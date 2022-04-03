“Halo” on Paramount+ represents the culmination of more than 15 years of attempts to get the adventures of Master Chief to the big — or small — screen. How successful that venture is depends entirely on a person’s attachment to the video game and extended universe source material and how amenable they are to change.
As with “Game of Thrones,” “The Witcher” or any other adaptation of popular source material, the most ardent of fans will spend hours scouring each episode, looking for changes and inconsistencies before detailing them in hundreds-words-long essays or hours-long YouTube videos about what they got right and what they got wrong. “Halo” will be no different. But it’s time to judge the show — one of the most expensive debut seasons of any genre television show this side of Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” adaptation — on its own merits in an entirely new medium. Surprisingly, it works more often than it doesn’t.
“Halo” is set in the 26th century, when humanity has colonized much of the galaxy. For years, the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) has operated as an almost iron-willed dictatorship controlling outlying planets and colonies. It’s an arrangement that’s straight out of any basic science-fiction series. See Amazon’s “The Expanse” for a similar — albeit more limited — setup. Decades into the expansion, humanity comes across the Covenant, an allegiance of multiple alien races directed by an insane devotion to the Great Journey, a end-of-days prophecy. The Covenant seek the destruction of humanity at any costs.
Humanity’s only defense is the Spartan II program — a clandestine operation that saw the UNSC literally kidnap children and scientifically experiment on them in order to turn them into super soldiers. Spartans were originally created to quell human uprisings, but have since been repurposed to fight the Covenant.
Much of this backstory is only delivered piecemeal through passing conversations and environmental storytelling. The show features plenty of Easter eggs and hints toward the larger universe that only fans of the video games or the extended universe novels will pick up on. The show’s first two episodes are actually quite dense in delivering information and cramming as much into its runtime as possible.
The series opens on the planet Madrigal — not to be confused with the family Madigral — where insurgent humans maintain their fight against the oppression of the UNSC. But when mysterious aliens attack with extremely brutal efficiency, Master Chief and other Spartans show up in an attempt to save everyone. They fail. The triumphant debut of Chief and his fellow super soldiers is contrast vividly with the extreme violence visited upon the colonists by the Covenant. People are dismembered. Others are grievously injured and killed by plasma weapons. The Covenant show no mercy. Everyone dies. The bleak attack sets the tone for a series that will be much more dark and haunting than the colorful video games would originally have you believe.
The Covenant were on Madrigal searching for an artifact that is established as the macguffin of the series — a piece of alien technology that will lead everyone to the Halo ring that fans of the games will recognize. But there’s still a long way to get there, as the game is set even before the fall of Reach. This slow burn storytelling might be exciting for some, as it helps flesh out the world, but it might be frustrating for others expecting to get into the action more.
It’s the patience of storytelling that is the best aspect of “Halo,” thus far. The extended runtime of a full series gives the story time to breathe and allows showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane a chance to explore the political machinations of the UNSC in a way the games were never able to do. There’s many more shades of gray than the typical good-versus-evil of humans versus aliens. Humanity is fighting for its survival and is willing to do whatever it takes in order to win — leading to some somewhat disturbing decisions.
From a production standpoint, “Halo” is hit or miss. The production design captures the feel of the series in a way that wasn’t possible even a decade ago when a movie was in full development. Sets are impressive. Props are straight from the games. The Spartan’s mjolnir armor looks absolutely amazing. The Covenant themselves often look very impressive, and the show never shies away from focusing on them without the need for additional human elements. But the direction can be disjointed and marred by some horrible CG that looks like it was extremely rushed at times. It’s also very easy to tell when actors are in real world locations and when they’re on a set against a green screen. For such an expensive looking series, there are times when the production looks like a Syfy Channel original.
Thankfully, Master Chief is handled very well. He serves as a player cipher in the games, but is more fleshed out as a character in the novels. “American Gods” star Pablo Schreiber does an excellent job as humanity’s savior, delivering a performance that is complicated and layered as a soldier who wants to do the right thing, but is also fighting against years of indoctrination and programming. His internal conflict is as key to the story as the conflict against the Covenant, and Schreiber sells that turmoil well.
While the character never removes his helmet in-game, fans were shocked to see him take it off within the first episode and then multiple times in the second. Shows like “The Mandalorian” have proven that a masked protagonist can work, but Chief’s hidden identity has never been a thing to anyone exposed to the series outside of the video games. It works here, giving Chief a bit of additional humanity — something he desperately needs as an armored super soldier.
There’s a lot to like in “Halo,” even if some of its choices are a bit controversial. It’s obvious the series was inspired by the success of “The Mandalorian,” and has taken great liberties with the source material. Judged on its own as a pure television series, “Halo” has a lot of promise, even if its first episode was off to a shaky start. The improvements have already started in the second episode and hopefully will continue moving forward. For fans of the video games for the last 20 years, “Halo” represents the potential that everyone hoped for when the movie was announced more than 15 years ago. But it will need to continue improving in order to live up to the standards of the franchise.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.