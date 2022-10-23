Halloween Ends

This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from “Halloween Ends.”

 Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP

One really needs to give credit to writer-director David Gordon Green for doing something different with “Halloween Ends,” the capper to his Michael Myers trilogy.

Four years ago, the director revitalized John Carpenter’s classic with a direct sequel that forsook four decades of reboots, remakes and misguided sequels that all seemed to lose track of what made the original “Halloween” work so well in 1978. Myers is an unexplainable killing machine — one with no feelings or apprehension toward violence. He doesn’t need some convoluted explanation about cults and curses or childhood abuse. He simply is. Green understood that with “Halloween” in 2018. Two years later, with “Halloween Kills,” Green took the idea of an unstoppable serial killer to its most logical conclusion — 100 minutes of Myers slaughtering more than 30 people in a single night. There was simply no way to follow that up with an escalation of stakes or body count. “Halloween Kills” already stretched that interpretation of the premise to its absolute limits. Enter “Halloween Ends.”