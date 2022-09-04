“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is not the movie audiences will expect.
Marketed as yet another crazy vehicle from the brilliant mind of George Miller, the man best known for the insanity that is the “Mad Max” series, the second starring vehicle for Idris Elba in as many weeks packs as much zaniness as a filler episode of a bad ‘80s Saturday morning cartoon. There are monsters. There are crazy visuals. There are djinn. But they’re merely window dressing for what amounts to a palette cleanser for Miller, who opted to go for a more subdued adult fairy tale that has more in common with a lethargic bedtime story than a heroic tale of good versus evil. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad movie, but merely that it’s not the film that is presented in marketing.
Tilda Swinton stars alongside Elba as an eccentric Scottish woman who travels the word lecturing about how modern stories of caped heroes have become our modern mythology. The movie feels almost meta in a sense, in that superheroes have taken over modern cinema and Miller is presenting a film that eschews those complex mythologies for an old-school love story that focuses on the mythologies of the past. Swinton’s Alithea comes across a jar in a shop in Istanbul that she purchases purely because of the idea of the story behind it. But when she cleans it in her hotel room, she discovers it unleashes a djinn, a mythological creature that can grant three wishes of whatever a person truly desires.
Alithea knows the complicated history of the djinn, who often trick people into making wishes they think fulfill their desires, but are twisted and used against them. But Elba’s djinn is not like those. He merely wants to be free, so that he can return to his home and live in peace for eternity. To help convince her of his earnest intents, he tells her the story of how he’s captured three times over 3,000 years before ending up in her care.
The movie features eccentric elements throughout, focusing on stories of King Solomon and other famous individuals throughout history — all told through the lens of a somewhat grounded magical state of mind. The whole theme and atmosphere of these flashback sequences feels similar to Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah,” with its grounded, albeit just slightly unnerving magical look. But the Miller never manages to reach the highs of that film, probably because everything remains grounded in the love interests of Elba’s djinn, and his desire to be free, but not by tricking the humans to whom he’s bound.
The movie’s first two acts are solid and well acted with Swinton and Elba playing well off each other, even as the latter parades around in a hotel room in a ripped bathrobe with grotesque pointed ears. The flashback scenes are brilliant in their production design with amazing visuals. But as the movie nears its climax and endpoint, it stumbles, as if Miller just didn’t know how to wrap it up. The energy fades until the film limps to an underwhelming end that wraps up the story in a satisfying manner, but does so in the most lethargic way possible.
For fans who discovered Miller’s work with “Mad Max Fury Road,” “Three Thousand Years of Longing” will be a sharp u-turn for their tastes that seems almost incompatible with his previous film. But those who have followed his career for decades, going as far back as “Babe” and its sequel and the two “Happy Feet” films, this is just another example of his amazing breadth of talent. It’s just not the film that many will expect and it fails to capture the magic of its first two acts for its final stretch to the finish line. Those who want to enjoy a love story that transcends centuries will find something to enjoy. Anyone expecting a manic adventure will leave the theater extremely disappointed.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.