This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from “Oppenheimer.”

Resounding, infuriating, saddening, enlightening, intensely powerful — “Oppenheimer” is the best movie of the year and Christopher Nolan’s most captivating and important experience in an ever-growing and impressive filmography.

With his latest release, Nolan firmly cements himself as one of the finest and most versatile directors working in Hollywood. He managed to take a project about the father of the atomic bomb and make the actual historical Trinity bomb test a mere afterthought in a much more enrapturing story about the consequences of the creation and the political backstabbing that followed in one of the country’s darkest periods. J. Robert Oppenheimer is a complicated individual and the movie does gloss over some of the more problematic aspects of the Los Alamos construction, but it never loses its focus on showcasing the incredible pressure of Project Manhattan and, more importantly, the fallout of his good intentions.

