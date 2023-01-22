“Plane” is everything one can expect from a Gerard Butler action film releasing during the January doldrums.
It’s low budget, it’s filled with contrivances, it’s relatively uneventful. But yet, there’s a certain sense of charm about it — not unlike any number of the Liam Neeson action films released on a conveyor belt a couple times each year.
Like the aforementioned Neeson, Butler has honed his craft as a scowling aging man caught in a series of circumstances that require him to balance that everyman charm with skills just competent enough to save the day in glorious fashion against a nameless brown-faced terrorist before the credits roll. “Plane” is no exception.
Butler stars as Brodie Torrance, an airline pilot who’s forced to land his plane on a wartorn island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after it was struck by lightning. Among the surviving passengers is Mike Colter’s Louis Gaspare, a disgraced French Foreign Legion soldier captured for murder. After the crash landing, Torrance and Gaspare try to search for help, but come across rebel terrorists who take the passengers hostage. Somehow, Torrance, who has no military training, manages to overpower multiple soldiers in an attempt to help his passengers escape.
Somehow, the airline has its own mercenary strike force that it sends in for assistance. Somehow, that’s not the dumbest part of the film. Gaspare’s past is never explained beyond the vaguest of hints. His character arc comes to a complete stop and just ends in the middle of the movie when he disappears and is never seen again. It almost feels as if his character was a late inclusion, were it not for how integral he is to the first two acts of the film.
There’s not really a whole lot to “Plane” beyond another excuse to see Butler fight faceless terrorists. In many ways, it feels like a throwback to the classic ‘80s action films that had muscle-bound heroes fighting waves of brown-skinned terrorists.
But at least films like “Delta Force,” “Commando” and “Marked for Death” had memorable villains. The rebel leader here, Junmar, is a complete non-entity. He’s supposed to be an intimidating figure that everyone is afraid of. But his limited screen time sees him purely scowling at the camera and looking tough, but never actually doing or saying anything of note.
For an action film, “Plane” is surprisingly bare of major action setpieces. There’s only two gunfights in the whole movie and the third act finale is pretty disappointing. French director Jean-François Richet piloted this film about as well as Torrance pilots his plane. He’s previously known for a pair of solid action outings, a remake of “Assault on Precinct 13” (which, admittedly was lackluster compared to the John Carpenter classic) and “Blood Father.”
But the same problems that plagued those films can be seen here.The action just doesn’t have much of an impact. The sound design is weak and guns don’t sound like they’re powerful, even when a shot from a .50 caliber sniper rifle sends guys flying back several feet from impact. There’s a lack of energy throughout the film that is most apparent during the limited action sequences. For a film that is primarily marketed as an action flick, it’s disappointing to see what little action is featured come off so poorly.
Butler is admittedly as charming as ever and really elevates what would be a mediocre January release to something that can be passively enjoyed as a streaming catalog filler for a dull Saturday afternoon. A movie like “Plane” was never going to be a real winner, but the cast admittedly gives it a great effort. It’s just too bad the other parts of the film don’t live up to the potential.
“Plane” is playing exclusively in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.