compelling antagonist who truly believes he’s doing the right thing, even if it means each hero must lose someone very close to them on multiple occasions. It’s an aspect of the Spider-Man story that has always transcended each version of the character. How many times has Uncle Ben died on screen? But within a meta, real-world context, the storyline is downright brilliant. O’Hara represents every screaming neckbeard who has ever complained about even the most basic of changes to the characters they’ve come to love.
Enter Morales, the only black Spider-Man, who is being told by every spider-person that he comes across in this film that he doesn’t belong. He’s not Spider-Man. There are narrative reasons that play into the larger twist of the story that make this wrinkle even more poignant and impactful. And when one considers that ever since Morales was introduced in the Marvel Ultimate Universe in 2011, he’s been faced with racist think pieces and reactionary videos that he’s not a “real” spider-person because he replaced Peter Parker (who died in the Ultimate universe before being resurrected several years later), the narrative takes on yet another layer of brilliance.
“Across the Spider-Verse” improves on the already stunningly-brilliant animation of the original film for an absolute visual feast. To say this looks like a comic book in motion is an understatement. There are animation techniques on display that are simply mind-blowing. Each universe has its own unique art style and animation that not only helps the audience understand where each scene is taking place, but they give each universe and spider-person their own flavor and personality that’s immediately apparent as soon as it appears on screen. Even the individual spider-people retain their own unique art style when crossing between worlds. Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk is an especially distinct translation. It’s a storytelling technique that only animation could ever employ and it works beautifully. Though, those who are motion sensitive might need to avert their eyes during some of the more intense action sequences. Hopefully, the success of these films inspires Disney and other animation studios to stretch their creative muscles a bit and do something different than the same generic CG art style to which we’ve been subjected since “Toy Story” for almost 30 years.
“Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” is the definitive Spider-Man movie experience that serves as a beacon of representation for those who just want to see a hero who looks like them, or who faces the same struggles with identity as them. It also serves as a love letter to more than 60 years of Spider-Man stories with literally dozens of Easter eggs and references. Comic book fans will spend hours pouring over every cameo, appearance and reference packed tightly into this film. They even made the Spot, a villain of the week, into a legitimate threat that is truly terrifying by the time the end credits roll. How did they manage to do that? Brilliance. Just be warned going in, this movie ratchets the stakes higher and higher until you start to question how everything will be wrapped up before the curtain drops. This is the middle chapter of a trilogy with a cliffhanger ending in the same vein as “Back to the Future Part II” or “Avengers Infinity War.” The final film, “Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse” will arrive in March 2024. Still, the cliffhanger ending only serves to heighten the emotions and impact of this film. Go see this on the largest screen possible, the animation alone deserves that honor.
“Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” is in theaters now.