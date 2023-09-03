Watch out, Vin Biofuel, another mediocre low octane racing film sputters its way into theaters, and is somehow even more insultingly boring than the “Fast and Furious” franchise.
Sony’s “Gran Turismo” feels less like an inspiring “true” story (that retains about as truth as a Donald Trump campaign speech) and more like a 135 minute advertisement for every Sony product imaginable. When an audience member sees this film in theaters, they are paying for the honor of having every Sony electronic device from the PlayStation 5 to cell phones to MP3 players crammed down their throats. One could sit through a two-hour movie airing on network television and see less advertisements in a night’s worth of commercial breaks than what’s on display here. There are multiple instances when the camera will shift from the focus of the scene to a glaringly obvious product placement that has everything short of those annoying 1-800 infomercials from daytime television.
During the opening act, one could easily be convinced they were waiting on the movie to actually start while watching an advertisement for the next “Gran Turismo” video game, complete with glamor shots of series originator Kazunori Yamauchi discussing how he created the original game, like he’s Prometheus bringing fire to humans for the first time. It would be like sitting down to watch the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” and watching a 20-minute introduction with Shigeru Miyamoto discussing his design philosophy for Mario’s overalls.
The racing — the supposed attraction of the film — is boring and lifeless — outclassed by even the most banal of “Fast and Furious” flicks. “Mario Kart” races on 50CC have a greater sense of speed than what’s on display. Director Neill Blomkamp must still be in the doghouse after the wretched “Chappie” because he is stuck wasting away on this garbage flick. It’s a shame how far he’s fallen since the greatness that was “District 9.” He directs the racing sequences with the energy of an aging Moped on a dying battery.
Video game movie fans need not even bother to see, lest they be subjected to every stereotypical gamer insults that were old when I was in middle school when the Nintendo 64 was popular. The script is filled with the cliche, cringe-inducing insults and jokes that sound like they should come out of an elementary school bully’s mouth on the playground in 1996, but are instead uttered by real, paid professional adult actors with straight faces. David Harbor deserves an Oscar for his performance for managing to utter the horrible dialogue he’s given without bursting into tears. Someone end the writers’ and actors’ strike so this man can get back to working on “Stranger Things” because this ain’t it, chief.
The story of “Gran Turismo” spins its wheels trying to portray this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Jann Mardenborough, the walking embodiment of every video game stereotype that’s ever been dreamed up by someone who’s never picked up a controller in their life. He’s constantly berated by his father for playing too many video games and not wanting to go outside. He’s constantly made fun of by everyone around him for his love of games. He struggles with talking to a girl because he’s too awkward — because he’s a gamer, get it? But he’s a supposed prodigy who can outrace the greatest race car drivers in the world because he’s “raced this track a thousand times” on a video game. Wait, “Gran Turismo” is not a video game — as the film tries to argue constantly, as if it’s ashamed of being a video game movie. No, “Gran Turismo” is a “driving simulator” — a line that’s repeatedly uttered like it’s some profound statement.
Jann wins a “Gran Turismo” contest that enters him in a once-in-a-lifetime “Gran Turismo Academy” where the best drivers compete for the chance to race real cars. This is somewhat based on a true story, but that’s where the truth ends. Jann was neither the first driver to graduate from the academy, he was also not the first to race real cars as a “Gran Turismo” player, nor did he win many of the races that are portrayed in the movie. The real life story is not that interesting, so producers had to cook up the most by-the-book underdog story that somehow makes “Rudy” look like a bastion of truth. There is so much saccharin in this script that I felt as if I needed to take a Metformin when I walked out of the theater.
“Gran Turismo” lacks any sort of octane at any level of its production. The direction is dull, the script is one step above being thrown together by ChatGPT and the real story that the film is based upon is neither engaging nor that monumental. The real history of Jann is rather unremarkable beyond the idea of a video game player getting behind the wheel of a real car — and he wasn’t even the first to do that. Any “Gran Turismo” fan should just save their money and play the game at home. It will be a much more enjoyable experience without the needless drama or marketing gimmicks. Pull this one into the garage and let it be mothballed and forgotten for good.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.