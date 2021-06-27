There’s nothing original in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” — aside from its convoluted title — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The followup to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” a surprisingly fun romp that paired Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as more eccentric versions of almost every other character they ever played, the sequel takes what worked in the original, throws in a wildly out-of-character Salma Hayek and cranks the intensity and ridiculousness to even higher levels. It’s rote, predictable and unimaginative. But it’s also pretty fun.
Reynolds returns as the titular bodyguard, Michael Bryce, who is in the midst of a midlife crisis. He’s lost his AAA bodyguard license after Jackson’s foul-mouthed titular assassin, Darius Kincaid, killed his assigned client. What good is a bodyguard that lets someone die on his watch? While on a sabbatical, he’s tracked down by Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid, the titular hitman’s wife, who needs help in rescuing her kidnapped husband.
The ridiculous premise is perhaps the most tame element of the movie. It continues to escalate in sheer absurdity as the runtime rolls on. For some reason, Spain native Antonio Banderas plays a Greek villain whose sole reason for wanting to destroy the European Union is due to austerity measures levied against Greece’s economy. Banderas’ character looks like he stole his wardrobe from Elton John’s closet while spouting random Greek mythology and history facts that he read off Wikipedia before walking on screen.
Not to be outshined by her male co-stars, Hayek steals the show with a crazy performance that’s so over-the-top in scenery chewing, it’s amazing she didn’t choke while filming. She’s loud, abrasive and the right kind of crazy as a foul-mouthed serial killer who just wants to have a baby with her assassin husband. They can’t because of equally-absurd reasons that the movie eventually in what is somehow the dumbest and most hilarious explanation possible.
The actual plot is nothing more than a reason to showcase the relationship between Bryce and the Kincaids with a backdrop of exotic European locations as window dressing. It’s all fairly boilerplate that’s been seen and done better in other movies for the last 50 years. But this isn’t a movie to go see for the plot. It’s a showcase — if one could call it that — of the charisma of its three leads, and all three do a relatively good job of providing passive entertainment for around 100 minutes on a warm summer afternoon.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is a comedy first and action movie second. There are a few laugh-out-loud moments sprinkled about, mostly thanks to the escalation of the ridiculousness. An entire backstory of a character is triggered through gelato and involves death by way of carnival ride. It’s played entirely straight, but comes off as humorous because of how stupid it is. Disappointingly, most of the humor derives from the stupidity of situations and circumstances, rather than carefully crafted jokes and punchlines.
Director Patrick Huges admittedly does an admirable job of crafting some thrilling action set pieces that can be brutal at times. The bodyguard is pretty high and the movie is never afraid to shy away from the violence — something that’s rare in action films these days — especially comedies.
Reynolds, Jackson and Hayek exude charisma befitting of the body-cop setup. While this is no “Lethal Weapon,” or even “Tango and Cash,” there’s still enough magnetism between the three personalities to hold together a passably enjoyable movie. It’s not original, and there aren’t going to be any surprises that the audience doesn’t see coming — despite the movie’s best efforts to hide its betrayals and twists — but that’s not a bad thing. The world has spent the last 18 months dealing with one shocking twist after another. Perhaps, it’s good to go to a movie, check your brain at the door, and enjoy an experience that is entirely predictable, but enjoyable all the same.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.