The hits just keep on coming for Microsoft’s biggest title this year.
“Halo Infinite” was originally set to launch alongside the Xbox Series S/X last November, but was delayed a full year after a horrible showing during a summer games conference. In the months since the delay, developer 343 Industries has done a tremendous job of keeping fans in the loop of development progress ahead of a confirmed “holiday 2021” launch window. But last week’s update featured some bad news — “Halo Infinite” will launch this year without campaign co-op or Forge mode.
This will be the first “Halo” title ever released without any form of campaign co-op. “Halo: Combat Evolved” and “Halo 2” both launched with local split-screen co-op. Each title from “Halo 3” onwards has featured both local and online co-op. Though, “Halo 5: Guardians” lacked any sort of local split-screen mode at all.
“Forge” has also been a “Halo” mainstay since “Halo 3.” The map editor has enjoyed feature creep since its 2007 debut, and has almost become a full fledged map maker with its last iteration.
The loss of both modes at launch came as a shock to the “Halo” community. The developer assured its fans with the update that both modes will be added back into the game within a couple of months of launch. Apparently, development is nearly complete on both the campaign and multiplayer, and 343i didn’t see the point in delaying the game another couple of months — out of the lucrative fall/holiday shopping season — for these two features. Time will tell if they made the right decision, but reactions were swift.
Some have called for a delay anyway, saying to release a “Halo” title without these two modes is simply not worth it. Some want it to be delayed so that they can enjoy the campaign with their friends, as they’ve done in the past. Some have advocated for simply releasing the multiplayer portion separately from the campaign, which would come out later when co-op and Forge are finished.
None of the aforementioned options are all that rational. Though, one has to wonder what is happening at 343i for this game to be in such shape after being worked on for more than five years. Covid has done a number on the industry, but “Halo Infinite” development seems especially cursed for some reason. It’s amazing to think in what shape the game would have been had it launched “on time” last holiday.
The good news for fans is the recent multiplayer test flight went remarkably well. The game feels like a classic “Halo” title — ditching some of the more cumbersome and superfluous additions from “Halo 4” and “Halo 5” for a more streamlined experience. The design philosophy of “Halo Infinite” has always been about going back to the basics of the series — from the overhauled art style to the gameplay. The multiplayer test really felt like a classic “Halo” experience.
The problem 343i faces is that every title it has released has had some sort of issue that held it back from greatness. “Halo 4” had a terrible campaign and even worse multiplayer experience. “The Master Chief Collection” was riddled with bugs for literally years before it was fixed. “Halo 5” again featured a terrible, hacked up campaign with a bad story. Its multiplayer was more fluid than “Halo 4,” but still felt too much like “Call of Duty” and other flavor-of-the-moment multiplayer titles.
“Halo Infinite” was supposed to be the “Halo” title that brought the franchise back to prominence. There’s still a chance that could happen with its focus on free-to-play multiplayer and an expanded campaign mode that can be built upon for years to come. But 343i needs to get the first impression right when the game releases later this year. It’s being positioned as a live service game, which is one of the reasons the studio opted to push forward with a release sans Forge and campaign co-op, but that could also be used as a crutch for development problems. Here’s hoping those problems are ironed out.
“Halo Infinite” is set to release on the Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC some time this holiday season.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.