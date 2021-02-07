Most movies unceremoniously dumped on video-on-demand with little fanfare are rarely — if ever — good for more than a few chuckles at the expense of everyone in the production.
But this is still COVID season, and almost any movie of any caliber or of potential quality is still being held off in hopes of being the movie to make everyone return to theaters in droves. So when “Shadow in the Cloud” unceremoniously dropped on video-on-demand at the start of this year, it looked to be nothing more than a waste of a mercifully short 90 minutes. It’s hard to tell whether the movie exceeds expectations based on its quality, or on how low said expectations were set.
Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, this genre-blend of action, horror and comedy offers a lot of great ideas, but fails to execute on many of them. Moretz plays a mysterious World War II women’s auxiliary officer who boards a bomber on a classified mission over the Pacific Ocean with a strange package. It initially has all the trappings of a J.J. Abrams-produced “Cloverfield” joint — interesting and foreboding setting, strange happenings and mysteries abound that would be easily explained if characters were willing to act like human beings and simply talk, rather than being purposefully obnoxious.
The movie’s most endearing trait is the claustrophobic situation in which Moretz’s character finds herself in. Because she’s a woman, is untrusted and acting extremely suspicious, she’s relegated to the belly gunner on the underside of the B-25. The vast majority of the movie is focused solely on her character in the cramped space. The dialogue and interaction with the crew is all done through the plane’s radio system. Only at the climax of the film in the last 20 minutes do we see the remaining characters in what amounts to a ridiculous and over-the-top action sequence that sees Moretz’s character fall out of the plane, only to be propelled back in through an explosion.
For the most part, this decision to focus solely upon Moretz works. She does a good job of selling the mixture of fear, determination and uncertainty, as she starts to see things outside that may or may not be there, including a monster on the wing. Moretz, whose career seems to have stalled — not for a lack of acting skills, really sells her role here well — as much of the movie is focused solely upon her with many close up shots that spotlight her acting chops.
The problem is the movie really never does anything with this premise. Everything she sees is real — including the monster, a gremlin that wants to tear apart the plane for no real reason other than its a gremlin. There’s no hint of mystery once these revelations are made. It’s real, all of it, and the movie drops the pretense to turn into a generic action flick with subpar direction and effects. It would have been much better if the script had done a better job of playing with those expectations. The only time the movie attempts to subvert the expectations of what’s in the mysterious package, it completely falls apart due to just how utterly ridiculous the revelation is.
It also doesn’t help that the dialogue ranges from juvenile insults of the soldiers to sexist remarks to generic screams of terror. There’s nothing clever about the script or the dialogue, despite how hard the movie tries to sell itself as a subverted pulp genre adventure.
“Shadow in the Cloud” isn’t necessarily a bad movie. It does have some great ideas, and it provides a few entertaining moments. The short runtime — at less than 90 minutes — ensures that you won’t waste too much of your time. Moretz is the star of the show — in more ways than one — and carries the whole film on her back. With a lesser actress, this would belong on the heap of trash airing on Syfy Saturday nights. As it is, it’s merely a missed opportunity that could be improved with another script passover.
“Shadow in the Cloud” is available now on video-on-demand.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.