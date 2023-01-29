"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

 Allyson Riggs/A24/TNS

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is one of those rare movies that somehow manages to cross audience aisles to appeal to both those who love a good genre adventure and those looking for something a little deeper and more insightful.

Not only does it have one of the most complicated names to remember (and repeatedly write), it also has one of the most complicated universe — or should we say, multiverse — setups in recent Hollywood history. Writing-directing duo Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, known professionally as “Daniels,” do an admirable job of balancing the world-building and immense exposition dumping required to pull off such an ambitious film while still keeping it wholly grounded and relatable — just like its two leads, Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang and husband Ke Huy Quan’s Waymond.

Recommended for you