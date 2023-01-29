“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is one of those rare movies that somehow manages to cross audience aisles to appeal to both those who love a good genre adventure and those looking for something a little deeper and more insightful.
Not only does it have one of the most complicated names to remember (and repeatedly write), it also has one of the most complicated universe — or should we say, multiverse — setups in recent Hollywood history. Writing-directing duo Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, known professionally as “Daniels,” do an admirable job of balancing the world-building and immense exposition dumping required to pull off such an ambitious film while still keeping it wholly grounded and relatable — just like its two leads, Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang and husband Ke Huy Quan’s Waymond.
“Everything Everywhere” is simultaneously one of the largest scopes in independent film making — focusing on literally dozens of parallel universes that have deviations from the most minor of changes, like turning left instead of right, to wholesale human evolutionary changes resulting in humanoids with hotdogs for hands — while also one of the most confined and claustrophobic films, as it’s set almost entirely in an IRS building. And yes, the hotdog hands part is not only exactly what happens in this film, but it also plays a pivotal role in the story and the overall themes Daniels work with. The film intentionally toys with the idea of this larger-than-life conflict playing out in one of the most isolated, mundane and boring settings imaginable. It also happens to be one of the most oppressive settings imaginable for individuals like the main leads.
Evelyn and Waymond own a struggling laundromat that’s under siege from the IRS. Evelyn can’t handle her spending and longs for a life of meaning and value. Meanwhile, Waymond is a simple, unassuming man with no ambition or worth. Neither are happy in their marriage. Their estranged daughter, Joy, played by the wonderfully talented Stephanie Hsu, can’t even get her mother to acknowledge that she’s a lesbian.
While at the IRS office, Evelyn has a vision in which her husband is a different person who tells her he’s from a parallel world come to save her. Somewhere in the multiverse, a creature is killing every version of Evelyn and her family. It’s a setup that’s not unlike the forgettable Jet Li film “The One,” but is handled with more finesse here.
In a parallel world, Evelyn discovered a way to travel across the multiverse and draw upon the memories, experiences and talents of other versions. Every time a person makes a decision, it creates an entirely new world with infinite possibilities — including one in which humanoids have hotdogs for hands. Jumping bodies takes an immense amount of concentration and some crazy movement in order to pull off. At one point, a character staples a piece of paper to their forehead in order to transform into a sumo wrestler. That’s not even the most ridiculous display of multiverse hopping on display in this film.
As the creature comes for Evelyn, she draws upon powers and skills from various versions of herself to fight a rotating cast of security guards who keep taking a beating, but return each time a new traveler occupies their body. Daniels creates some great fight scenes that put most American action films to shame. The creative use of the environment, the blending of choreography that incorporates martial arts and comedy and Yeoh’s natural talents make for some incredible displays of action. Many parts of the film channel Jackie Chan’s “Drunken Master” with their abundance of environmentally-influence comedy action.
There’s a twist to the identity of the creature and the conflict at the center of the film. Daniels really plays with some heavy themes in what feels like the most millennial film ever. There’s a lot of examination of the roles of children and their parents and the expectations set forth by the former. It’s unapologetically Asian, and wonderfully so, by focusing on that expectation the older generations set upon the younger. Much of the film is focused on the passing of generational pain from one to the next. There is a great emphasis on comedy and action, but it’s all contrast against this almost oppressively bleak conflict.
But Daniels don’t dwell too much on the nihilism, and embrace the hopefulness. One of the most impressive scenes of the film is Evelyn’s culmination of her experiences across many different lives as it plays out simultaneously on screen. It’s even more uplifting seeing how these moments impact her husband, who takes more abuse than anyone else in this film.
It’s also heartening to see such an amazing performance from Quan, who famously left Hollywood after no one would cast him after his days as a child star. Does he look familiar? He should be familiar to fans of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies.” “Everything Everywhere” marks his return to Hollywood and he delivers a performance worthy of every award he’s been nominated for.
“Everything Everywhere” is one of those rare movies that balances ambition with accessibility. The multiverse is a popular storytelling device right now. Just look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is in the midst of its “Multiverse Saga.” But “Everything Everywhere” isn’t trying to tell some franchise-spanning saga over a dozen movies. It’s much more focused on the intimate relations of a single family and uses this larger-than-life story device and some exceptionally creative and colorful setpieces to deliver a movie worthy of the 11 Academy Award nominations it’s received.
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is returning to theaters soon. It’s also available on Video on Demand.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.