Say, “yep” to Jordan Peele’s newest horror flick, “Nope.”
Peele has proven, yet again, his unconventional transition from sketch comedy to horror was a brilliant career move — not just for him as a creative, but for audiences craving quality horror content that goes beyond low budget slasher flicks and bad ghost stories. “Nope” is not a conventional horror film — aligning itself much more with genre classics like “Jaws” and “Tremors” — to deliver a chilling and extremely entertaining experience.
Daniel Kaluuya rejoins the man who made him a household name in “Get Out” — this time as O.J. Haywood, a Hollywood horse trainer caught up in an extra-planetary mystery. After a shocking opening 15 minutes that sets the tone for what will follow until the credits roll, O.J. is left to fend for himself on a ranch that dates back to his great-great-great-grandfather, the black jockey riding the horse in the first ever motion picture. O.J. is not much for socializing, preferring the company of horses to humans. When his sister, Emerald, played by the wonderful Keke Palmer, arrives at the ranch, it reopens a lot of old familial wounds — wounds that have to be put aside when something in the sky starts abducting their animals.
While the Haywood siblings are the stars of the show, the thematic heart belongs to Steven Yuen’s Ricky Park, a former child star turned tourist rodeo attraction. Ricky’s most famous childhood role was on a syndicated sitcom that included a chimpanzee family member. During filming of an episode, the chimpanzee, Gordy, snaps and brutally attacks his cast members. But Ricky was spared, leading to a lifetime of trauma and a lifetime of hubris, leading the P.T. Barnum-inspired Ricky to believe he can control elements that no other man can.
Many might question Gordy’s involvement in the movie and how the narrative thread is seemingly disconnected from the Haywoods and their struggles, but it’s the lynchpin of the entire film. Without Ricky and Gordy, the story of the Haywoods just doesn’t work. Peele is masterful in weaving the storylines and their themes together — playing off one another until the final climax when it all comes together in a beautiful tapestry of imagery, character development and subtext. “Nope” is an onion of a movie — made up of multiple layers that, when peeled back, reveal yet another membrane of storytelling.
“Nope” mostly forsakes the typical jumpscares of more traditional horror films — one or two scenes aside. Instead, he maintains his focus on the elements of paranoia and the oppressive atmosphere that literally floats over the heads of every character in the film. There’s a sense of dread that permeates the film and it builds methodically as more information is revealed about the threat in the skies. This is not a traditional alien invasion flick, but something much more interesting and much more haunting.
Peele continues to hone his craft and builds that suspense and horror with some downright chilling sequences that will make even the most ardent horror fan squirm — not from what can be seen on screen, but rather what can be heard and what can be imagined in the viewer’s head. After all, our imaginations are much more horrifying than whatever someone can put on screen. It’s the same technique that Steven Spielberg used in “Jaws” and Ridley Scott used in “Alien” — perhaps two of the best horror flicks ever made. You can blatantly see the inspiration on screen.
Some might be put off by the pacing in the second act. The film makes a minor tonal shift for an extended period of time as the Haywoods try to capitalize on the great mystery by attempting to film it for money. Tech store Fry’s, somehow still not dead, plays a heavy role during the second act, including tech employee Angel, who becomes a bit of comedy relief. But these humorous shifts that appear quite frequently in Peele’s films are less about throwing slapstick humor on screen in Marvel Studios fashion and more about giving audiences a chance to breathe before the stakes are ratched up again shortly after. It’s a stylistic choice that might work for some, but not for others.
It’s great to see Peele continue to embrace representation in his horror films, including bringing back Kaluuya for a second go-round and adding Palmer to the cast. Both bring their absolute A-game to this movie. Yeun, who has struggled to land a breakout role since leaving ‘The Walking Dead,” is the strongest performance of the trio. He balances the childhood trauma with the ambition of a man who doesn’t know when he’s in over his head. While he plays a sleazy carny, he still channels just enough genuineness to feel sympathetic. It would be great to see more of him in the film.
“Nope” is such a great movie because it turns the tropes of alien invasion and sci-fi horror films on their heads. He crafts a movie that isn’t out to subvert expectations merely to shock audiences. Instead, it’s an organic story that unfolds in an entertaining and interesting way that invokes just as much awe and fascination as it does rejection and horror. It might not be on the level of the extremely poignant societal commentary of “Get Out,” but it’s an amazing horror film that proves one doesn’t need to strip away every bit of originality in order to frighten audiences.
“Nope” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a review for The Lawton Constitution.