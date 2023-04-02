“John Wick Chapter 4”

Keanu Reeves stars in “John Wick Chapter 4”, now playing in theaters.

 Murray Close/Lionsgate/AP

“John Wick Chapter 4” is the best action film of this century — and that’s not hyperbole.

Pushing 60 years old, Keanu Reeves has managed to lead one of the most intense, exhausting and thrilling experiences ever printed to film in what is the near-perfect culmination of a previous trilogy’s worth of story beats, character introductions and tragic twists that offers a satisfying conclusion to the breakout series while leaving the door open for future appearances of everyone’s favorite titular hitman.