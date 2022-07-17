Thor has surprisingly become one of the most haunted and emotional heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his latest adventure, “Thor Love and Thunder,” continues that tradition as one of the most simultaneously charming and heartbreaking films in the franchise yet.
The God of Thunder has endured a lot in the last few years. He watched his father, Odin, die; saw his brother die — multiple times; witnessed his home destroyed by a sister he never was even alive; lost half of his people to Thanos; and spent five years wallowing in misery and depression — haunted by his failures. All of this is retold in a humor-tinged recap at the start of the movie courtesy of his best friend, Korg. Those events are then retold later in the film by the amusing live drama team of Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neil.
So when audiences finally catch up with Thor again — the first time since he was last seen at the end of “Avenges Endgame” setting off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who were themselves in search of Gamora — he’s in a completely different place. Gone is the dad bod — replaced by a god bod — and the old Thor is back, right? Not necessarily. Despite spending years galavanting across the galaxy alongside Star-Lord and Co., Thor is in denial. So when the gods of the universe start dying at the hands of a mysterious enemy, he sees it as a chance to finally reconcile with his past failures.
Enter Jane Foster. Yes, that Jane Foster. Natalie Portman returns to the role she vacated after 2013’s disastrous “Thor Dark World” with a twist. She’s Thor, too — the Mighty Thor. Foster is dying from cancer and it’s not getting any better. But she’s able to reconstruct the broken Mjolnir and become her own version of the god of thunder — at least temporarily. Each time she uses the hammer and its powers, it drains her further of life, bringing her ever closer to death. But with gods dying all over the universe, a group of Asgardian children kidnapped and this mysterious villain moving toward a universe-ending macguffin, she has to put her life on the line.
Thor doesn’t know this, and is just surprised — and conflicted — to see his ex-girlfriend again. The movie does a lot of heavy lifting to establish just how close the two of them were — something the previous movies never have done before. It really goes a long way to legitimizing their relationship and justifying why Thor acts so awkward around her now that she’s back in the picture. Some of the funniest and most charming moments of the film are seeing Thor stumble over himself to try to express his true feelings for her. Chris Hemsworth stretches his acting muscles with multiple scenes that see him go through a wide range of emotions within one take. His performance here is some of the finest work he’s done in his relatively short career.
Writer-director Taiki Waititi returns to helm this latest adventure after the runaway success of “Thor Ragnarok,” which truly reinvented the character and breathed new life into him. While both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder” leave heavily into the comedy aspects, the latter does a better job of balancing the humor with the stakes. There are some very heavy emotional moments in this film, and Waititi actually lets them breathe and lets the audience dwell on them before cracking a joke — something he struggled severely with in “Ragnarok.”
One of the hardest parts of the MCU up to this point is to watch Foster slowly waste away and to see Thor, the loveable goofball who’s obviously still in love with her, unable to do anything to stop it. While the conflict is set against a cosmic backdrop that expands the MCU in ways even the most ardent Marvel Comics fan would be surprised, the movie keeps the emotional core centered on the relationship between Thor and Foster.
There’s always something more interesting about seeing these larger-than-life characters — especially a literal god — struggle with something as human as watching a loved one die of cancer than seeing them plow through another army of CG creatures. Seeing Thor, a man who has lived for thousands of years, struggle to move on from his grief and to finally be honest with himself and his feelings is such a human struggle that you just don’t see in Marvel films. It’s a breath of fresh air and helps those of us who are going through those very same struggles a sense of legitimacy and a feeling like we are seen.
Comic fans will recognize the multiple runs that Waititi pulled from to make this film. While he’s obviously inspired by 2014’s “Thor” by Jason Aaron, it’s the “God Butcher” arc that Waititi embraces. Christian Bale has lived long enough to see himself become the villain as Gorr the God Butcher, an alien who became so disenchanted with gods after he’s mocked by one for his prayers following the death of his people and his daughter. Much of Bale’s performance was left on the cutting room floor, but what’s on screen is some amazing comic book work. Gorr easily stands alongside greats like Thanos and Killmonger as one of the best villains in the MCU. He’s equal parts disturbing and understandable in his quest. His scenes are some of the best in the movie. It’s just a shame there aren’t more.
“Thor Love and Thunder” is filled with plenty of Waititi humor, which can be an acquired taste. The jokes land better than “Ragnarok,” but others might disagree. The pair of screaming space goats introduced by Waititi as a joke to “Guardians” writer-director James Gunn prove to be an ongoing gag throughout the film that tread that fine line between humorous and annoying. Other inclusions, like Korg, start to wear thin by the end, but Waititi at least knows when to divert the attention back to the relationship between Thor and Jane.
Ironically, this is the first real romantic movie of the MCU. The franchise has often been criticized for being “sexless” or “asexual” for shying away from focusing too much on budding romances outside of Pepper Potts and Tony Stark or Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers. “Love and Thunder” embraces the romance — not just between Thor and Jane, but also between Thor and Mjolnir. This is perhaps the first mainstream movie that sees a love triangle between a god and two inanimate objects. But it works, surprisingly.
“Thor Love and Thunder” is an acquired taste of a film — perhaps more than any other “Thor” or MCU film. It goes full abstract cosmic in a way that the MCU has never even dared. But the humor is definitely more in the forefront of the experience. If you like Waititi’s sense of humor, you won’t have a problem. If you found “Ragnarok” to be too much, “Love and Thunder” will be just as grating — even if it carries more emotional heft.
“Thor Love and Thunder” is in theaters now.