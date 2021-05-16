“Jupiter’s Legacy” is a superhero show that raises many questions, but is uninterested in answering any of them.
An adaptation of the ongoing Mark Millar comic series, the Netflix show follows a group of superheroes and their children, all known as the Union (of Justice) — a not-so-subtle anagram of DC’s Justice League. The Union is led by the Utopian, played by Josh Duhamel, who is a stand-in for Superman. He’s a mild-mannered farmer with all the powers of Kal-El — super strength, super speed, optical lasers, etc. But that’s where the similarities end. “Jupiter’s Legacy” is not some ripoff of Superman and the Super Friends, complete with globetrotting adventures to stop crimes ripped straight from the pages of Golden Age comics; far from it, actually. This is a dark deconstruction of the superhero genre that has interesting ideas, but not the talent or budget to really pull them off in a satisfying manner.
The show alternates between two timelines — present day, in which the 100+ year-old Utopian and his fellow crimefighters prepare their legacies to take up the mantle of superheroism, and the early 1930s, which serves as an origin story for how the original members of the Union earned their powers. The latter is much more entertaining, perhaps because it’s played straight as a mystery-filled origin story that involves some charismatic individuals and a truly interesting path to powers. The modern timeline is filled with unlikeable characters making unlikeable decisions followed by unlikeable speeches filled with bland rhetoric and diatribe about “the code.” Seriously, one could make a drinking game by taking a shot every time someone mentions the code — the literal code by which the Union operates. You’d be drunk before the end of the first episode.
The Utopian, Sheldon Sampson, — who weirdly looks like swole Santa — has raised two superpowered children — Brandon and Chloe. The former grew up to idolize his father and wants to be him, despite the constant verbal abuse and barragement about how he’s not good enough. Chloe, perhaps the most unlikeable character this side of Skyler White, is just an angry woman who relies on drugs as therapy. Despite his best efforts, Sampson failed as a father and could leave the protection of the world to children that aren’t prepared for the responsibility.
Like “The Boys,” or “Watchmen” before it, “Jupiter’s Legacy” tries to insert larger-than-life superheroes into our real world to see what happens. It lacks the biting commentary (or blatant cynicism) of “The Boys,” and the freshness and legacy of “Watchmen.” Instead, it straddles a line between trying to craft an interesting world filled with superheroes and supervillains, and attempting to question everything about them. The final product is an uneven amalgamation of superhero intrigue and superhero deconstruction that never quite commits to either path.
“Jupiter’s Legacy” isn’t inherently flawed in a manner that makes it completely unappealing or unwatchable. It just can’t ever stick to a principle. Throughout the modern storyline, the founding members of the Union feel old and outdated — questioning whether the ideals of “Truth, Justice and the American Way” (or its anagram of “the code”) are worthwhile today. How do superheroes cope with their no-kill rule when supervillains don’t live by the same rule? It’s an interesting point that has been debated on the colored pages of comic books for years, but rarely in live action on the big screen or small.
The show constantly beats viewers over the head with this question, as it does not shy away from killing some of its costumed heroes in graphic ways. This isn’t the Marvel Cinematic Universe where everyone escapes unscathed at the end of the day. There are stakes and consequences, and the heroes have to live with them. But while the show attempts to grapple with how far superheroes should go in pursuit of “justice,” it never follows up with any sort of answer. Instead, the question is sidelined for a drawn out mystery that feels like viewers should already know more than what they really do. And when the mystery is finally solved after eight episodes of conjecture and hints, its solution is something completely different than anything hinted before, and viewers are left wondering why the script spent eight hours setting up a red herring that goes nowhere.
The cliffhanger ending is frustrating because it finally signals that the plot is moving forward — within the last 10 minutes of an eight episode run with no guarantee of renewal. “Jupiter’s Legacy” attempts to cram too many storylines into its first season, giving little time for anything to breathe, while simultaneously dragging out entirely too much with poor pacing. This isn’t an action-packed show — an honestly refreshing take on the superhero genre that often sees the story take a backseat to CG-infused action. But it often spends too much time waxing philosophical, rather than moving the plot forward. There’s only so many times the superhero family can argue within itself before it becomes rote.
“Jupiter’s Legacy” offers a lot of promise for future seasons. One has to expect something closer to a family drama than a superhero adventure show. Its source material is extremely engaging and offers some great material moving forward. Get past the discount comic feeling, the gaudy (albeit creative) costumes and the sometimes cheap effects, and there is something to like here. But the script needs improvement. Perhaps, with the origin story out of the way, the story will have some urgency, as well as time to breathe. But until then, we’re left with a show that somehow feels rushed and plodding at the same time.
“Jupiter’s Legacy” is available now on Netflix.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.