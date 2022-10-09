HOCUS-POCUS 2

From left, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

 Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises/TNS

“Hocus Pocus 2” is the embodiment of a monkey paw wish — a soulless cash-in of a sequel produced solely to fill a streaming service catalog, which piggybacks off the popularity of a beloved classic that fails to offer anything new of note, let alone live up to a modicum of the charm and popularity of its predecessor.

The original “Hocus Pocus” was never a quality movie. Let’s just be honest about that. It was, however, extremely charming and captured that early 90s childhood feeling that so many of us jaded millennials miss these days. Watching it each Halloween is a saccharine reminder of more innocent days that evokes that special atmosphere of Halloween with all of its cheesiness. It’s the perfect movie to watch every spooky season to remind ourselves of what it’s like to be a child again, even if that feeling is only fleeting.

