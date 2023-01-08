Beneath the narrative surface of Andrzej Sapkowski’s “The Witcher” series, the source material for Netflix’s breakout hit, there’s a tremendous amount of lore and history that’s only alluded to throughout the books that offer hints of this thrilling, albeit mysterious past of the Continent.
That’s why when Netflix announced “The Witcher Blood Origin,” an original six-part miniseries that would portray the conjunction of the spheres, the tumultuous event that brought men and monsters to the world of elves and dwarves. The conjunction is one of the most mysterious events in “The Witcher” and one of the most fascinating to try to piece together the history of, not unlike the fall of Valyria in “A Song of Ice and Fire.” But like with many other mysteries, what viewers can conceive in their own heads is often way more exciting than what is put to paper, or screen, as in the case of the extremely disappointing “Blood Origin.”
The final release was cut down to four episodes, rather than the original six, and is framed with an ancient power who seeks out Jaskier in present day in order for him to sing the history of the Continent in order to rally the people against Nilfgaard, the invading forces. The framing device works in order to connect the prequel story to the more overarching plot of the main franchise. And it gives fans some additional time with Jaskier, one of the favorite characters of the series. But it feels extremely cheap and thrown together at the last minute, perhaps because when the show was condensed from six episodes to four, producers opted to film reshoots to establish the framing device. This leads to a voiceover narration throughout the runtime that sounds like a first attempt recorded on a cell phone narrated by a first year high school drama student.
The legend at the center of Blood Origin is supposed to center around a group of seven outcasts who come together to fight an evil empire. For a series that eschews tropes and stereotypes, “Blood Origin” feels extremely out of place because it leans into them to craft a generic four-hour adventure with absolutely zero emotional heft, only a basic understanding of plotting and some of the worst characterization seen in any major fantasy production. The actual explanation for the conjunction of the spheres is such a letdown that it’s hard to even consider this canon to the overall story.
That’s not to say that there’s nothing redeeming about “Blood Origin.” The show does attempt an interesting look into the world of the Continent before humans and monsters arrived. The Continent was the home to the dwarves first. Then, thousands of years later, elves arrived and took over, establishing a massive empire and subjugating the dwarves. This is only touched upon a few times throughout the series, but would be a much better focus than whatever we got with this.
As the empire grew, its hold on power became more tenuous and war broke out between three clans of elves for more than a millennium. “Blood Origin” is set at the end of that war when the three clans opt for peace, but are all betrayed by one of their own who uses a monster summoned from the monoliths to wipe out her enemies. Once a new elven empire is established, they then start making plans to use the monoliths to invade other worlds, setting up the premise of the Wild Hunt that many “Witcher” fans will recognize.
The elven history and politics is somewhat interesting. By the time of the main series, elves have been subjugated by humans, not unlike how dwarves were held under boot by elves at one point. So to see their empire at the height of its power is something that’s never been explored in the franchise before is exciting, but it’s done in such a hackneyed manner that’s more interested in getting to the great macguffin that is the conjunction of the spheres that brings monsters and humans than exploring the universe and doing some world building.
That is the ultimate problem with “Blood Origin.” It’s obvious that the reduction from six to four episodes greatly impacted the pacing of the show, which just bounces from one event to the next without any rhyme or reason or flow. You want to see how the first Witcher is created? Great, the show will demonstrate that — in the most underwhelming way possible. It’s like the producers wanted to squeeze the franchise a bit more while we wait for season three, so let’s just cram all of these explanations to literally franchise-spanning mysteries that Sapkowski himself refused to ever elaborate on, but did so in the most fan fiction way possible. “Blood Origin” could have been a companion series on its own — a continuing series that explores the history of the Continent, the rise and collapse of the elven empire, how humans and monsters first adapted to this world and the impacts of the convergence. Instead, it rushes to set up all of those events with little payoff that just leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of fans.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.