Sony’s latest Spider-Man villain spinoff, “Morbius,” feels like a throwback to simpler times for comic book movies — times when films were more occupied with establishing a story about an individual character than attempting to grow an ever-convoluted shared universe of heroes and villains.
That’s not to say “Morbius” is a good example of comic book cinema. It’s not — not by any means. But it’s hard to ignore a certain level of vitriol and downright malice directed at the movie months before it was ever released. The fact it was delayed more than Fox’s maligned “New Mutants’ didn’t help its case any. Thanks, Covid.
“Morbius” is a fairly by-the-books early-00s comic book origin story. Dr. Michael Morbius suffers from an extremely rare blood disease that requires him to receive blood transfusions three times a day. Most with the condition don’t live past their childhood years. But Morbius and friend Lucian-turned-Milo have managed to outlast the disease into their adult years. Using his immense knowledge and intelligence, Morbius moves forward with an experiment to splice human DNA with vampire bat DNA that would help cure the blood disease. It works. But it also turns him into a vampire.
Jared Leto and Matt Smith do a tremendous amount of heavy lifting in order to make “Morbius” work. There’s not much meat on this movie’s bones outside of the performances of its two male leads. Jared Harris’ Dr. Nicholas, a mentor for Morbius and Milo, is hardly in the film for such an important role. Adria Arjona’s Martine, Morbius’ love interest, is barely even a character. But Leto and Smith are the blood-soaked glue that holds this film together.
Smith, especially, steals almost every scene he’s in by chewing scenery like it was the blood he needed to survive. Long gone from his days as the whimsical Eleventh Doctor in “Doctor Who,” Smith has continued carving a niche for himself as a seedy villain in what would otherwise be unremarkable movies. He’s at his best in “Morbius,” in which post-transformation Milo comes off as an amalgamation of Jim Carrey comedy roles and Jack Nicholson’s Joker. He’s hardly menacing, but is downright entertaining to watch as the more powerful vampire of the two. While Morbius relies on synthetic blood to survive, Milo has no qualms about drinking human blood, all while colorfully pontificating about how he’s lived in fear for his whole life, why can’t everyone else share in that fear?
The movie that runs in between the opening credits and closing credits is a passively enjoyable experience. It might be heretical to say, but “Morbius” is somewhat more enjoyable than some of the lower-end Marvel Cinematic Universe entries, including “Thor the Dark World” and “Iron Man 3.” It’s lean, focusing less on the surrounding universe and more on the character dynamics between its two male leads. The movie is not ambitious by any metric and seems much more focused on telling a pure origin story for Morbius than anything else. Even the hints toward a larger universe that were teased in much of the marketing — obviously an attempt to trick people into thinking this is part of the MCU when it’s not — have either been excised, thoroughly altered or completely removed altogether. There is no Spider-Man appearance of any kind during the film’s short 100-minute runtime.
But as Sony continues to want to build out some sort of Spider-Man villain cinematic universe alongside “Venom” and a newly-announced “Kraven the Hunter” film, “Morbius” runs into major storytelling issues once the final credits roll with a pair of painfully horrible post-credits stingers that attempt to shortcut that universe world-building not unlike how Sony tried to do once before by setting up the Sinister Six at the end of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Needless to say, the two post-credit stingers are downright bad — like, really, really bad. What could have served as an interesting tease for the future is more of a cringe-inducing mental gymnastics sort of rule breaking in order to bring together characters faster. It’s best to ignore what happens after the screen turns black for the last time before the music starts.
“Morbius” isn’t a movie packed with Easter eggs, character references or cameos from other franchises, and perhaps that’s what people want in their cape flicks these days. While there is a place for movies like that — see “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” next month — it still feels a bit refreshing from time to time to simply watch a self-contained adventure without all of the needless connective tissues. At least the movie relies on entertaining performances from its two leads to shore up what is admittedly a terrible script. But stuffing that script full of references that a casual movie fan will need to Google when the lights turn on does not equate to quality.
It’s low-hanging fruit to run with puns like “‘Morbius’ sucks” or “‘Morbius’ drained of life” or any other numerous vampire-themed insults. Frankly, “Morbius” is a fine way to waste under two hours on a boring weekend afternoon with nothing to do. That might be underhanded, faint praise, but there are certainly worse cape films to watch.
“Morbius” is playing exclusively in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.