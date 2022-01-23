A Netflix Western released at the tail end of last year has flown under the radar as one of the most engaging and exciting films of the year — one with an exceptional cast of some of the best up-and-coming and well-established black actors working in the business today.
“The Harder They Fall” is a genre mish-mash that combines elements from the golden age of classic westerns with modern sensibilities and an amazing soundtrack — all held together by the glue that is British musician-turned-director Jeymes Samuel’s keen eye for electric direction and attitude that is rarely found in western films. It marks a high point in western filmmaking that embraces black representation in a genre that has largely tried to erase the contributions of black characters from the 1800s setting.
The movie includes a plethora of famous black outlaws — none of whom actually knew each other during their days. But as the opening credits state, “While the events of this story are fictional … These. People. Existed.” It feels as if the movie tries to justify its telling of events before it even has a chance to open with the first shot — a shot eerily reminiscent of Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in the West.” Names like Nate Love, Stagecoach Mary, Bass Reeves and Cherokee Bill were very real, but were all alive at different times during the 19th century, and never crossed paths. But much like a Quentin Tarantino historical film, “The Harder They Fall” is much less preoccupied with its historical veracity, and much more focused on telling an entertaining story. And that it does.
Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love, an outlaw who robs outlaws in the Indian Territory. After witnessing his parents being murdered in front of him as a child, and being scarred by the man who murdered them, Love has dedicated his life to revenge. Idris Elba stars as Rufus Buck, Love’s longtime nemesis, recently released from prison on a presidential pardon for any and all crimes he’s committed. Love recruits a gang of outlaws, including Zazie Beets’ Stagecoach Mary and hot-headed Bill Pickett to put an end to Buck once and for all. But Buck has his own gang of outlaws. Regina King steals the show as “Treacherous” Trudy Smith alongside LaKeith Standfield’s soft-spoken Cherokee Bill.
The movie jumps back and forth between the two games for the majority of the runtime, giving ample opportunities for character development for members of both gangs. Despite everyone being outlaws, Love and his gang are portrayed much more sympathetically on a blood-soaked quest for vengeance. Despite its relatively large cast of characters, everyone is giving time to shine in their own.
Majors has cemented himself as one of the best up-and-coming black actors in Hollywood in recent years. His turns in “Lovecraft Country” and “Loki” earlier this year were fantastic. He was also one of the few bright spots of 2019’s “White Boy Rick.” But here, he has the chance to stretch his acting chops in ways he’s not been able to do before. There’s a sense of underlying anger that permeates his performance while his outside facade is calm and sensible.
Elba’s Buck is one of the better villain portrayals in recent memory. It’s hard to actually hate the man, despite his obvious criminal elements. He’s just so suave and charismatic that you almost feel like rooting for him, despite knowing what he’s done and what he plans to do.
There is an ongoing debate about whether it was “proper” to take all of these real life individuals and completely change their characterizations to fit this film. That’s not a discussion for me to wade into, but it has been a source of ire among the black community. The movie firmly establishes itself as historical fiction at the onset. It also sets out to tell a specific story, and does it extremely well with a slick sense of direction that’s rarely seen in this genre. Judged on its own merits, “The Harder They Fall” is an entertaining western that’s a hallmark for representation in a genre that has severely lacked any such thing for many, many years.
“The Harder They Fall” is streaming now on Netflix.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.