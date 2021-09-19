Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ show asks franchise fans, “What If…?”
What if T’Challa was taken by Yondu instead of Peter Quill? What if Peggy Carter underwent the super soldier experiment instead of Steve Rogers? What if the heroes who would become The Avengers died before they ever found each other? The animated series — led by Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher, a longtime character from the comics — takes familiar moments throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gives them a slight twist — changing one or two minor elements that spiral out into completely different storylines.
“What If…” has been a Marvel Comics staple for decades. The publisher rolls it out every so often to showcase different stories for what would happen if certain popular events turned out different. Much like DC’s “Elseworlds” line, which involved stories like “Red Son,” in which Kal-El lands in the Soviet Union instead of Kansas, “What If” has included an interesting smattering of creative stories, interesting new adventures and completely unimaginative drivel. The stories are all so hit or miss — some erring too close to established canon so that it essentially wastes the premise, and others that feel like alternate cuts of the same story, and others going so far off the deep end that it’s comical how bad they are.
The best “What If…” stories are those that play with the established idea but travel down their own path in new and interesting ways. As with the comic source material, the Disney+ animated show offers a slightly disappointing mix of episodes that range from decent to entertaining to downright boring. None of the episodes are horrible. But they can be unimaginative and boring.
The show premiered with an episode asking what if Agent Carter had to undergo the supersoldier serum experiment instead of Rogers. It’s an interesting question, but one with which the show does little. The story of “Captain America: The First Avenger” is crammed down into 30 minutes with story beats playing out almost one-for-one — only with Carter as Captain Britain. There are a handful of changes, but none of them splinter into anything interesting. It was really a bad episode with which to premier the show because it feels like a boring retread of what we’ve already seen a decade ago.
A later episode followed T’Challa in the role of Star Lord, instead of Quill, after a stupid mistake led to Yondu abducting him from the borders of Wakanda. T’Challa’s Star Lord became a force for good in the galaxy, and quite the braggart. It was a fun story with some quality action and a few surprisingly touching character moments. It shows the promise of this show in a much better light.
“What If…” could easily be perceived as a cheap MCU cash grab, or some animated spinoff to air on school day afternoons. But it’s not; far from it, actually. The animation quality — both in visual fidelity and smoothness — is among the best in this new wave of adult animated entertainment. Producers went above and beyond and brought back as many of the original actors and actresses as they could to voice their characters. Even the handful that were not able to return — like Iron Man and Captain America — are voiced by quality actors whose voices sound close enough that it’s hard to tell. But it’s still great to hear Chadwick Boseman play T’Challa one last time before his death.
“What If…” won’t scratch that MCU itch that something like “Loki” or “Wandavision” does, but it’s still a great way to spend 30-40 minutes each week. While most of these storylines will never be followed up on, there is still a chance that if something in “What If…” resonates with the audience enough, it could be referenced in the live action MCU. After all, between “Loki” earlier this year and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December, the MCU is embracing the multiverse for its future. Technically, “What If…” is connected to the MCU as part of that new wrinkle. Thankfully, it’s still entertaining enough on its own — within those episodes that are engaging — that it doesn’t need its MCU hooks to get people to watch. They make nice incentive, though.
“What If…” premiers each Wednesday on Disney+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.