Pixar’s “Lightyear” is the most cynical movie made in recent years.
It is a movie crafted entirely to sell toys based on the meta concept of being a movie designed to sell toys to the children of a fictional animated universe of a franchise designed to sell toys — about toys that come to life. As “Lightyear” proudly proclaims with an opening exposition text dump, this is the movie that Andy saw in 1995’s “Toy Story” that made him want to go out and buy a Buzz Lightyear toy. It’s literally an advertisement for a fictional toy that ultimately spawned its own extremely successful line of toys. Confused much?
Audiences might be because this movie has nothing to do with “Toy Story” beyond the fact it includes a character named Buzz Lightyear who wears a spacesuit similar to that of the “Toy Story” character. Instead of being another entry in Pixar’s long-running — and long run out — toy franchise, “Lightyear” stands as a by-the-books somewhat enjoyable family space adventure film that takes elements from “Lost in Space,” “Buck Rogers” and “Star Wars” for a fairly generic experience. One’s enjoyment of “Lightyear” will almost certainly come down to one’s ultimate attachment to “Toy Story.”
Lightyear is a member of the Space Rangers, a group of explorers as part of a much larger intragalactic trip. After stopping on an alien planet to investigate the prospect of life, Lightyear ultimately crashes the ship in an attempt to escape and strands the entire operation. The travelers begin life on the planet while they work to discover a new fuel type that will help them escape. But each time Lightyear tests the fuel, he ends up traveling forward in time several years. The movie offers a very rudimentary explanation for Einstein’s theory of relativity for younger audience members.
The movie’s third act twist is pretty strange, especially for a children’s movie. But it’s those eccentricities that really drive home the main problem with “Lightyear” — it’s inability to commit to an audience. There are moments throughout the film that put it on the level of any “Star Wars” film with science-fiction creativity and action framing. Certain sequences feel like they belong in a regular science-fiction film. The movie tackles some pretty heavy themes about PTSD, grieving, letting go of the past and finding purpose. These are themes that the movie doesn’t even make an attempt to try to explain to children.
And then there are elements that feel like they’re corporately-mandated inclusions to create the next toy craze or social media viral sensation. Socks, the robot cat given to Lightyear to help him adjust to his new life, is the star of the show. He offers the funniest jokes, the most poignant comedic timing and some real emotional moments. He also feels shoehorned in, at times, to add a bit of levity to situations that might feel like they’re becoming “too adult.”
These conflicting approaches create an often uneven tone for the film — one that wants to be a straight science-fiction adventure film to sell toys and another that wants to be a traditional Disney family film with a meta flare designed to sell toys while also tying into a long-standing franchise designed to sell toys. Neither audience leaving the theater will be truly happy with what they witnessed.
“Lightyear” is a movie that wears its themes on its spacesuit sleeve. The movie beats the audience over the head repeatedly about how Lightyear needs to allow other people to help and to stop trying to do everything by himself. It’s a generic theme, and one “Toy Story” fans have seen before — in the original film as the other toys have to convince the plastic Buzz Lightyear he’s not the real thing and he needs to be a team player. There’s nothing really new here that hasn’t been done before.
Ultimately, this is a movie that feels like it was written on a whiteboard in a Pixar office by someone who remembered the magic of seeing “Toy Story” in the theater as a child in 1995, and that experience helped encourage them to pursue their dream of working at Pixar. And now that they’re at the company that defined their childhood, they want to recreate that magic for the next generation. Instead, they produce a soulless corporate product. Much like how someone has thought of a spaghetti western movie starring Woody, a space adventure featuring Buzz Lightyear seemed like an interesting idea. But this is just too dour of a movie to convincingly sell Andy on buying a Buzz Lightyear toy. It just never captures the magic of the “Toy Story” movies — mostly because it never had a purpose in mind.
“Lightyear” is playing exclusively in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.