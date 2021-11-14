“Eternals” is not a typical Marvel Cinematic Universe film.
Whether that is a good thing, or a bad thing, depends on how married to the cinematic universe’s formulaic structure viewers are, and how open to change they are. One doesn’t recruit indie darling and Oscar winner Chloe Zhao unless one wants something different from the standard cape adventure fare Disney has released on a regular basis since it purchased Marvel ahead of 2012’s “The Avengers.” Zhao’s focus on the human nature of very flawed, albeit superpowered creatures is a contrast from the more colorful and formulaic take on Marvel superheroes up to this point. It doesn’t always work, and there are certainly plenty of MCU-isms in the 160-minute runtime to remind viewers this is a Marvel film, but it feels like a breath of fresh air from more than 12 years of similar experiences — especially “Black Widow” earlier this year.
“Eternals” is the largest Marvel Studios film in pure scope compared to anything that came before, even “Avengers: Endgame.” It starts with humanity’s earliest days more than 7,000 years ago. Arishem, a Celestial, one of the most powerful beings in the entire universe, sends the Eternals, humanoid aliens, to earth in order to protect a burgeoning humanity as it continues to evolve and expand over the planet. Their mortal enemies are the Deviants, a race of engineered creatures that kill mercilessly in an effort to evolve themselves.
The movie spans seven millenia, often filling in the history of the Eternals with flashbacks that help flesh out their time on earth and how much they influenced humanity’s development. The aliens are responsible for many of earth’s myths, such as that of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun and died; and “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” one of the first ever written stories. But when Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, dies in the present day, it unveils a mystery that could destroy the whole planet — literally.
Unlike the more lively characters of the MCU — those who can’t go five minutes of screentime without offering some mundane quip disguised as clever humor — the characters of “Eternal” are much more introspective, haunted and human. Zhao focuses much of the movie’s long runtime on fleshing out the individual Eternals — all 10 of them — so that they are more than just powers on screen. The script doesn’t always succeed, and some Eternals are pushed to the side for the character development of others, but they feel much more fleshed out beings than some of the Avengers, who have been on screen for years at this point. This focus and the altered characterization really makes “Eternals” feel more like a Zack Snyder DC Comics film than a crowd-pleasing popcorn flick packed with CG battles against faceless minions.
That focus can be off putting for some viewers. “Eternals” is a complete tonal shift from everything that’s come before it in this universe. The plethora of action scenes have been pushed aside for quality character moments that help really flesh out the individual Eternals. Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos is the heart of the film, as he’s the one who loves humanity the most, and is also the most disappointed by the species and its actions. One particular scene takes place in the literal aftermath of the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima. While it can easily come off as exploitative, it’s necessary to show Phastos’ pain and why he makes the decisions he does later in the film. He’s also the first on-screen homosexual superhero in a relationship with a family. It was amazing to see such representation on screen in a big budget superhero film.
Zhao’s style often conflicts with what has been established with the MCU and its structure. Her focus on natural lighting, outdoor environments and slower developed moments really stands out as breathtaking and impressive. But when the film inevitably devolves into the classic MCU tropes, it can feel like a whiplash effect on the viewer. Some sequences are exceptionally beautiful, while others look like they were filmed on a soundstage in Atlanta with an overworked production house trying to finish the CG on a deadline. These shortcomings make for a stunning — albeit uneven — film.
The most frustrating aspect of “Eternals” is how it tries to cram so much into a film. Fans often debate which MCU films are vital to understand the universe, and “Eternals” is going to be one of the most necessary films to watch in the future. This one 160-minute film completely upends the MCU, especially its cosmic focus seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its “Avengers” films. It has to juggle the introduction of 10 characters that could be considered literal gods by some. It also has to set up the future appearance of Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman, who will soon become the superhero Black Knight. Additional characters are introduced in the post-credits scene, including one major, major revelation right before the lights come back on in the theater.
But with so much going on, the film can sometimes lose its focus and the pacing suffers greatly. “Eternals” has so much information to present that it often has to stop the plot and introduce exposition dumps to catch everyone up. These moments, while informative, really kill the film’s pacing and can come off as boring — especially if one isn’t really interested in the larger aspects of the MCU, and would much rather focus on the individual movie. Not since “Iron Man 2” has a Marvel Studios film done so much to expand its universe at the expense of its own story.
“Eternals” has some of the most heartfelt and tragic moments in the MCU, up to this point. Zhao navigates this world of superheroes and superpowered aliens by trying to ground their character development in the most human way possible. It works with the themes that are presented here, and sets up some very intriguing developments going forward. The movie just sometimes buckles under the weight of its own ambition — which is not a bad thing. I would rather have a flawed, albeit ambitious effort in “Eternals” than a focus group tested bland and lifeless product in “Black Widow.”
“Eternals” is available now in theaters only.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.