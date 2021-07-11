“Luca,” Pixar’s latest animated adventure, doesn’t chart any new courses, but still delivers a wholesome experience that will satisfy the whole family.
Pixar films are often packed with important and well-meaning messages that transcend ages, but are just as often too muddled with a plot that interferes with the themes. Sometimes, less is more. “Luca” won’t be confused with minimalist storytelling, but its story is relatively simple — a curious boy wants to see the world outside his small setting. It just so happens that this boy, the titular Luca, happens to be a sea monster living in the waters just outside a small Italian village that absolutely despises sea monsters.
Luca follows the path of similar Disney protagonists, including the equally-submerged Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” in defying the overbearing demands of his parents to stay close to home by visiting the forbidden lands of the surface. There, he meets another of his kind, Alberto, who talks fast enough to convince the naive Luca that he knows everything there is to know about the world. Only just meeting this new sea monster, Luca doesn’t know anything about Alberto, except that he’s knowledgeable and he’s waiting on his father to come back from a visit to the underwater gas station to fetch a gallon of milk.
As the sea monsters undergo the “change,” by turning human when they’re on land, Luca and Alberto quickly begin exploring the human village of Italy circa the 1960s. They befriend a young, energetic girl, Giulia, and soon run afoul of the town bully, Giacomo. The trio begin a quest to win a local race that involves swimming, eating lots of pasta and bike racing. There’s just one problem — anytime Luca and Alberto get wet, their true forms are revealed, and this town really hates sea monsters.
The inclusion of Giacomo as the film’s main antagonist almost feels forced. He’s such a larger-than-life character compared with the rest of the cast — including the sea monsters — that he feels out of place. The movie doesn’t need his character at all, as the central conflict of discovering oneself and fighting the prejudices of others is enough to carry the story’s water without having to force an unnecessary adversary.
The story is simple and follows a well-traveled path that will be familiar to all but the youngest of viewers. And while the themes of friendship, coming of age and acceptance are generally simple and shallow, “Luca” handles it all well and wraps it in an entertaining package that’s buoyed by the sum of its parts.
What “Luca” lacks in originality in the storytelling department, it makes up for in originality of its setting. There’s something authentic — almost magical — about the Italian coastal setting of the film. Between the bright, vivid colors and the art direction that focuses on the rustic classic human village contrast with the amazing underwater visuals, “Luca” manages to present a visual feast for the eyes that feels so warm and inviting — as if it’s a childhood memory brought to life. Perhaps director Enrico Casarosa invoked some of his childhood memories for this free-spirited adventure film.
Anytime a new Pixar film is released, so many often immediately question where it belongs in the studio’s pantheon. “Luca” doesn’t invoke the ambition of earlier films like “Up,” but it doesn’t need to do so. So often, audiences are obsessed with looking deeper for something more. We’re staring into the depths, looking for sea monsters to analyze and pick apart. “Luca” isn’t the type of film that requires its audiences to dive into the depths of Luca and his family. It’s a simple fun animated adventure film that almost feels like a throwback to old Disney classics. It has a lot of heart, and that’s really all that matters.
“Luca” is available now on Disney+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.