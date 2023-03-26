If “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” is the best experience the flailing DC Extended Universe can offer to its already-abused fanbase, perhaps, it’s a good thing the entire operation is being rebooted under writer-director James Gunn.

The opening leg of the final swan song of the doomed cinematic universe could not have kicked off the farewell tour on an even more boring and uninteresting note than watching Zachary Levi channel his best Jimmy Fallon impersonation while wearing a bright red suit openly admitting on screen that he’s a terrible hero and no one should follow him because there are better heroes to follow. Ironically, he’s not wrong. If only director David F. Sanberg was merciful enough to end the movie there at that particular moment of self awareness. Instead, it comes within the opening 10 minutes — before the bad CG fights, the uninspired world building, the contrived and downright insipid plot, the completely bored-looking proasic performances of Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren who look like they walked onto the set after just finishing a “World of Warcraft” expansion commercial, nearly two-straight hours of Levi acting like a boomer’s vision of a stereotypical teenager and the complete travesty of an ending that wraps up the already terrible plot in a manner that feels like it was written as the first draft for a middle school creative writing project for which someone somehow paid a $150 million budget. This is a film that reeks of corporate meddling — forsaking the post-credits tease of longtime Shazam villain Mr. Mind in favor of the much more mass appeal palpable Daughters of Atlas, a pair of new characters made specifically for this film and feel like they were focus tested by some studio executive’s elementary-aged son’s idea of fantasy villains stripped of all creativity and inspiration. Granted, a super intelligent talking caterpillar with a God complex isn’t the most mass-market of villains, but this is a post-Marvel Cinematic Universe world. Audiences can be trusted with the fantastic. This is literally a film about a child who says a word and transforms into a superhero. The ridiculousness comes with the territory. Instead, Warner Bros. seems ashamed of embracing that heritage still.