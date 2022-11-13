REVIEW: 'House of the Dragon' is fantasy television done right

Such a cliche line wouldn’t even be uttered by the most diehard and ardent of “Game of Thrones” fans three years ago — a short period that feels like an eternity ago — after the conclusion of the blockbuster series season eight and its ultimate finale. The efforts of then-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss during the final two seasons left many fans feeling like they had been irreparably harmed by putting their faith and enthusiasm in “Game of Thrones” — never to return to Westeros again. But “House of the Dragon” has brought all of them back — and then some.
A prequel set several centuries before Daenerys Targaryen landed in Westeros and torched King’s Landing with dragon fire for reasons; before the White Walkers, built as an apocalyptic threat, were defeated by a little girl in an attempt to “subvert expectations; before a crippled boy was crowned king because he had “good stories to tell,” “House of the Dragon” returns to what made “Game of Thrones” such a captivating week-to-week watch: quality writing, enthralling characters and just enough spectacle to ensnare even the most distracted viewers for appointment television. Oh, and there are dragons — actual dragons.
“House of Dragon” takes everything that worked in those early seasons of “Game of Thrones” and expands upon it for the best fantasy drama on television. It ditches the larger-than-life battles and braindead character motivations for a much more grounded and interesting take on fantasy politics. The real core of author George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” has always been the intrigue between his well-realized characters and their believable actions that play out against the backdrop of this magical world. “House of the Dragon” embraces that, focusing on the heart and humanity — or lack thereof — of the lords and ladies of the Seven Kingdoms under the rule of the Targaryens.
The initial 10-episode season covers a tremendous amount of ground in a short time with some fittingly timely story beats that deal with bigotry, misogyny and the role of authority. At the center of the story is Rhaenyra Targaryen, the sole child of the peaceful, albeit ineffective, King Viserys. He has reigned over a kingdom at peace for decades, but never managed to settle his line of succession. In order to prevent the realm from falling under the rule of his brother, Prince Daemon, playbed the absolutely wonderful Matt Smith, Viserys names his daughter heir to the throne — an extremely controversial move, as women were never allowed to rule in Westeros.
The first season plays out over the course of 20 years as viewers watch Rhaenrya grow up alongside her best friend, Alicent Hightower, who ultimately marries King Viserys as a child bride. This match and the subsequent lines of succession that flow through both Rhaenyra and Alicent sets the stage for what fans will recognize as the “Dance of Dragons” — a civil war between the Targaryen lines for control of the Iron Throne.
Due to the expanse of time, the characters are recast — some of them, multiple times — which can be confusing for those who are new to “Game of Thrones,” or who have a hard time following complex plots. The show doesn’t hold the viewers’ hands, assuming they are following along and paying attention to what is being played out on screen. But the time skips — of which there are multiple — are integral to setting the groundwork for what is to come.
The focus on the characters does not preclude “House of the Dragon” from employing some of the “Game of Thrones” spectacle that fans have come to expect. The third episode features a nearly 20-minute battle sequence with zero dialogue — all led purely by the physical acting of Smith as the renegade Prince Daemon. And the dragons themselves — of which there are nine in the first season — are spectacles of their own — dwarfing any of Daenerys’s dragons in the original series. But showrunner Ryan Condal knows when to embrace the spectacle and when to pull back.
There is a lot to love in “House of the Dragon” — not just for “Game of Thrones” or “A Song of Ice and Fire” fans, but for fans of quality television. Almost every episode elicits strong emotions that can run the gamut of happiness and joy to heartbreak and despair. There is a sense of dread that continues to creep over the show as it progresses as fans will watch events unfold that feel like a slow-moving car crash that could be avoided, if only certain people would make the opposite choice. But that’s the beauty of Martin’s world and always has been.
One might be initially worried about just how well a prequel series could turn out in the end,m but they need not worry. “House of the Dragon” is Martin’s world done right. It’s learned from the mistakes of the past and rectified them, while also planting little seeds throughout the first season that could pay off with a rumored sequel show in the coming years. But even on its own — especially on its own — “House of the Dragon” is not just one of the best fantasy series on television, it’s one of the best series on television. And you will weep for a man who just wants to sit on his chair one last time.
All 10 episodes of “House of the Dragon” are available on HBO Max.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.