“Don’t Worry Darling” will be one of those movies remembered more for the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding its production than for the final on-screen experience.
Olivia Wilde stepped behind the camera for just the second time, following up the impressive 2019 “Booksmart” for a more ambitious, albeit much more flawed film. Under normal circumstances, her sophomore effort would be ultimately forgotten — relegated to a streaming catalog filler movie that would featured on one of those AI-generated Internet “think pieces” in a few years titled, “Movies You Forgot Existed.” But as rumors circulated that Wilde abandoned production for days at a time to continue an affair with star Harry Styles — the same Styles at the center of reports that Wilde lied about firing troubled star Shia LaBeouf in replace for — and forced star Florence Pugh to step in and direct certain scenes, the drama became more entertaining than the movie. It’s almost ironic that a movie with themes about female imprisonment should be defined by torrid scandals, but here we are.
Styles and Pugh star as an idyllic couple in a mysterious desert community that looks like it’s ripped straight out of the 1950s. In what appears to be a cross between “The Stepford Wives” and a modern “The Matrix” interpretation, women are almost slavishly dedicated to their well-dressed, handsome husbands who all go to work at the “Victory Project” each day. The women have no idea what their husbands do, nor do they ask questions. Their jobs are purely to wait on their men, clean their homes and watch the children, should they have any. Even at its most innocent, the town of Victory looks extremely suspect. The movie does very little to hide that there’s something insidious going on, somewhat ruining the already predictable twist that rears its ugly head later in the film. Pugh’s Alice lives the “perfect” 1950s suburban housewife lifestyle, complete with hanging out with all of the other wives while they sunbathe at the beach, spend money in malls and scheme how best to serve their men. Styles’s Jack drives a fancy sports car, sexually pleasures his wife on a nightly basis and seems madly in love with everything she does. It’s the pure manifestation of the uncanny valley from a sociology perspective.
Chris Pine stars as Frank, the leader of the Victory Project and defacto mayor of the town of Victory. He brings his natural charisma to a sleazy role that fits him like a glove as this well-spoken leader with a mysterious past who always knows the right thing to say and how to say it. He has everyone wrapped around his finger in this insidious scheme.
When Alice starts noticing cracks in the reality of her world, starting with how she notices completely empty egg shells to more nefarious developments, she begins to question everything around her. If Wilde had just a bit more restraint, these moments of Alice’s mental breaks could have walked a much better line between whether she’s truly insane, or whether the things that she’s seeing are actually real. Instead, the direction offers little in the way of speculation, as everything is spelled out almost immediately.
Thankfully, Pugh and Pine bring their A-game to the production, knocking both roles out of the park. Pugh has already made a name for herself in Hollywood, and her role here — albeit in a somewhat disappointing film — is definitely the highlight. She switches between manic housewife and empowered prisoner with ease. Pine, while not quite a match for her on-screen charisma, does an equally impressive job as the ethereal Frank, who comes off as a cult leader, but a cult leader one can understand why people would follow.
Styles is the real albatross around this movie’s neck. His natural British accent comes and goes throughout the film in absurd instances. There is a narrative reasoning behind some of these choices, but he’s just not that good of an actor. He’s easily outclassed in every scene alongside Pugh and has the charisma of a rotten potato. A better actor in the role of Jack could have elevated the material, but not him.
Ultimately, “Don’t Worry Darling” is a disappointing home run swing — one that needed another passover of its script and some better casting decisions. It tries to tie into modern developments, toying with the idea of how isolated single men and their destructive behaviors can impact those around them, but it doesn’t do enough with that idea. The twist, while unique, just opens a massive can of worms of plot holes and questions that have no answers, and the movie doesn’t even attempt to answer these questions. There’s something good underneath the terrible script and the drama, and some of it is not Wilde’s fault, but that doesn’t change the fact this film was a major miss.
