Nostalgia sells — and no movie sells it better than “Spider-Man No Way Home.”
The third in a trilogy of high school-focused “Spider-Man” films set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “No Way Home” not only ties up the plotlines and character arcs established as far back as “Captain America Civil War” in 2016, but also culminates nearly 20 years of “Spider-Man” films dating back to the one that started it all, Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” in 2002. It serves as a love letter to fans of the wall crawler, and those who have grown up watching this modern comic book movie renaissance.
“No Way Home” picks up within seconds of the ending to “Spider-Man Far From Home,” which saw Spider-Man’s identity revealed to the world as Peter Parker after Mysterio, with his dying breath, framed Parker for his death in London. The court of public opinion is divided between whether Spider-Man is a hero for good or a murderer — a sentiment fueled by the return of J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson.
In typical Spider-Man fashion, his dual lives put his friends and family at risk, even going so far as to prevent girlfriend M.J. and best friend Ned from getting into MIT due to their affiliation with Spider-Man. Feeling he has no other choice, Parker turns to Doctor Strange in order to cast a spell that would make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. But when he tries to add multiple contingencies, the spell backfires, bringing in villains from across the “Spider-Man” movie franchises into the MCU.
It’s good to see fresh takes on villains like Doctor Octopus, Sandman and especially Electro, who was handled very poorly in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Each actor, from Alfred Molina to Jamie Foxx to Willem Dafoe slip back into their villainous roles like a well-worn glove. Their personalities are slightly altered to fit the more jovial tone of the MCU, but it’s good to see everyone return again and to see their characters play off an entirely different Spider-Man. Dafoe’s Green Goblin is especially menacing — surpassing even his appearance in 2002’s “Spider-Man.” He’s so much more dangerous in this film, and Dafoe looks as if he’s having a blast with the role.
Sandman and the Lizard are given the short end of the character development stick, as they spend almost the entire runtime in their mutated forms — only reverting to human appearances for a passing moment. Obviously, a film with so many characters has to make sacrifices somewhere for smooth pacing, but it seems a tad disappointing to see the two most sympathetic villains from their respective franchises receive so little attention.
Spider-Man stories have always been about Parker’s struggle to balance his life as a superhero with his life as an everyday person trying to make it in the world. Thus far, his appearances in the MCU have forsaken that plotline in favor of showcasing him alongside franchise favorites like Iron Man and Nick Fury. This really feels like the first “Spider-Man” film in the MCU that is focused entirely on Parker and his struggles. It also feels like the most refreshing “Spider-Man” film to date — one that captures the brilliance of the MCU with the brilliance of the wall crawler’s history.
It does feel slightly disappointing not to see any of Spider-Man’s MCU villains make an appearance — either returning, like Michael Keaton’s Vulture, or a new version of his rogues gallery. Parker has no attachment to any of the villains — at least initially — and it feels more like he’s obligated to clean up a mess than to face off with someone that challenges him on a character level. But his interactions with all five characters are very well done and no one feels out of place, despite the drastically different tones of each “Spider-Man” cinematic iteration.
“No Way Home” is a bittersweet film that’s simultaneously a fanservice-filled celebration of the past, as well as a foundation for a very exciting future for the “Spider-Man” cinematic franchise — whether that includes further adventures in the MCU in some form, or a new established continuity separate from Disney alongside Sony’s Sony Spider-Man Universe plans. Yes, that is an official title for Sony’s “Spider-Man” universe technically separate from the MCU. There’s plenty to like here as a Spider-Man fan — whether one grew up with his adventures in the comics or his on-screen personas.
“Spider-Man No Way Home” is available now only in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.