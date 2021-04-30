This year’s “Mortal Kombat” reboot should give longtime series fans everything they want in a full-length big budget adaptation — everything except the Mortal Kombat tournament.
Newcomer writer-director Simon McQuoid took a different approach to adapting the gore-filled fighting series — a series which led to the corruption of millions of youth in the ‘90s, including myself, with fatalities, brutalities and copious amounts of blood — in which he ditched the tournament structure of the first two games of the series for what amounts to a prequel that sets up the rules, characters and universe in the lore. This approach may put off some longtime fans hoping for a more direct remake of the fatally flawed 1995 Paul W. S. Anderson adaptation, but it still fits the spirit and legacy of the franchise — along with adding some new worthy elements of its own.
“Mortal Kombat” starts off in 17th Century Japan and focuses on the fan-favorite rivalry between Hanzo Hasashi and Bi-Han. Fans will know them as Scorpion and Sub-Zero — the yellow and blue palette-swapped ninjas that have become the mascots of the 30-year-old franchise. Hasashi’s Shirai Ryu clan, including his wife and son, is systematically exterminated by Bi-Han’s Lin Kuei, culminating with a final battle between the two, before Hasashi is sent to the Netherrealm (“Mortal Kombat’s” version of Hell).
The fight between Hasashi, played wonderfully by Hiroyuki Sanada, and Joe Taslim’s Bi-Han is brutal, effective and downright entertaining to watch. It helps when the two most famous characters are played by two of the best on-screen martial artists. McQuoid could have pulled the camera back slightly to let the fight breathe more, but it’s still one of the more entertaining one-on-one martial arts fights in American film in recent years.
The film jumps forward to modern day and focuses on Lewis Tan’s Cole Young, an MMA fighter who does a good job of getting beaten on a regular basis. He bears a birthmark of the “Mortal Kombat” dragon logo, diving deep into the “chosen one” trope. But McQuoid does a good job of sidestepping this trope ever so slightly. Hundreds of fighters from across Earthrealm are chosen at birth to defend the realm in Mortal Kombat. But if they’re killed, that mark transfers to their killer. And thus, this mark also explains how otherwise ordinary humans can exhibit special abilities from the games.
McQuoid only sidesteps the trope ever so slightly, as Young still becomes the de facto “chosen one” due to his lineage that plays a major role in the film. Young’s whole character is a major misfire, as he’s boring with zero charisma or likeability. He’s a completely new character added to the series as an “audience surrogate,” but takes the place of much better characters that could have been used in his place, including fan favorite Johnny Cage, who’s left as a sequel teaser at the end of the film.
Taslim’s Sub-Zero is the true highlight of the film. McQuoid treats him as a horror movie monster. He’s near unstoppable throughout the film, showing up at the worst possible moment for the movie’s heroes and destroying everything around him. His presence brings a certain level of tension and dread, not unlike seeing Michael Myers or Jason appear on screen. Bad things are going to happen because no one is prepared to face him. It’s a different, but welcome approach to the character.
Sadly, few other fan favorite characters receive as much affection. The cast is relatively small, as the story focuses on Cole, Sonya Blade and Kano. Much of the movie involves them searching for the temple of Raiden, the thunder god and protector of Earthrealm. When the group finally arrives, they’re greeted by Liu Kang and Kung Lao, and then spend the remainder of the movie training to unlock their powers. There’s relatively little character development beyond this point, as the heroes turn more into conduits of their video game powers than real characters.
The villain characters are handled even worse. Shang Tsung, the franchise’s longtime sub-boss behind Emperor Shao Khan, has relatively little screen presence or intensity. He’s just there. His minions aside from Sub-Zero, including Milleena and Kabal, have so little in common with their digital predecessors that they feel supremely wasted. The movie never gives them enough time to actually become anything more than obstacles for the heroes to overcome.
When the fighting does happen, it’s vicious and brutal, complete with a handful of amazing fatalities — the series trademark. One is ripped straight from the game and is certain to be an absolute crowd pleaser. There’s certainly plenty of fanservice, but none of it is given enough time to breathe. At a brisk 105 minute runtime, the movie is just too rushed. It really needed an additional 20-25 minutes to flesh out (no pun intended) its characters before killing them off.
It might be the “vogue” recommendation these days, but “Mortal Kombat” really would succeed better as a big budget streaming series on HBO Max, giving creators enough time to really delve deep into the really impressive lore of the series. But fans should be relatively pleased with this latest adaptation. So many hang onto the 1995 version as a shining beacon, but it’s really nothing more than a misunderstood mess of a film that treats the source material with disdain in trying to recreate better movies, like “Enter the Dragon.”
“Mortal Kombat” avoids those traps, and in doing so, might anger a few fans wanting a straight-up tournament film. But it opens the doors to much better stories to be told that focus less on the individual event, and more on the world — or realms — of the franchise.
“Mortal Kombat” is rated R and is showing now in theaters, and is on HBO Max at no extra charge.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly movie review column for The Lawton Constitution.