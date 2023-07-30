Resounding, infuriating, saddening, enlightening, intensely powerful — “Oppenheimer” is the best movie of the year and Christopher Nolan’s most captivating and important experience in an ever-growing and impressive filmography.
With his latest release, Nolan firmly cements himself as one of the finest and most versatile directors working in Hollywood. He managed to take a project about the father of the atomic bomb and make the actual historical Trinity bomb test a mere afterthought in a much more enrapturing story about the consequences of the creation and the political backstabbing that followed in one of the country’s darkest periods. J. Robert Oppenheimer is a complicated individual and the movie does gloss over some of the more problematic aspects of the Los Alamos construction, but it never loses its focus on showcasing the incredible pressure of Project Manhattan and, more importantly, the fallout of his good intentions.
Nolan eschews a traditional biopic narrative structure for a more fluid look at Oppenheimer’s life, bouncing between different points of his career set against the backdrop of Congressional confirmation hearings for Lewis Strauss as head of the secretary of commerce, which serves as a framing device for the rise and downfall of Oppenheimer. The format is still easy to follow, but is critically used to ratchet the tension surrounding Oppenheimer’s life and career that is completely separate from the Trinity test and race to develop the bomb. Somehow, Nolan made a film about the creation of the atomic bomb, but leaves it as a footnote to tell a more important and engaging story. When the much heralded test (an exhibition Nolan brought to life using only practical effects) is complete, there’s still more than an hour of runtime left, and that’s when the real meat of the film begins to come into light. Oppenheimer may have been known as the father of the atomic bomb, but as this film shows, he was way more important than that.
Cillian Murphy takes on the titular role — a first for the Nolan regular, who has only appeared in supporting roles up to this point. He’s given his first big chance to lead a Nolan film and is almost chameleon-like in his transition into one of the country’s greatest scientists. Murphy has been a known quantity in Hollywood since “28 Days Later” and “Sunshine,” but he’s never had the material to really stretch his acting muscles (aside from the criminally underrated “Peaky Blinders” Netflix show) on the big screen before now. The film follows Oppenheimer at different points throughout his life and the audience really gets to see how the task at hand and the subsequent fallout takes its toll on Oppenheimer through Murphy’s downright haunting portrayal. Nolan hides the worst aspects of the bomb’s impact on Hiroshima and Nagasaki from the audience, but every member can feel the pain, suffering and remorse through Murphy’s silent portrayal using just his eyes and body language. Nolan doesn’t need to rely on shock value to emphasize the tragedy of the two World War II bombings and channels that horror purely through Murphy’s acting. He should be a shoe-in for an Academy Award nomination this award season.
Opposite of Murphy is a near-unrecognizable Robert Downey Jr. as Admiral Strauss, the former head of the country’s Atomic Energy Commission who positions himself as a jealous antagonist to Oppenheimer’s rise and lionization in the media. He checks every classical mannerism at the door for a wonderfully understated and menacing performance that’s unlike anything he’s done before. Downey plays the sleazy politician so well, keeping audience members who slept through U.S. history class guessing as to his true intentions and motivations. Downey’s acting with Nolan’s script is a definite winning combination.
“Oppenheimer” will certainly reopen the debate about the morality of the use of the atomic bomb. It’s a surprisingly nuanced take on the mission and the man in charge, focusing much on his post-development regrets and how Oppenheimer’s outspoken criticism of further nuclear testing and development sealed his political fate. Nolan’s script perhaps pulls a few punches on fully embracing one side or the other, opting to let the debate filter solely through the perspective of the man who made it possible. There are certain anachronisms in the script that can pull audiences out of the illusion, even if momentarily, as characters remind each other about the repercussions of what is to come, but it helps with audiences who don’t understand the history of what’s on screen.
Half of the film feels almost like an espionage thriller with a race against the clock to see if American scientists will pull it off. The other half of the film is a careful character study of the impact and what it can do to a man who created a weapon that could literally destroy the world, as Kenneth Branagh’s Niels Bohr reminds Oppenheimer. The court scenes in the second half are some of the most gripping and exciting — albeit extremely frustrating and saddening — in the film. One has a winner on their hands when the literal dropping of an atomic bomb is not even the most pivotal moment in the film.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.