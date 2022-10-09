“Hocus Pocus 2” is the embodiment of a monkey paw wish — a soulless cash-in of a sequel produced solely to fill a streaming service catalog, which piggybacks off the popularity of a beloved classic that fails to offer anything new of note, let alone live up to a modicum of the charm and popularity of its predecessor.
The original “Hocus Pocus” was never a quality movie. Let’s just be honest about that. It was, however, extremely charming and captured that early 90s childhood feeling that so many of us jaded millennials miss these days. Watching it each Halloween is a saccharine reminder of more innocent days that evokes that special atmosphere of Halloween with all of its cheesiness. It’s the perfect movie to watch every spooky season to remind ourselves of what it’s like to be a child again, even if that feeling is only fleeting.
“Hocus Pocus 2” is not a quality movie. It is, however, a brutally corporate film that feels like it was designed by an out-of-touch committee of producers aimed purely at profiting off a product of which they have no understanding. It’s a brutal reminder of how manufactured many modern entertainment products are, as it feels focus tested to hone in on a specific emotion, somehow missing the target that’s as large as Winifred Sanderson’s bad wig. It’s cheesy in all the wrong ways, so low budget that it feels like it was filmed by an after school high school film club and merely parades the three original leads out to give performances that seem driven solely by blackmail.
The straight-to-Disney+ sequel fails to capture any of the atmosphere or the charm of the original. It doesn’t help that no one from the original movie, aside from the Sanderson sisters, makes a return. Instead, it’s led by an all-new cast of characters, all of whom are so bland, one can’t even remember their names. For some reason, a tourist guide-turned-wannabe-witch tricks a pair of teenage hopeful witches into lighting a new black flame candle that he created to help revive the Sanderson sisters. The setup makes zero sense, neither does the musical number that the three witches break into as soon as they’re resurrected in the woods. From there, the movie makes a 10-minute pause break to advertise Walgreens before resuming the rest of the storyline — if that’s what one can call the remaining 70 minutes of pure drivel put to a script page courtesy of a group of middle school students.
The only redeeming aspect of this movie is seeing Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, but they seem merely contractually obligated by threat of harm. Parker is covered in so much makeup that she looks like a walking, talking mannequin that never moves her lips. Najimy’s Mary Sanderson is actually given something more to do in this film than the original, but her character seems completely different than the original. Middler still seems to have fun with the role, at least.
“Hocus Pocus 2” is one of those films that was made just because there was demand, not because there was actually a story worth telling or an actual desire to return to this universe. There’s nothing that connects it to the original film aside from a few cringe-inducing callbacks that want to seem clever, but are anything but. It’s a corporate-mandated movie filmed on half the budget of the original and even less in imagination or care. It’s sure to garner a morbid interest from those who grew up with the original, but it’s assured to be a disappointment. This is one film best left unmade, so that whatever we can conceive in our imaginations will be more entertaining and enjoyable than this waste of digital space. Save your 90 minutes and watch the original again.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.