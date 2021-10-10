“The Green Knight” is one of the most wonderfully frustrating movies of the year.
Based off the timeless poem, “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” director David Lowery’s latest slow-burning experience serves as both a dedication and a critique of its source material. Don’t be fooled by the marketing, which paints this as a classic adventure story in the time of King Arthur, not unlike “Excalibur,” but the actual movie is far from a whimsical adventure through the British countryside. It’s dark, haunting and — at times — obtuse, relying heavily on the viewer’s interpretations as to what actually happens on screen.
In the Arthurian legends, Gawain was Arthur’s best and most loyal knights — a man who would do anything for his liege lord. The movie strays from that telling, painting Gawain, played wonderfully by the woefully underrated Dev Patel, as a bit of a loser and bum, who would rather just seduce women and live off the fortunes of his mother while in the service of Arthur. Instead of being a wise, somewhat young king at the height of his power, Arthur is an old man looking to secure his legacy by naming his successor.
At Christmas, a mysterious tall green knight appears at Arthur’s court, challenging anyone in attendance to land one fatal blow. If they do not kill him, they are to meet him at the green chapel in one year in order to receive the same blow. Patel’s Gawain volunteers reluctantly, cuts the knight’s head clean off his shoulders and watches in petrified fear as the knight picks his head off the floor and rides off, laughing.
The fact that the knight is massive — standing more than 7 feet tall — and looks like a walking, talking tree (that’s not Groot), and no one should be surprised by the outcome of events.
A year later, Gawain begins his journey across the island of Britain to the green chapel, where he will find the green knight and hold up his end of the bargain struck. Unlike the more eager and excited Gawain of the poem, Patel’s Gawain is sullen, downtrodden and extremely reluctant to make the journey. So much of the movie is focused on Gawain’s internal struggle with what he knows to be right, and what he would rather do because it’s easier.
The movie’s pacing slows to an absolute crawl during the second act, which sees Gawain coming across various creatures and mysteries while traveling. In one sequence, he meets a group of giants, asking to ride on their shoulders to get to the green chapel faster. In another instance, he finds an abandoned home in the wilderness that’s haunted by a woman’s ghost. But it’s when he comes across the manor of a mysterious lord and his lady that things become even stranger.
Fans of the poem will recognize this sequence, in which the lord’s wife tries to seduce Gawain repeatedly as part of a game she and the lord play with Gawain. The events play out differently in the movie, focusing just as much on Gawain’s internal struggles versus the tension that builds as he comes closer to his fateful second meeting with the green knight.
Lowery plays with expectations quite a bit with the film, subverting many of them to varying degrees of success. The story is relatively straight forward, but Lowery adds a layer of mystery to it with his atmospheric direction and downright haunting mood throughout the 130 minute runtime. So much of what happens, including a mind-blowing sequence of Gawain once he returns from his trial, is open to interpretation. This is a movie that audiences will discuss for weeks to come, as they try to decipher what happened on screen. So much of the story is told through its images and mood, rather than through dialogue and words, and it works — for the most part. Some sequences are a little too subtle, and the message can quickly become muddled.
Patel is amazing as Gawain, bouncing between the playboy knight at the start of the movie to a much more subdued and contemplative man later in the film. So much of his character’s struggles are portrayed through Patel’s facial expressions. He doesn’t have a whole lot of dialogue to work with, but he manages to convey a troubled Gawain through physical acting — a trait that seems less sought after these days.
“The Green Knight” isn’t a movie that’s going to be popular with large groups of people, simply due to its slow pacing and its focus on atmosphere and internal conflict at the expense of loud, boisterous action and manic dialogue. But for fans of the poem, or for anyone interested in such atmospheric storytelling, “The Green Knight” is one of the best films of the year. It just tries to get a little too clever with its storytelling in certain moments and can lose the audience easily.
“The Green Knight” is available now on video on demand.