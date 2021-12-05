The “Resident Evil” franchise just might be a cursed franchise on the silver screen.
After five horrendous “adaptations” overseen by director Paul W. S. Anderson, Sony Pictures opted to reboot the franchise for a new audience in a new generation. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” certainly hews closer to the source material than its predecessors, but it’s still a maligned mess of a movie plagued with amateur writing and direction that proves fandom doesn’t translate to quality.
“Welcome to Raccoon City” combines story elements from “Resident Evil” and “Resident Evil 2” video games for a mish-mashed amalgamation of a story that feels like a string of the two games’ greatest hits held together by the thinnest of connective tissue. The Umbrella Corporation, a multinational pharmaceutical company, is in the process of moving out of Raccoon City, its home headquarters for decades. The movie makes a point of emphasis to show that only the poor and those who are too ill to leave remain in the dying mountain town. But there’s something else happening beneath the surface.
In what is almost certainly a targeted change in the name of satire, Umbrella has been poisoning the town’s water for years, dumping chemicals from its bioweapons research project into the groundwater. The people of the town are slowly turning into undead zombies. And yet, there’s even worse things lurking in the confines of the Umbrella mansion.
Claire Redfield returns to Raccoon City after escaping its orphanage, where she lived alongside her brother, Chris. Claire has become obsessed with revealing the truth about Umbrella to the world, while her brother, now a cop with the town’s S.T.A.R.S. unit, is a major supporter. When the T-virus — a bioweapon designed to reanimate dead tissue — escapes in the mansion, Chris and his team, including Jill Valentine and Albert Wesker, are sent in to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Claire joins with rookie cop Leon Kennedy in an effort to escape the town before it’s destroyed by Umbrella.
Initially, “Welcome to Raccoon City” shows a lot of promise. It captures that B-movie feel of the original games with an underlying unease as the town slowly descends into chaos. The buildup is the best part of the film because it relies less on overt scares and action and more on the tension and fear of the unknown. When the action actually starts — which is about 45 minutes into the relatively limited 105-minute runtime — that’s when the film starts falling apart at the seems.
Director Joannes Roberts made a name for himself in directing B-movies like “47 Meters” and “The Strangers: Prey at Night.” He’s never been mistaken for a quality director, but his talents — at least on paper — seem well suited for something like “Resident Evil.” But he lacks the skills to direct the intense zombie and monster action that permeates the second half of the film. He does show promise with an intense action sequence that sees Chris overwhelmed by zombies in the dark in the mansion with the only light provided by limited muzzle flashes. The low budget certainly doesn’t help matters, as some monsters look even worse than their versions in the original Anderson “Resident Evil” films from the early 2000s.
For a cast consisting of mostly relative unknowns, the actors do a commendable job of bringing their characters to life. Kaya Scodelario continues to put in quality work, coming off her efforts in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “The Maze Runner,” as Claire. She’s the primary lead of the film and brings an intensity to the character. Robbie Amell does a decent enough job as Chris, though he just sort of blends into the background most of the time. Hannah John-Kamen feels the most miscast as Jill, but the script doesn’t give her much to work with.
It’s Tom Hopper’s Wesker that steals the show. Fans of the original game might question how this character will turn into the Wesker that everyone knows from later games, but he’s still set up to become a recurring force if sequels are made. Hopper has always been a great actor since his days of “Black Sails,” so it’s good to see him showing what he can do on the big screen — even if it’s something as mundane and passive as “Welcome to Raccoon City.”
There’s a decent enough movie buried within this film, but it’s just not what’s seen on screen. The script’s shortcomings seem to be covered with an endless series of references and easter eggs to the franchise with hints as to what could come in the future. It walks a fine line of slavish devotion to the video game series while trying to modernize some of its more dated elements. Yet, it feels like a homework assignment you loaned a friend to do before the bell rings, but without any basic understanding of what makes it work or “correct.” Only the most diehard of “Resident Evil” fans need check out this movie, for they are the only ones who will enjoy the Easter eggs and laugh enough at how bad certain elements are.
“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” is playing now exclusively in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.