Sixty-eight years ago, a Japanese director named Ishirō Honda changed cinema forever with the release of “Gojira.”

Today, the radioactive dinosaur is synonymous with camp, cheesiness and larger-than-life battles that pit men in rubber suits against each other while scores of toy trucks and tanks fire in vain from a distance. “Godzilla” has become one of the most enduring properties of all time, changing and warping to whatever tone and atmosphere fit the time period. But in 1954, when “Gojira” first arrived in Japanese cinema, and a year later, when it arrived in American cinema as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” it was a much different film than what would follow in the years and decades to come.

Recommended for you