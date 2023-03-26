If “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” is the best experience the flailing DC Extended Universe can offer to its already-abused fanbase, perhaps, it’s a good thing the entire operation is being rebooted under writer-director James Gunn.
The opening leg of the final swan song of the doomed cinematic universe could not have kicked off the farewell tour on an even more boring and uninteresting note than watching Zachary Levi channel his best Jimmy Fallon impersonation while wearing a bright red suit openly admitting on screen that he’s a terrible hero and no one should follow him because there are better heroes to follow. Ironically, he’s not wrong. If only director David F. Sanberg was merciful enough to end the movie there at that particular moment of self awareness. Instead, it comes within the opening 10 minutes — before the bad CG fights, the uninspired world building, the contrived and downright insipid plot, the completely bored-looking proasic performances of Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren who look like they walked onto the set after just finishing a “World of Warcraft” expansion commercial, nearly two-straight hours of Levi acting like a boomer’s vision of a stereotypical teenager and the complete travesty of an ending that wraps up the already terrible plot in a manner that feels like it was written as the first draft for a middle school creative writing project for which someone somehow paid a $150 million budget. This is a film that reeks of corporate meddling — forsaking the post-credits tease of longtime Shazam villain Mr. Mind in favor of the much more mass appeal palpable Daughters of Atlas, a pair of new characters made specifically for this film and feel like they were focus tested by some studio executive’s elementary-aged son’s idea of fantasy villains stripped of all creativity and inspiration. Granted, a super intelligent talking caterpillar with a God complex isn’t the most mass-market of villains, but this is a post-Marvel Cinematic Universe world. Audiences can be trusted with the fantastic. This is literally a film about a child who says a word and transforms into a superhero. The ridiculousness comes with the territory. Instead, Warner Bros. seems ashamed of embracing that heritage still.
“Fury of the Gods” attempts to expand the story of its titular hero from the more humble origin story of the original film. But the heart of “Shazam,” a surprising hit, came from the dual focus of its hero, Billy Batson, a teenager who transforms into an adult superhero when he says the word, “Shazam.” Billy is barely in the sequel with less than 10 minutes of screentime. The rest of the film is centered around Shazam. But he somehow acts even less immature in this film than he did in the original, which was set several years prior. Batson is six months away from turning 18, a central plot point of his horribly anemic character arc, but his Shazam persona acts like he’s a 10-year-old throughout the whole film.
Shazam has always been a child at heart, which is the whole purpose of his character. He’s a child in an adult’s body wielding magical powers and must come to respect them. The arc was handled well in the first film, as Batson came to understand the importance of family and found a home. He matured, culminating a basic, but important plot for his character moving into the sequel. All of that character development is thrown out the window for a complete reset of the character, despite the fact he’s aged at least three years since.
The plot of this film makes no sense. Two old women claiming they’re the daughters of the god Atlas (who was a titan, not a god) who want the powers stolen from them by the wizard who bestows Batson with abilities. Their return — and the subsequent battle for the fate of the world — is predicated on a throwaway scene from the first film that was so passively played off that the sequel had to include a flashback in order to remind audiences. Hinging the hook for your sequel based entirely on a minor scene from the film — subsequently abandoning the fan-favorite character tease you set up beforehand — is certainly an inspired choice for filmmaking.
The Marvel family who were the highlights of the original film are barely in this. For a film that’s about Shazam keeping his family of superpowered brothers and sisters together, there’s surprisingly little time dedicated to the family aspect, which should be the backbone of the film. Instead, Shazam invokes “Fast and Furious” as a shortcut to establish how important his adopted family is to him. It’s bad.
There’s simply nothing inspired or exciting about “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.” It abandons everything that made the original enjoyable — the heart, the focus on family, the fun of the characters — to make the most generic, focus-tested superhero film to hit theaters in some time. This isn’t purely bad, like “Morbius” or “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” but that also means it’s not even as enjoyable. It feels like it was written and directed with the sensibilities of a director-for-hire superhero project in the mid-00s. “Fury of the Gods” would fit nicely on the release schedule alongside “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” Thankfully, this DCEU ride is almost over.
“Shazam: Fury of the Gods” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.