Sam Raimi’s return to comic book movies couldn’t be more welcome than with the Sorcerer Supreme himself — or, his assistant.
The titular hero of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is back for only his first sequel since the 2016 original. Though Strange has become a much more prominent figure in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, his adventures have been much more preoccupied with galactic threats than the more interesting mystical corners of the franchise. It’s here for only the second time in his six-year history that we actually get to see Strange tackle truly other-worldly threats — and one very close to home. Indeed, the film’s demanded mixture of horror (making this the first real horror content of the MCU), fantastical elements and a bit of comedy thrown in make it perfect fodder for a Raimi returning to the director’s chair of a major Hollywood production for the first time since 2013’s “Oz the Great and Powerful.” Just don’t go in expecting pure “Evil Dead” or even “Darkman.” This is Raimi on a leash — though, an admittedly lengthy leash.
A surprising amount of the story is centered around Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange trying to find his place in the world again — especially in regards to his relationship with Rachel McAdams’ Christine, the on-again-off-again love interest of Strange’s from the first film. Strange carries with him a lot of guilt for handing over the time stone to Thanos, thus leading to the snap that killed half of the universe’s population for five years. In the time that he and half the world were gone, Christine moved on and found someone. Wong, played wonderfully by the returning Benedict Wong, is now Sorcerer Supreme and doesn’t miss a moment to remind Strange of the fact. The context of this movie’s circumstances really add clarity to Strange’s composure in his last appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Strange remains plagued each night of dreams in which he sees a different version of himself die. He writes them off as merely dreams until a mysterious girl, America Chavez, who is always in his dreams, shows up in the real world being chased by a monster that looks eerily similar to Shuma-Gorath, but is unnamed (and thankfully so, considering how fast it’s dispatched). It’s here that we get a short look at Raimi’s electric comic book style that’s been sorely missing from modern comic book filmmaking.
Chavez employs a power that allows her to travel between different universes in the multiverse — a topic first touched upon in “No Way Home.” Though she doesn’t know how to control her powers, Chavez always manages to come across a Doctor Strange in each universe in an attempt to defeat demons that chase her. Recognizing he needs help, Strange turns to the only other major magic user in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. But the truth is soon revealed that it’s Maximoff, corrupted by the Darkhold, a dark magic artifact, who has been sending the demons to kill Chavez in order to claim her power so that she can travel to a different universe to be with her two children. Elizabeth Olsen really comes into the role in this movie. She’s gradually improved since her mainline debut in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but she’s finally been given material in “WandaVision” and now here in “Multiverse of Madness” to really stretch her acting muscles.
This is where the interconnectivity of the MCU’s movies and its Disney+ streaming shows will first be put to the test. Fans of the genre-bending “WandaVision” will remember that, while dealing with the grief of losing Vision, Maximoff took over a town with her magic and played out various sitcoms that she had enjoyed as a child. As part of her magical fantasy, she gave birth to two boys. But when she brought down the magic wards, she lost her children, though never forgetting them. It was a tragically bittersweet ending to a great show — and kind of controversial now.
There’s a lot of debate about how the themes presented at the end of “WandaVision” meld with this movie. Maximoff was already seen reading the Darkhold at the end of the show, and she’s visibly shaken at hearing the screams of her two boys from another universe. The groundwork was set, but this is a different Maximoff in “The Multiverse of Madness.”
This is where Raimi’s deft hand at directing comes into play. Maximoff is played as a straight villain with little to no redeeming qualities — a true slasher monster in the form of an unstoppable force that just rolls over everyone — including some intriguing character cameos. She’s absolutely terrifying any time she’s on screen and Raimi’s attention to horror detail makes her even more unnerving to watch in certain scenes. But it’s that absolutely irredeemable tone that could put off some people who view Maximoff as a more sympathetic character.
This major focus on Maximoff — who essentially co-leads the movie — comes at the expense of Strange’s ongoing character development. As he travels through parallel worlds with the help of Chavez, Strange begins to realize that he’s just as much of a danger to the multiverse as anyone because of his need to be the one to save the day. His fatal flaw is always trying to be the hero, ironically. It’s a great theme to address, but the movie just never dedicates the time to explore it too thoroughly, and that’s it’s main problem.
“In the Multiverse of Madness” is a movie packed to the brim with content and plenty of ambition. It just rarely has enough time to unpack its elements and explore them in a truly satisfactory way. Maybe it’s because the themes of grief and loss were already touched upon in “WandaVision” and we’ve seen multiverse shenanigans in “Loki” — both of which offered plenty of time to absorb everything that was happening. Here, it’s almost too much, too fast, too hard.
Still, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is a satisfying horror adventure that opens the door for plenty of potential in the future. The fanservice is kept to a minimum and multiverse elements are much more in service of the current story than some larger overarching plot. Though, comic book fans will get excited at a few specific Hickman-related mentions. It’s a movie that features a lot of great elements from that trademark Raimi camp to some amazing mind-bending visuals. Maximoff’s villainous turn is horrifying and gripping. It’s a movie that might not completely stick the landing, but makes an ambitious enough attempt to overlook those problems.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.