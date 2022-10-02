Don't Worry Darling

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Olivia Wilde and Nick Kroll in a scene from “Don’t Worry Darling.”

 Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

“Don’t Worry Darling” will be one of those movies remembered more for the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding its production than for the final on-screen experience.

Olivia Wilde stepped behind the camera for just the second time, following up the impressive 2019 “Booksmart” for a more ambitious, albeit much more flawed film. Under normal circumstances, her sophomore effort would be ultimately forgotten — relegated to a streaming catalog filler movie that would featured on one of those AI-generated Internet “think pieces” in a few years titled, “Movies You Forgot Existed.” But as rumors circulated that Wilde abandoned production for days at a time to continue an affair with star Harry Styles — the same Styles at the center of reports that Wilde lied about firing troubled star Shia LaBeouf in replace for — and forced star Florence Pugh to step in and direct certain scenes, the drama became more entertaining than the movie. It’s almost ironic that a movie with themes about female imprisonment should be defined by torrid scandals, but here we are.

