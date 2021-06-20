“Infinite” feels like a relic of the early 2000s Sci-Fi Channel production pipeline — complete with terrible acting and an even worse script.
It’s never a good sign when your movie starts off with heavy-handed exposition delivered by the main character who sounds like he’d rather be doing anything other than reading a script that sounds like it was written by a high school freshman creative writing student. Welcome to the world of “Infinite,” where any interesting concept is showcased in the most mundane and placid manner possible. Director Antoine Fuqua has fallen far from grace from his time as the director of “Training Day.”
The movie follows a warring group of immortals, the infinites, that have been engaged in battle throughout the centuries dating back to the Second Punic Wars. One group believes in some philosophical view about “leaving humanity in a better place,” while the other group simply wants it all to end. Neither group’s philosophical beliefs are explored in anything more than passive dialogue and exposition relayed to the audience surrogate — an infinite who cannot remember his past and must have everything explained to him.
Each time an infinite dies, they’re reincarnated in a new body with their old memories to continue to fight. The premise could raise interesting questions about the nature of race and identity, the nature of continued warfare, the nature of the human soul — or any other number of interesting concepts. Instead, it’s used as connective tissue for a few basic action scenes that lack any basic creativity, despite these warriors carrying with them literally hundreds of lifetimes of warfare and fighting skills.
Mark Wahlberg leads the film as Evan, a man diagnosed with schizophrenia because he has memories of all his past lives flooding in at random times due to an accident when he was a child that prevented him from completely reverting to his previous identity. The character’s potential is there. It’s perhaps the one thing that the script got right — the idea that an infinite who didn’t realize what he was would be traumatized by all of the memories of his past lives that he couldn’t understand. But Evan is played by Wahlberg, who’s only capable of playing one character — himself. To say Wahlberg is miscast would be an understatement. He brings no gravitas to the character, no humility of a man supposedly suffering from a mental disease, no sense of awe at everything that is revealed to him.
Wahlberg is completely outclassed in every way by Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Bathurst, an infinite interested only in destroying the world so that he no longer has to reincarnate. Ejiofor chews scenery like he knows he’s in a terrible movie and just wants to have fun with it. Eijofor is the only fun part of the whole film.
“Infinite” somehow takes a fun concept and turns it into the most rote and tepid movie possible. It’s derivative in every aspect with zero imagination to realize its potential. The idea of immortal warriors fighting throughout time has been done before. “Highlander” is one of the most enduring movies of the 80s, and last year’s “The Old Guard” on Netflix — despite being almost as unimaginative — proved to be more fun. The twist of “Infinite” of how these individuals are reincarnated life after life in different places throughout the world as truly different people makes it more unique — in idea — than others, but it never does anything with that idea. That’s perhaps what makes the movie the most disappointing — that and casting Wahlberg in any role that’s not a sarcastic loser from Boston.
It’s no surprise that Paramount pulled this film from theaters and used it as some sort of Trojan Horse to get people interested in its budding streaming service. “Infinite” would be dead on arrival at the box office — before or after the pandemic. At least on yet another streaming service that Hollywood studios are trying to force everyone to subscribe to, it can be a somewhat passive distraction while doing literally anything else around the house — such as washing dishes, folding laundry or cleaning the litter box.
“Infinite” is available now on Paramount Plus.
Jose Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.