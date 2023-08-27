“Blue Beetle” is the perfect comic book film for people exhausted by extravagant cape adventures with world-ending stakes, multiverse shenanigans and beams of light shooting into the sky every third act.
There’s no imminent alien invasion that needs to be stopped, no dimension-hopping peril to be vanquished, no out-of-place cameos crammed in to tease the next cinematic universe advertisement — just a solid superhero origin story with heart and a focus on the grounded stakes of keeping one’s family safe. “Blue Beetle” is the perfect palette cleanser for everyone checked out by an endless stream of undercooked CG-infused adventures with final battles that look like they were rendered on an Xbox 360. It’s also a major step forward for Latin American representation with a 125-minute runtime dedicated entirely to exploring the very real struggles of an extended Latino family living in modern America. Sure, there are explosions, superpowered cyborgs and an alien device that turns “Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña into a blue superhero, but the film never loses sight of the plight of its central family that helps make it more grounded — and enjoyable — than most recent genre fare.
Blue Beetle is one of the more obscure characters from DC, taking a backseat to even already-introduced heroes like Aquaman and members of the Suicide Squad. The title of Blue Beetle has been passed to three different heroes — each with their own slight twist on the powers and abilities of the mantle. This version of the character takes inspiration from its most recent iteration in the comics as an alien device known as the Scarab that joins with latin hero Jaime Reyes to give him a powerful exosuit that can create any weapon he can imagine, including the Buster Sword from “Final Fantasy VII.”
The movie embraces the idea of the mantle of the Blue Beetle title as it drops hints about previous Blue Beetle heroes connected to the much larger overall story outside of Reyes and his family. But unlike other superhero films that would dwell on those pieces, building them up as a glorified commercial for another upcoming adventure, this film merely uses them as background worldbuilding with only a post-credits scene to hint at the possible future. It’s refreshing to see such a standalone adventure that can embrace the larger universe without losing sight of the intimate story.
Some might find the scope of “Blue Beetle” to be a little too grounded, but it’s welcome, especially with an origin story about Reyes just wanting to keep his family safe. The Latino influences on the story are extremely prevalent, as are the struggles of the Reyes family. They’re not billionaires or super soldiers or aliens, but rather regular people just trying to survive. Much of the first act is dedicated to the struggle of young millennials and Gen Z individuals just trying to find decent jobs to pay the bills. As the story progresses and the villains, a shady military contractor run by Susan Sarandon’s cold Victoria Kord, are introduced, it shifts to the loyalty of family bonds and standing up for each other. Even when cyborgs are introduced, Reyes and his family still remain at the core of the conflict and the story.
This film should be a massive boost for Maridueña, who has already been wowing audiences as Miguel in “Cobra Kai.” This is his first real test on the big screen and he delivers an electrifying performance that balances the earnestness of a young Latino adult who’s just trying to find a job and start his life while also balancing the responsibilities of looking after his loved ones and managing to learn how to control the Scarab that adopted him as its host. Some of the more enjoyable moments of the film involve Maridueña’s Reyes trying to learn how to control the Scarab with comical effect, including when he accidentally damages a whole city block and a city bus. Should Blue Beetle carry over to James Gunn’s new rebooted DC Universe, hopefully Maridueña gets to come along for the ride, because he’s great.
“Blue Beetle” won’t have the epic scope and action of larger comic book films, but it simply doesn’t need them. This is a much more intimate story about a boy trying to protect his family and learn the new powers that he’s been given. It’s a major step forward for Latino representation, as Reyes is the first on-screen Latino superhero, which is ridiculous at this point. And much like “Black Panther,” which elevated by its commitment to African culture and representation, “Blue Beetle” will be remembered as a milestone for Latino heroes with its commitment to telling the story of a Latin American hero. It doesn’t shy away from representation, but rather embraces it, and that’s more important than any CG spectacle that is vomited on screen in a third act.
“Blue Beetle” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.