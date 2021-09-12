Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” manages to navigate some of the more cynical trappings of this type of film to deliver a thrilling affair that harkens back to old-school adventure films.
The movie stars Emily Blunt as Lilly Houghton, an adventurous woman trying to prove her scientific theories in the early 1900s world dominated by men. Lilly believes in a legend of a mythical tree with petals that can heal any wound, and even make someone immortal. After her brother is laughed out of the scientific community for proposing her theories, Lilly travels to South America in order to search for the plant herself.
Enter Dwayne Johnson’s mountain of a character, Frank Wolff. With an appearance clearly paying homage to Humphrey Bogart’s Charlie in “The African Queen,” Wolff serves as the cynical, yet intrigued river boat captain willing to take Lilly on her journey into dangerous uncharted waters.
There’s nothing happening on screen at any point in the film that is original. Everything here has been done before — and often better — in other movies. But it’s a film that is better than the sum of its mediocre parts, and scratches an itch that didn’t even exist before now. “Jungle Cruise” exposes a serious dearth of old-school classic adventure films in Hollywood. The combination of a devilish rogue, an unassuming capable woman, a loud-mouthed sidekick and an exotic location is the perfect mix for a fun Saturday afternoon.
“Jungle Cruise” doesn’t hit the highs of “Indiana Jones” or “Romancing the Stone,” but it would stand triumphantly alongside — and above — the plethora of knockoff films from the 80s starring Richard Chamberlain or Chuck Norris that would air every weekend on TNT or TBS.
On the surface, “Jungle Cruise” immediately draws comparisons to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” seeing as how they’re both family-friendly adventure films based on classic Disneyland theme park rides. But while the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series ultimately lived and died solely by the charisma and screen presence of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, “Jungle Cruise” is carried by a strong relationship between Johnson’s Frank and Blunt’s Lilly. The two feel like they’ve worked together for years. Both play off each other well throughout the film and help anchor the heart of the adventure.
But even Johnson and Blunt are overshadowed in their own film. Jesse Plemons has graduated from his “Meth Damon” days to one of the most underrated and overlooked character actors currently in the business. He plays Prince Joachim, a cartoonishly-evil European prince searching for the same plant as Lilly. The script doesn’t utilize Plemons’ skills nearly as much as it should, but he’s still a scene-stealer in his limited screentime.
The weakest elements aren’t during the over-the-top action scenes filled with copious amounts of CG and supernatural characters that are so overly-designed that it’s hard to even tell who is who, but rather some of the quieter and somber moments of the film. Director Jaume Collet-Serra made a name for himself propping up Liam Neeson’s career with a string of B-grade action films. He handles the more intense parts of “Jungle Cruise” well. But certain character moments intended to be moving or profound come off as stilted and uninteresting. It’s almost comic how bad Collet-Serra handles the character of MacGregor, Lilly’s brother, during a tender moment with Frank when he all but comes out as gay. Talking around the subject like it’s a landmine, the whole exchange is awkward from both the script perspective and direction.
These types of adventure films are carried by their leading duo, and “Jungle Cruise” is in good hands in that regard. It never features a strong central villain. Plemons’ Joachim almost feels wasted with how little he’s utilized. But the well-directed action sequences combined with the classic adventure tone and feel — all carried by Johnson and Blunt — make for a light-hearted film perfect for a quiet weekend afternoon.
“Jungle Cruise” is available on Disney+ Premier Access.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.