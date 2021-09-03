Marvel Studios’ first Asian superhero finally arrives on screen in a film that’s elevated by an amazing performance from Hong Kong legend Tony Leung.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a film that’s asked to do a tremendous amount in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s introducing the first Asian superhero in a cinematic universe of more than 10 years — and immediately establishes him as a fan-favorite. It’s trying to rehabilitate the legacy of the Mandarin in “Iron Man 3” — and does so in an amazingly entertaining extended cameo. It’s continuing to set the stage for a vast and ever-expanding MCU — and immediately raises intriguing questions for franchise fans. There’s a lot that could have gone wrong, but director Destin Daniel Cretton does a deft job of juggling so many elements while establishing an enjoyable origin story for a hero of the new phase.
Shang-Chi is the son of Wenwu, an immortal warlord who commands the 10 rings, and Jiang Li, a protector of a mystical realm said to hold amazing power. After Jiang Li’s death, Wenwu channels his grief into training his son to seek out her killers. Seven years later, Shang-Chi escapes to America, where he changes his name and creates a new life for himself. But it’s impossible to escape the legacy of your family, and Shang-Chi must face his father.
The core of the story is the relationship between Shang-Chi and Wenwu. It’s a grounded and heartfelt story that approaches topics not touched upon in the MCU since “Black Panther.” The conflict between father and son — the feelings of disappointment and resentment — is the basis for a theme that transcends entertainment as a whole. But dressing it up in a cape film is genius. It establishes a hero — one with a complicated legacy — in a completely new arena with a blank slate of characterization grounded with that familiar conflict.
The relationship at the center of that conflict — Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and Leung’s Wensu — is charged with the profound chemistry between the two actors. Leung is a legend in Hong Kong and Hollywood. The fact that he agreed to star in a mainstream cape film is the surprise. But Liu was a bit more unknown. He was impressive on “Kim’s Convenience,” but this is something completely different. Marvel’s casting streak continues, as Liu holds his own opposite of Leung. The scenes between the two of them are the highlights of this film.
With such a heavy emphasis on martial arts, “Shang Chi” features some very sharp choreography in its numerous fight scenes. Sure, the movie descends into the typical CG-laden over-the-top third act complete with a vaguely-Lovecraftian monster, but the best action sequences are multiple hand-to-hand fights with Shang-Chi and members of the 10 Rings. The camera is pulled back and steady enough to let the actors show off their great choreography. It’s rare to see such editing restraint in a western-produced film. The fight scenes still aren’t as good as many Hong Kong classics, but they still serve as a high mark for the MCU as a whole.
The weakest elements of “Shang-Chi” are the usual MCU trappings. The story comes to a halt on more than one occasion to remind viewers that it is still a part of the MCU — complete with cameos of multiple characters. A story slightly more focused on father and son that shed some of the connective tissue could have been a bit better. But “Shang-Chi” does a good job of really pushing the boundaries of what the MCU has offered thus far and expands the universe with enough potential to mine for years to come.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is an origin story — with all of the ups and downs that comes with those — that introduces a new hero sure to become a fan favorite thanks to a charismatic performance from Liu and an engaging character arc. It might hew a little too close to the standard Marvel formula, but the relationship between father and son elevates this to be perhaps the best origin movie in the MCU. At the very least, it brings new, much-needed representation to the biggest movie franchise in the world, and it helps expand said franchise with amazing new potential.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is in theaters now. It will be available on Disney+ in 45 days.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.