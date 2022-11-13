REVIEW: 'House of the Dragon' is fantasy television done right
Courtesy photo

Westeros is back and better than ever.

Such a cliche line wouldn’t even be uttered by the most diehard and ardent of “Game of Thrones” fans three years ago — a short period that feels like an eternity ago — after the conclusion of the blockbuster series season eight and its ultimate finale. The efforts of then-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss during the final two seasons left many fans feeling like they had been irreparably harmed by putting their faith and enthusiasm in “Game of Thrones” — never to return to Westeros again. But “House of the Dragon” has brought all of them back — and then some.

