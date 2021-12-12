Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” bills itself as “inspired by a true story” — an important distinction, because the movie has a seriously hard time finding a consistent tone for such a tragic real-life story.
In an age where true crime has become one of the most popular pastimes, “House of Gucci” drunkenly staggers along the line of being a serious look at the descent into madness of a troubled woman and a camp-filled extravaganza filled with over-the-top performances and bad accents that would fit right in with a Ryan Murphy miniseries. In actuality, the true story of the murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci at the behest of his estranged wife, Patrizia Reggiani, is almost as crazy as what happens on screen. Sometimes, life is as strange as the fiction it inspires.
“House of Gucci” centers around Lady Gaga’s Patrizia, a relatively unassuming woman who falls in love with Adram Driver’s Maurizio, heir to the then-family-owned Gucci, one of the largest premier fashion brands in the world. The movie never commits to whether she loved Maurizio for his money and name, or for him as a person. But as their relationship unfolds over the course of close to a decade, she manipulates her somewhat unassuming husband into tax fraud, family betrayal and near bankruptcy as he forces his remaining family members out of the business to take over for himself. This movie is as much about the downfall of the Gucci empire at Maurizio’s hands as it is about the machinations of his scheming wife in an attempt to gain more power and money.
Scott never fully commits to whether he wants to present a true-crime drama about a man trapped by his wife and ultimately murdered when he cuts her out of everything, or an 80s inspired over-the-top soap opera in the same vein as “Dynasty” — complete with a focus on the fashion of the time as much as the characters. It feels like two movies crammed into one with little care of the tonal shifts.
Thankfully, the script and tone issues are vastly overshadowed — or covered up — by the amazing performances of everyone on screen. Scott amassed an amazing cast led by Gaga and Driver and buoyed by Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino (in the first role he’s actually cared about in years) and a near completely unrecognizable Jared Leto covered in so much makeup, it’s hard to see his face move.
Gaga and Driver both offer commanding performances that should put them in award consideration early next year. Gaga, especially, does an amazing job in showing Patrizia — a woman vilified for the last 25 years for her crime — as a complicated woman driven by passion and the desire to be heard and listened to, as well as just seen. Some of her best scenes find her faced off against the male members of the Gucci family where she refuses to back down in the face of intimidation and pressure. Her softer moments with her husband are delivered just as well. The only real flaw in her performance comes toward the end of the film when she descends a little too much into the camp as she plots her husband’s ultimate demise. That accent, though, is almost as bad as Kevin Costner’s wavering British accent in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.”
Driver’s performance is much more subtle, though just as effective. He transitions from a meek, unassuming man into the leader of an empire confident in himself — almost to a fault. His attempt at an Italian accent is much better than Gaga’s, though he’s ultimately given less material to work with by the middling script. Still, Driver continues to establish himself as one of the best actors working in Hollywood today.
Scott’s eye for the dramatic and visual flare help elevate “House of Gucci” over similar movies. It’s much more refined and beautiful than his previous attempt at a movie of this type, “All the Money in the World,” as he relies less on color grading and allows the beautiful vistas of Italy and the cold skyscrapers of New York City to shine on their own. He also takes time to let the Gucci fashion shine, giving readers a glimpse of why control of the fashion empire was so important for everyone involved.
Watching “House of Gucci” is like watching a train wreck unfold in slow motion. The pacing is terrible, with at least 20-25 minutes needing to be cut to help with the flow. But knowing the true history behind Patrizia’s murder of her husband just adds a subtle sense of dread that builds as the movie approaches its conclusion. Driver’s sympathetic — at least somewhat — performance helps with this, as audiences know what will ultimately happen to him, but yearn for something different. It’s best to not treat “House of Gucci” like a true crime story, and more of a fascinating character drama filled with some over-the-top acting and scenery chewing, a bit of camp and plenty of outlandish flourish with some absolutely amazing performances.
“House of Gucci” is playing exclusively in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.