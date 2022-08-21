"Prey"

From left, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Amber Midthunder and Dakota Beavers in “Prey.”

 David Bukach/20th Century Studios/TNS

“Prey” is the single best “Predator” film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic in 1987.

Granted, that’s not exactly a high bar to set — especially in the face of such valiant efforts as Shane Black’s disastrous “The Predator,” but it’s still high praise. The fact that director Dan Trachtenberg opted against yet another modern day mano-a-mano matchup between a modern, outmatched hero and an advanced alien hunter and instead focused on a more grounded, primitive period setting with a skilled hunter and a savage alien makes for a much more compelling film — one that we haven’t seen on screen before and that shows there’s still plenty of life in this once-dying franchise.

