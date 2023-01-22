Film Review - Plane

This image released by Lionsgate shows Mike Colter in a scene from “Plane.”

 Kenneth Rexach/Lionsgate via AP

“Plane” is everything one can expect from a Gerard Butler action film releasing during the January doldrums.

It’s low budget, it’s filled with contrivances, it’s relatively uneventful. But yet, there’s a certain sense of charm about it — not unlike any number of the Liam Neeson action films released on a conveyor belt a couple times each year.