When “Guardians of the Galaxy” released in 2014, audiences fell in love with a talking raccoon and an anthropomorphic tree with a four-word vocabulary. Nine years later, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will make audiences fall in love with a talking otter with robotic arms, a rabbit turned into a mechanical spider and a walrus with wheels for legs. In a current rut of superhero films that fail to resonate because they lack meaning and heart, writer-director James Gunn returns to offer his capstone to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way that will not only resonate, but will surely impact the feelings of the whole audience.
The previous two “Guardians” films delved into deeper themes and in ways most superhero films in the MCU didn’t even attempt. Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket have all been ciphers through which Gunn has explored the meaning of family and commitment in much better ways than another franchise releasing later this week with Groot’s voice actor. While much of the character introspection and analysis has been directed at Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord, the much more fascinating character of the franchise has always been Rocket, whose background has always been intentionally mysterious. Gunn, fresh off returning to the MCU from being fired in 2018 due to controversial tweets surfacing from his past but was later hired back a year later after a near mutiny from the cast and crew, channeled much of his controversy into the explorations of dedication to a mismatched family. When Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock (a character we’ll get to in a moment) crashes into Knowhere, the new home base of the Guardians, looking for Rocket, Quill must intervene before Rocket is killed. Attempts to repair the damage from a medkit induce cardiac arrest due to the proprietary technology installed in him when he was experimented on in the past. These experiments have always been hinted at, but Rocket always kept his past quiet. Here, Gunn finally delves into how he started out as a simple raccoon from North America who was experimented on by the High Evolutionary, played by a terrifying Chukwudi Iwuji of Gunn’s “Peacemaker” series. Rocket somehow possessed a brain capable of learning and problem solving, something the High Evolutionary was never able to replicate. During these flashbacks, the audience also discovers Lyla (a name comic book fans will recognize as Rocket’s love interest), an otter; Floor, a rabbit that was given mechanical spider legs and a metal mouth; and Teefs, a walrus with wheels for feet and other cybernetic augmentations. Some of the most touching moments in a very emotional film are the times when the story pauses and just spends time listening to the conversations between the animals. Hearing their aspirations and dreams and seeing them contrast against Rocket’s character as he’s been shown in the previous two Gunn-directed films is heartbreaking.