You’re going on a journey through memory — a somewhat (ironically) forgettable, albeit ambitious journey from writer-director Lisa Joy, co-creator of “Westworld.”
“Reminiscence” is a unique movie that combines elements of a grounded post-apocalyptic future with the classic trappings of noir detective films from the 1930s and 40s. On paper, it works, with the combination of the writing talents of Joy and a solid cast led by Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandwie Newton. But, much like “Westworld’s” later seasons, the final product is less than the sum of its parts. It never quite comes together to reach its full potential, but still manages to be an entertaining movie — especially for noir fans who have slim pickings these days.
Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a veteran who’s trying to make a life for himself in a post-global warming world in which Miami and much of the coastlines of the United States have been fully submerged. As land became a valuable resource, wars broke out for what was left and the rich barons grabbed anything of value to cement a society of massive inequality. The setting is pretty unique, and downright haunting at times, as it offers a very depressing view of our incoming future. But the setting — and its rich history and lore — is nothing more than window dressing. We never get a full glimpse of what happened, as the world building is frustratingly delivered in massive exposition dumps through Nick’s hard boiled narration.
Through Nick, the audience learns that as the world crumbled around them, people turned to reliving their old memories through reminiscence machines. They were originally used to interrogate prisoners of war, as skilled individuals could force someone to relive their memories and broadcast them on a futuristic display. The technology eventually went public and people escaped the horrors of reality by stepping back to their best memories. The many implications of the technology are on full display in the film — everything from fun, whimsical journeys to better times to terrifying invasions of privacy by law enforcement and government to the gruesome use of “burning” someone’s memory, during which they only relieve that same memory over and over for the rest of their lives.
Nick is pulled into a massive conspiracy when he meets Ferguson’s Mae, a mysterious woman who originally comes looking for a way to find her lost keys. But after falling in love with Nick, she disappears, sending the already fragile memory worker on a journey of his own to find the woman who may or may not have ultimately betrayed him.
The story pulls elements from noir stories from “The Maltese Falcon” to “Chinatown” and others. There’s nary an original idea in its plot, as Nick bumbles his way through clue after clue, getting beat up a lot along the way. The setting remains the most interesting aspect of the movie, as the plot is relatively boilerplate and fairly predictable. Though, the movie does go a few places and commits to a few points that are surprising and unflinching in their nihilism. It’s good to see a movie focused on so much sorrow and pain that doesn’t turn away from the suffering.
Much like in “Westworld,” Joy often tries too hard to get too fancy with her storytelling. “Reminiscence” ultimately plays out as a series of reminiscences in an effort to keep audiences guessing about what is actually happening in real time, and what is a memory. But instead of enthralling viewers, it simply makes certain revelations and points a little too cumbersome for someone to follow who isn’t mapping things out in their head. It’s not as convoluted as something like “Tenet,” which requires multiple rewatches, but it’s still a little too clever for its own good.
“Reminiscence” is a flawed experience that won’t entice everyone. There’s a lot to like, there’s a little to dislike, and there’s much more to be frustrated by. The potential was there for a new classic noir story that could stand the test of time. Jackman gives a tremendous performance and Ferguson is haunting and captivating when she’s on screen. But Joy seems more interested in trying to trick the audience and confuse it with the structure of the plot, rather than crafting an interesting conspiracy that will keep audiences guessing. But if you are a noir fan, or want to see what is truly a beautiful mess of a film, check out “Reminiscence.”
“Reminiscence” is in theaters now and is available for streaming on HBO Max at no additional charge for the next three weeks.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.