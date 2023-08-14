This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Michelangelo, “Mikey,” voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., Donatello “Donnie,” voiced by Micah Abbey, background left, Leonardo “Leo”, voiced by Nicolas Cantu, and Raphael “Raph”, voiced by Brady Noon.
Unique artstyle aside, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is a commendable take on the famous franchise anchored by absolutely wretched characterization of the titular characters. Teenage? More like tweenage.
Producer Seth Rogen heads the flick that completely redefines much of the “TMNT” canon. The great thing about the franchise is how diversified each adaptation can be. This approach ties the origin of the turtles and Master Splinter to the ooze, this time created by Baxter Stockman for a mysterious company. He’s killed in a raid, but not before setting free his pet fly mutated purposefully by the ooze. That fly would later grow up to be criminal mastermind Superfly; who, along with his cousin mutations also created by the ooze, launches a war on humans. It’s interesting to see a villain that’s not just Shredder. Old school fans of the 1980s show will be pleased to see familiar faces Bebop, Rocksteady and Leatherhead. There are other references and easter eggs to different eras of “TMNT” adaptations throughout the film.
The art style of the animation is hard to ignore. Many will immediately want to draw parallels to the “Spider-Verse” films, but do not, this is a completely different animation style. Scenes often feel like comic book panels drawn with heavy paints come to life. Much of the movie is animated in a slightly jittery way, but the turtles themselves all animate so smoothly, which is so apparent against the backdrop of the world and characters around them. This approach really makes them feel like fluid creatures, accenting their training and approach.
The problem and fatal issue with “Mutant Mayhem” is the characterization of the “teenage” mutant ninja turtles and Splinter, which all feels fatally flawed. The turtles are portrayed as 12 year-olds with the worst sense of humor imaginable even though they are supposed to be 15. They act as if they were written by an out of touch Gen X or boomer’s concept of what a teenager acts like. As someone who interacts with teenagers on a daily basis as a high school teacher, they are much, much more mature than what’s portrayed on screen here.
That poor characterization absolutely ruins the tension of any serious scene. It’s impossible to take anything seriously in the film, even when it attempts to explore deeper concepts, such as family and acceptance, because the turtles cannot act with any sense of urgency. Everything is goofy to them. Their tone feels like a marketing intern’s idea of the average “Fortnite” player. It’s insufferable.
Their characterization is only eclipsed by this poor adaptation Splinter, who is now an eccentric, paranoid old rat who taught martial aristo the four turtles by watching tae bo videos on YouTube. Granted, some tellings of Splinter learning martial arts from magazines in the sewer or by emulating his owner, a martial arts master, but this version of him just seems so disappointing. Jackie Chan’s voice acting makes him sound like he’s on his dying breath throughout the whole movie. His xenophobia toward humans plays into the film’s larger overall themes of acceptance of both mutant and human, but it seems misplaced from the beginning. His whole hatred of humanity hinges on an ongoing joke throughout the whole movie about milking. It’s tonally inconsistent in every way.
Rogen tries to explore some interesting ideas with the story before devolving into a spectacle of a third act, but he never does anything with them. Both Splinter and Superfly hate humans for different reasons. Superfly saw his creator killed while Splinter was attacked when he went to the surface one time. Both have their grievances, but approach them from extreme opposite positions that bring them into conflict. But the conflict is undermined at every turn by “teenagers” that can’t take anything seriously. The writing of the protagonists betrays the narrative it attempts to tell.
Longtime franchise fans will enjoy spotting Easter eggs from all their favorite entries. It’s obvious “Mutant Mayhem” was a labor of love. The animation style is unique and it’s good to see more animated films stepping outside the standard look defined by Pixar and a pre “Puss and Boots the Last Wish” Dreamworks. It’s a shame that work is ruined by a narrative that can’t be taken seriously because the main characters at the core of the story are immature children masquerading as teenagers. There’s nothing wrong with portraying the turtles as younger, as many adaptations definitely age them up. But this version went the opposite direction, which destroys any tension or attempts at deeper narrative exploration. That’s a shame because it’s obvious that Rogen wanted to go deeper. Hopefully, a potential sequel can age the turtles up and we see a more mature approach, as there’s a great deal of potential in this new franchise.
