Film Review - Gran Turismo

Watch out, Vin Biofuel, another mediocre low octane racing film sputters its way into theaters, and is somehow even more insultingly boring than the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Sony’s “Gran Turismo” feels less like an inspiring “true” story (that retains about as truth as a Donald Trump campaign speech) and more like a 135 minute advertisement for every Sony product imaginable. When an audience member sees this film in theaters, they are paying for the honor of having every Sony electronic device from the PlayStation 5 to cell phones to MP3 players crammed down their throats. One could sit through a two-hour movie airing on network television and see less advertisements in a night’s worth of commercial breaks than what’s on display here. There are multiple instances when the camera will shift from the focus of the scene to a glaringly obvious product placement that has everything short of those annoying 1-800 infomercials from daytime television.