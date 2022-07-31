"Nope"

Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park in the film “Nope.”

 Universal Pictures/TNS

Say, “yep” to Jordan Peele’s newest horror flick, “Nope.”

Peele has proven, yet again, his unconventional transition from sketch comedy to horror was a brilliant career move — not just for him as a creative, but for audiences craving quality horror content that goes beyond low budget slasher flicks and bad ghost stories. “Nope” is not a conventional horror film — aligning itself much more with genre classics like “Jaws” and “Tremors” — to deliver a chilling and extremely entertaining experience.

