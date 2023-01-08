“The Witcher Blood Origin"

“The Witcher Blood Origin” is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

 Courtesy photo

Beneath the narrative surface of Andrzej Sapkowski’s “The Witcher” series, the source material for Netflix’s breakout hit, there’s a tremendous amount of lore and history that’s only alluded to throughout the books that offer hints of this thrilling, albeit mysterious past of the Continent.

That’s why when Netflix announced “The Witcher Blood Origin,” an original six-part miniseries that would portray the conjunction of the spheres, the tumultuous event that brought men and monsters to the world of elves and dwarves. The conjunction is one of the most mysterious events in “The Witcher” and one of the most fascinating to try to piece together the history of, not unlike the fall of Valyria in “A Song of Ice and Fire.” But like with many other mysteries, what viewers can conceive in their own heads is often way more exciting than what is put to paper, or screen, as in the case of the extremely disappointing “Blood Origin.”

Recommended for you