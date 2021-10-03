“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” follows in its predecessor’s footsteps by offering an experience that’s slightly different compared to more traditional comic book fare.
One could argue for days — and many have ever since 2018’s “Venom” released — as to whether a humorous buddy-cop approach to one of Marvel’s most dangerous and deadly nemeses is the right way to bring Venom to the big screen. But after the unintentionally humorous first outing, Sony brought in motion-capture legend Andy Serkis to develop a sequel that embraces the more ridiculous and (somewhat intentional) laughable moments for a more streamlined second outing. It works — for the most part — as Tom Hardy’s wildly divergent Eddie Brock character continues his misadventures in San Francisco.
“Let There Be Carnage” follows up on the original’s post-credits stinger by dedicating much of its runtime to the development of Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady — minus the bad wig — a serial killer with an obsession with Brock. In the comics, Kasady is about as close to pure evil as one can imagine. So when he contracts a symbiote of his own, it takes on his absolute worst tendencies to become Carnage, an even more dangerous “son” to Venom. But Hardy and longtime collaborator Kelly Marcel attempt to give Kasady a slightly more sympathetic background, by making him a victim of abuse — both at home by his family, and later at an orphanage, where he meets Shriek, a woman with mutant powers who can scream very, very loudly.
The movie takes a page out of the early-mid 00s comic book movie scene, where the sequel always sees the hero lose his or her powers and must try to overcome the villain on their own before regaining their powers before the final act. Venom and Eddie have been living with each other for months following the events of the first film — creating an “Odd Couple” relationship that would make Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon blush. After an eventful fight that sees Brock’s apartment completely trashed, Venom leaves to be free, only to find the world just isn’t the same without Brock.
Meanwhile, after biting Brock’s finger and tasting his blood during an interview, Kasady develops a symbiote of his own just as he’s about to be executed. This Carnage might not have the personality of his comic book persona, but he’s just as vicious and violent — ratcheting up not just the death count, but the overall violence in the sequel. It’s that foil of a completely psychopathic monster that helps put Venom — and his head-eating ways — in a slightly more positive light — along with the focus on the buddy cop humor.
Hiring Serkis was the right call for Sony. His intimate knowledge of blockbuster filmmaking and CG use made him a much better director than the original’s Reuben Fleischer. The action scenes are much more coherent and enjoyable to watch. When both symbiotes are fighting on screen, the camera is pulled back enough to allow the action to breathe so that viewers can actually tell which character is which. Carnage doesn’t feel as fresh of a villain in this sequel due to Riot’s appearance in the first film, but Serkis gets creative enough with his setpieces and direction that he still feels different enough. But if there is to be a third “Venom” film, producers need to think about creating a villain that’s not just another symbiote. Thankfully, a post credits stinger hints at what Sony has planned for the future.
Anytime Hardy and Harrelson share the screen together, great things happen. It’s as if both actors know exactly the type of film they’re in and exactly what’s expected of them. Both chew scenery like they’ve been starving in a desert for months. Harrelson is perfect casting for Kasady, even if they tempered his character a bit. Hardy is equally crazed, stopping just short of jumping into another lobster tank and eating raw crustaceans. Though, his intimate conversations with a pair of chickens might certainly compare.
The heart of the film is centered on the relationship between Brock and Venom — a relationship that would feel right at home in an early 2000s romantic comedy. It’s a different take on both characters — and certainly a different take from comic book movies in a post-Marvel Cinematic Universe world — but it works just enough to be entertaining. The only concern is just how fresh this franchise can remain with two movies that have now tread similar ground.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is exclusively in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.