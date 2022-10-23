One really needs to give credit to writer-director David Gordon Green for doing something different with “Halloween Ends,” the capper to his Michael Myers trilogy.
Four years ago, the director revitalized John Carpenter’s classic with a direct sequel that forsook four decades of reboots, remakes and misguided sequels that all seemed to lose track of what made the original “Halloween” work so well in 1978. Myers is an unexplainable killing machine — one with no feelings or apprehension toward violence. He doesn’t need some convoluted explanation about cults and curses or childhood abuse. He simply is. Green understood that with “Halloween” in 2018. Two years later, with “Halloween Kills,” Green took the idea of an unstoppable serial killer to its most logical conclusion — 100 minutes of Myers slaughtering more than 30 people in a single night. There was simply no way to follow that up with an escalation of stakes or body count. “Halloween Kills” already stretched that interpretation of the premise to its absolute limits. Enter “Halloween Ends.”
This is not going to be a popular film with slasher fans because slasher fans have a very particular vision of their films. The killer continues to escalate the body count of increasingly stupid people until there’s only one competent person left to stop the bloodshed. But when Myers has killed almost everyone else, how can a sequel — the capper to a trilogy — escalate those stakes? It doesn’t. “Halloween Ends” sidesteps the pitfalls of “Halloween Kills” to offer an experience that looks inward at the tropes of the genre in a way that hasn’t been done since Wes Craven’s “Scream” in 1996, and that shines a bright light on the very real darkness in many of us.
The film steps away from the story of Michael Myers, but maintains its focus on the real subject of Green’s trilogy — the people of Haddenfield, Ill., the town that Myers terrorized in 1978, and again in 2018. Green’s trilogy was never about Myers as a character, but what his actions did to the town. We see that thread introduced in “Halloween” with a traumatized Laurie Strode and how her experiences in 1978 impacted her daughter and granddaughter. We see it again in “Halloween Kills” when the town mobilizes a mob to stop Myers once and for all. We see it in “Halloween Ends,” four years after that deadly night, during which time Myers has completely disappeared and the town has tried to move on. But as Strode narrates as she writes a memoir on her experiences, evil never really goes away, it merely changes shape.
The new movie mostly follows Corey, a young man who accidentally killed a young boy he was babysitting on Halloween night a year after Myers’s rampage. The death was not his fault, but Haddenfield, still reeling from the killings, turns on Corey and ostracizes him as a monster and a creep — no better than Myers. The abuse and ridicule he faces eventually turns him into the monster they think he is after a chance encounter with the Shape himself, who’s been hiding out in the sewers of Haddenfield for four years.
Meanwhile, Strode has also faced ridicule from the town populace, who blame her for the murders four years prior. They don’t see Myers as a monster, but simply as an escaped mental patient whom Strode provoked into murder. She’s tried to move on and reinvent herself as a domesticated grandmother, taking care of her granddaughter, Allyson, who lost her boyfriend and both parents on that night.
After Corey and Allyson meet and begin to fall in love, Strode notices something different in her granddaughter’s new boyfriend. Instead of being the meek man he once was, he has the eyes of a killer. The more the town bullies him, the more he becomes closer to the evil that defined the Shape. Meanwhile, the real Shape, Myers, continues to waste away in a sewer until his first kill — nearly an hour into the movie — begins to revitalize him, and he teams up with Corey to enact revenge.
The trilogy has always been about the effects and the legend of Myers more than Myers himself. So the idea that this film focuses less on the killer and more on the people who have been impacted — or inspired — by him makes more sense. It still has the fanservice finale fight between Myers and Strode that everyone has been waiting for, but it’s the weakest part of the film. The examination of Corey and the town four years post-massacre are the more interesting parts. It doesn’t always work, but it’s still much more engaging and exciting than a retread of the original or an escalation of “Halloween Kills.” There are some brutal kills that will please slasher fans, but this isn’t a typical slasher film, and it’s all the better for it.
Some might take issue with how Myers is portrayed as wounded and weak here, skulking about for four years, but it’s the perfect followup to its predecessor. “Halloween Kills” built up this legend of Myers as a supernatural unstoppable killing force, and there are elements of “Halloween Ends,” but it subverts those ideas by pulling the rug out from under the legend, showing Myers himself to be a man, but his impact transcends mortal flesh. Green set out to film a trilogy that examines trauma and PTSD, and with that in mind, “Halloween Ends” is an amazing trilogy capper.
“Halloween Ends” is in theaters and available for streaming on Peacock.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.