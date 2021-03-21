Editor’s Note: Due to an editing error, the full movie review was not run in Sunday’s edition of The Constitution.
Disney’s latest animated offering blends the studio’s timeless style with a mix of “Indiana Jones” fare and Asian representation to craft a truly thralling — and timely — adventure for the whole family.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, a Southeast Asian inspired land where humanity lived peacefully alongside dragons in a sort of utopic harmony. Around 500 years before the start of the film, monsters called the Drunn attacked and killed almost all of the dragons before the remaining survivors sacrificed themselves to defeat the monsters. With no dragons left alive, and only the “spirit” of one in the form of a glowing orb left, humanity descended into tribalism. When tensions come to a head, and the spirit of the last dragon is shattered, the Drunn return and turn the world into an apocalyptic wasteland as the survivors hide from the Drunn and wait to die.
The story is surprisingly bleak in places, and is filled with haunting images throughout. As the Drunn attack, they don’t necessarily kill people, but rather turn them into stone statues contorted into a twisted vision of their former selves with hands outstretched into a position of offering. The fate is more sanitary — especially for a family movie — than seeing bodies strewn across the land, but it’s somewhat more disturbing to see a world filled with innocent looking statues before realizing they were actually real people before being attacked by monsters. The movie uses this imagery well in order to constantly remind the viewer, and characters, about the stakes of the adventure.
Raya serves as the heroine of the movie, scouring the wasteland for rumors and legends of a way to revive Sisu, the last dragon that sacrificed herself to end the Drunn scourge 500 years prior. She’s shadowed by Namaari, a member of one of the other human tribes who betrayed Raya at the start of the movie in order to try to capture the spirit stone for her family. If Raya’s external conflict of trying to save Kumandra from the Drunn is the driving force of the film’s plot, Namaari’s internal conflict of trying to do what’s best for her tribe and family, even as she knows it’s wrong, is the driving force of the film’s heart. As the villain, she receives even more character development than Raya, who remains relatively flat throughout.
Sisu is resurrected relatively early in the film, but quickly falls into the Disney trope of one of those legendary characters who turns out to be nothing like everyone expected of them. It’s a bit tired at this point, honestly. Sisu openly admits she’s not the “best” dragon, and is actually one who joins a group project in order to take credit for the work of others — or, in this case, her brothers and sisters who provided the power to vanquish the Drunn. The trope worked in “Moana,” but doesn’t quite succeed here, as Sisu doesn’t provide the comedic timing of Dwayne Johnson’s Maui.
With Sisu resurrected, Raya traverses the lands of Kumandra, acquiring the remaining pieces of the shattered spirit stone, and picking up allies along the way. They really don’t offer much the extended story beyond serving as necessary steps in the hero’s journey that Raya finds herself on. Only Benedict Wong’s Tong, a giant modeled after the mongols, adds to the story, as the fate of his family and village is revealed. Still, each ally provides an entertaining moment or two in the final conflict, and ultimately helps support the film’s underlying theme by its end.
For all of its reliance on past Disney tropes and checkboxes, “Raya and the Last Dragon” does feel like a breath of fresh air for the studio’s animated offerings. There’s not a single musical note in the film, as it’s more of a straight fantasy adventure than something like “Moana.” Its art style is grounded in its Southeast Asian inspiration, ditching the generic doe-eyed character models from previous films. Even Sisu’s quirkiness and naivety is abandoned for better character development when the plot calls for it. This is a movie that handles serious subject matters and plays it straight, without breaking the fourth wall for a dance and musical number, or for tired character beats that contradict what’s happening around them.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” represents a bellwether moment for Asian representation in traditional animation — something desperately needed today, more than ever. Its predominately Asian-American cast is excellent, led by Kelly Marie Tran, who many might remember as Rose in “Star Wars The Last Jedi,” before she was subsequently all but abandoned in “The Rise of Skywalker” due to backlash fueled by racism. Here, Tran gets to showcase her acting chops and ensure that Asian American children will have a heroine of their own to look up to. She helped bring to life yet another Disney heroine that can stand proud in the Disney animation canon for years to come.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is now in theaters, or can be purchased for $29 on Disney+ Premier Access.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly movie review column for The Constitution.