“John Wick Chapter 4” is the best action film of this century — and that’s not hyperbole.
Pushing 60 years old, Keanu Reeves has managed to lead one of the most intense, exhausting and thrilling experiences ever printed to film in what is the near-perfect culmination of a previous trilogy’s worth of story beats, character introductions and tragic twists that offers a satisfying conclusion to the breakout series while leaving the door open for future appearances of everyone’s favorite titular hitman.
“Chapter 4” represents the most logical endpoint of a series of escalating actions that all began with a spoiled mob boss’s son breaking into a man’s house to steal his car — and kill his dog. That man just happened to be John Wick. The original film was permeated by this air of mysticism that surrounded Wick anywhere he went. It was one of those rare films that sold the intensity, screen presence and history of a character merely through the actions and dialogue of those characters around him. It would only be until later films that the audience truly understands just how dangerous Wick is — even after the carnage of the inaugural outing. As the movies continued to escalate with an ever increasing body count, this latest film had to do something to make it all feel fresh. Boy, did director Chad Stahleski deliver.
It’s hard to find American action films that showcase quality choreography not marred by frantic cuts in the editing room in order to cover up bad fight direction. Very few American films, outside of classics like “Mad Max Fury Road” and “The Matrix” push the genre forward in any meaningful way. We can now add “John Wick Chapter 4” to that Mount Rushmore of modern action films. Each action sequence screen will leave audiences wondering how they ever managed to do that, only to follow it up 10 minutes later with another set piece that’s even more over-the-top and amazing to watch. Stahleski and Reeves work hand-in-hand to craft truly innovative action set pieces that have evolved the fights from simple video game-inspired corridor crawls accented with efficient headshots to much more intense and physical combat.
Admittedly, those who raised problems with the bulletproof suits of the previous two films will not be pleased that everyone wears them now. The idea that a traditional suit is lined with so much body armor that it can block assault rifles at point blank is a bit ridiculous, but it allows much more creative freedom to extend these action sequences and truly incorporate some innovative direction without Wick mowing down even more guys. And let’s not act as if the body count isn’t already ridiculous.
“John Wick Chapter 4” doubles the number of action sequences from the already-packed “Chapter 3: Parabellum.” By the end of that film, Wick had killed 299 people. In his next outing alone, Wick kills more than 140 people — a number made even crazier when you realize that the first three films take place over the course of two weeks. “Chapter 4” starts several months after the ending of the original as a fully recovered Wick declares open war on the High Table, the mysterious body of individuals who control the assassin world of the franchise. His quest is a bloody one, in which each individual features a bodycount similar to the first film, and this movie is packed with action set pieces.
However, writer-director Stahleski does an excellent job of allowing the action sequences to breathe with moments of relief before the intensity cranks up again. “Chapter 4” features some of the best world building of an already impressively-realized universe. In between bouts of mass assassin genocide at the hands of Wick, the movies takes plenty of moments to breathe and let the characters push the storyline forward in meaningful ways. As with each subsequent movie, the layers of the High Table are peeled back more and more, revealing more interesting developments that could propel this series into the future.
Those storylines also tie into Wick’s driving force throughout the entirety of the franchise — the death of his wife. His relationship was almost an afterthought of the previous two films, in which he was constantly on the run for his life. This time, Wick is the one on the hunt, which completely changes the dynamic of the film. No longer is he a wounded animal fighting for his life. This time, he’s the attack dog. But he never loses sight of his wife, which is what keeps him going. It’s that inclusion that really elevates the story of this film over its predecessors.
“John Wick Chapter 4” is the most emotional of the “John Wick” films that will leave audiences with feelings mixed between pure exhaustion at just enduring a nearly three-hour experience, triumph and grief. If “Chapter 4” truly is the end of the franchise, one cannot hope to go out on a better, bloodier, more satisfying note.
“John Wick Chapter 4” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.