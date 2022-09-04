"Three Thousand Years of Longing"

Tilda Swinton, left, and Idris Elba in “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

 Courtesy Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc./TNS

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is not the movie audiences will expect.

Marketed as yet another crazy vehicle from the brilliant mind of George Miller, the man best known for the insanity that is the “Mad Max” series, the second starring vehicle for Idris Elba in as many weeks packs as much zaniness as a filler episode of a bad ‘80s Saturday morning cartoon. There are monsters. There are crazy visuals. There are djinn. But they’re merely window dressing for what amounts to a palette cleanser for Miller, who opted to go for a more subdued adult fairy tale that has more in common with a lethargic bedtime story than a heroic tale of good versus evil. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad movie, but merely that it’s not the film that is presented in marketing.