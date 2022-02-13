Disaster aficionado Roland Emmerich wants to show fans the dark side of the moon in his latest attempt to destroy the world with “Moonfall.”
Emmerich has made a name for himself in the disaster movie business over the last 30 years, with hits like “Independence Day,” “The Day After Tomorrow” and “2012” — the latter two of which, alongside “Moonfall,” almost feel like they’re the same movie aside from different characters and a different macguffin to engage the digital explosion extravaganza. There’s a tried and true template implemented by Emmerich that might have been more interesting 20 years ago, when “The Day After Tomorrow” first arrived, but has since become a bit worn and long in the tooth. “Moonfall,” for all of its ridiculousness, represents what could be the final form of Emmerich disaster filmmaking — for better or worse.
“Moonfall” follows disgraced astronaut Brian, played by Patrick Willis re-teaming with his “Midway” director, who has been run out of NASA after a space walk mission turned deadly when the shuttle was attacked by a mysterious entity. The government covered up the attack, blaming Brian for the death of his fellow astronaut, and permanently exiling him to live in a fairly nice home near the Griffith Observatory. Despite his nice home and prime location, we’re supposed to believe Brian is struggling to make due, with constant bills, an estranged relationship with his son and an ex-wife who remarried to a fairly nice guy, but who must be hated simply because he’s the stepfather in a disaster film. You know those roles never end well.
John Bradley — of “Game of Thrones” fame” or otherwise known as the British Josh Gad — plays K.C. Houseman, a conspiracy theorist who believes the moon is a megastructure — an alien creation powered by a white dwarf star in order to spread throughout the galaxy. But something happened to this megastructure, and the moon is starting to fall into Earth’s atmosphere. Of course, Houseman is the only person who discovered this truth, and no one believes him — at least until the moon literally starts dropping pieces on the Earth and messing with gravity across the whole planet. Thus, Brian must help NASA launch a shuttle into space in order to reset the moon’s orbit.
For a movie with such a ridiculous and over-the-top premise, what’s shown on screen is actually pretty restrained. Unlike “2012,” which saw whole parts of the world literally explode, or “The Day After Tomorrow,” in which the entire northern hemisphere is frozen alongside tornadoes in Los Angeles, viewers don’t really get a glimpse of global destruction in “Moonfall.” There’s only two locations that show signs of any sort of impact — Los Angeles and Colorado. Even the climatic final act, which shows just how devastating the moon approaching earth could be with massive gravity waves literally ripping mountains out of the ground, the action is tame and limited. It’s a disappointing revelation when these movies are designed purely around their destruction porn.
But “Moonfall” is slightly different — focusing on extraterrestrial elements of the origins of the moon and its explanation as to why it’s losing its orbit. These details — revealed through exposition dumps with CG characters — are pretty ridiculous — even for the man who helped pioneer the ancient aliens theory with “Stargate” in 1994. They’re engaging enough to distract from the horrible characters left on earth, but they still come out of left field so fast that it almost feels like the movie was retrofitted with this new backstory to help explain the ridiculous science behind the moon literally falling into the atmosphere in a matter of days.
As is usually the case with these types of movies, the human character elements are the worst aspect. Brian’s estranged family has the character depth of a piece of notebook paper. Poor Michael Pena’s step-father, a smarmy businessman, really does nothing to deserve what happens to him in the film, and only seems to further the bad new husband trope that’s found in Hollywood movies way too much these days.
The rest of the cast is no better. Bradley can’t seem to let a moment go by on screen without some sort of stupid comment. He’s clearly intended to be the comedy relief of the film, but when there’s so much unintentional comedy in this film, there’s no need for additional intentional comedy delivered by someone who has yet to show he has any sort of comedic timing beyond being a fat British guy.
“Moonfall” is an overall disappointment for anyone who loves disaster films of these types. It still adheres to all of the horrible tropes and stereotypes, but doesn’t feature enough CG disaster action to distract from its shortcomings. The backstory offers potential, but is clearly meant to set up a future franchise — a future that will almost certainly not come to pass.
“Moonfall” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.