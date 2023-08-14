Film Review - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Michelangelo, “Mikey,” voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., Donatello “Donnie,” voiced by Micah Abbey, background left, Leonardo “Leo”, voiced by Nicolas Cantu, and Raphael “Raph”, voiced by Brady Noon.

Unique artstyle aside, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is a commendable take on the famous franchise anchored by absolutely wretched characterization of the titular characters. Teenage? More like tweenage.

Producer Seth Rogen heads the flick that completely redefines much of the “TMNT” canon. The great thing about the franchise is how diversified each adaptation can be. This approach ties the origin of the turtles and Master Splinter to the ooze, this time created by Baxter Stockman for a mysterious company. He’s killed in a raid, but not before setting free his pet fly mutated purposefully by the ooze. That fly would later grow up to be criminal mastermind Superfly; who, along with his cousin mutations also created by the ooze, launches a war on humans. It’s interesting to see a villain that’s not just Shredder. Old school fans of the 1980s show will be pleased to see familiar faces Bebop, Rocksteady and Leatherhead. There are other references and easter eggs to different eras of “TMNT” adaptations throughout the film.

