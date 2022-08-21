“Prey” is the single best “Predator” film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic in 1987.
Granted, that’s not exactly a high bar to set — especially in the face of such valiant efforts as Shane Black’s disastrous “The Predator,” but it’s still high praise. The fact that director Dan Trachtenberg opted against yet another modern day mano-a-mano matchup between a modern, outmatched hero and an advanced alien hunter and instead focused on a more grounded, primitive period setting with a skilled hunter and a savage alien makes for a much more compelling film — one that we haven’t seen on screen before and that shows there’s still plenty of life in this once-dying franchise.
The film focuses on members of the Comanche tribe in 1719 at the dawn of white western expansion. At the heart of the film is Nanu, a young Comanche woman who aspires to be the great hunter that her brother has become. She’s often disrespected and overlooked by the male members of her tribe — a not-so-subtle metaphor for how women are often treated today. While exploring with her dog, she sees a mysterious alien spaceship arrive on earth. Having no concept of extraterrestrial life, Nanu believes it to be a demon of some sort. She sees this as a sign to prove herself — to undertake the great hunt that will prove herself to her tribe.
When she joins her brother and other tribe members to rescue a lost comrade, she begins to notice mysterious signs. The big cat that attacked her tribe has been run out of its territory. A rattlesnake was found skinned alive. Mysterious tracks too large to be that of a bear are found in the hunting area. Something is stalking the land.
The Yautja, the alien species of the franchise, looks a bit different in this movie. He doesn’t feature his lock-on plasma cannon or many of the other gadgets that made him the superior hunter against the likes of Schwarzenegger’s Dutch and his men. He still features plenty of cool weaponry, including homing arrows and a poison net that was first seen in “Predator 2” that can disintegrate anyone caught within. The lack of technology makes the fight against human hunters with muskets, flintlock pistols and arrows much more believable. It also provides for much more imaginative hunt sequences and action scenes that are focused on fight choreography over flashy special effects.
The Yautja is also much, much more brutal and savage in this film. The movie doesn’t explain the differences, and it doesn’t need to. Plot takes a backseat to character development and overall tension in this film. All viewers need to know is that this Yautja is absolutely viscous and tears into a pack of French hunters in one of the most impressive action sequences of the franchise.
Amber Midthunder establishes herself as an amazing leading actor in this film. As Nanu, she portrays the tempered confidence that has come to define science-fiction female leads over the last 30 years. Her Nanu is already firmly established alongside the likes of Ellen Ripley and Sarah Connor as this extremely capable fighter who uses her brains and imagination as much as her raw skill and power to fight one of the galaxy’s most dangerous hunters.
“Prey” is also a major step forward for representation in science-fiction. There’s never been a movie like this with such an emphasis on Comanche or American Indian representation. Billy in “Predator” remains one of the few American Indian characterizations that embraces the representation in a science-fiction movie, but this is entirely steeped in Comanche culture. It’s a breath of fresh air, especially with an optional dub that plays the movie entirely in the Comanche language with dialogue provided entirely by the original actors. That version of the movie is worth watching for that reason alone.
It’s honestly a shame “Prey” wasn’t released in theaters, but was relegated to the Hulu streaming service. It’s the type of mid-budget, smaller scale science-fiction action that could work in a theatrical setting without the need for massive explosions, battles filmed with CG armies or caped heroes flying about. It does what the original “Predator” did best, focusing on a well-paced experience full of great action with standout performances. It might not have the 80s cheese or the amazing one-liners of the original, but it features a stronger lead performance from Midthunder and an extremely brutal portrayal of the alien hunter. Hopefully, it revitalizes the franchise and shows the path forward in order to help the series grow again.
“Prey” is streaming now on Hulu.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.