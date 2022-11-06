Sixty-eight years ago, a Japanese director named Ishirō Honda changed cinema forever with the release of “Gojira.”
Today, the radioactive dinosaur is synonymous with camp, cheesiness and larger-than-life battles that pit men in rubber suits against each other while scores of toy trucks and tanks fire in vain from a distance. “Godzilla” has become one of the most enduring properties of all time, changing and warping to whatever tone and atmosphere fit the time period. But in 1954, when “Gojira” first arrived in Japanese cinema, and a year later, when it arrived in American cinema as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” it was a much different film than what would follow in the years and decades to come.
As Hollywood maintains its autumn doldrums in anticipation of the holiday movie season, movie theaters have opted to resurrect classics on the silver screen. This gives many the chance to see some of the best and most influential films the way they were meant to be seen — on the biggest screen possible. Specialty theater chain Alamo Drafthouse hosted a “Godzilla Day” event, during which it screened “Gojira” remastered in 4K with new audio. For those in attendance, it was almost assuredly the first time to see the 1954 classic on the big screen. It will not be the last, as Toho has announced future screenings in additional theater chains across the country.
Unlike future movies in the franchise, Godzilla is the only monster in “Gojira.” There are no major battles or conflicts between kaiju, only the slow, methodical destruction of Japan — a visual metaphor for the destruction left in the wake of the two atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In one particular striking scene, a woman remarks that she just barely escaped the Nagasaki bombing, only to be unceremoniously killed soon after by Godzilla. It’s a somber reminder of just how much those two attacks scarred the nation for the years that followed.
Godzilla himself has always been an analogy for the atomic bombings. The movie specifically goes out of its way to mention how he was resurrected by bomb testings in the Pacific and irradiated, which mutated him to make him much longer, give him his trademark atomic breath and make him extremely durable against attacks.
But instead of dwelling on the titular monster, the film instead focuses on the human characters at the heart of the story. Akira Takarada’s Hideto Ogata and Momoko Kôchi’s Emiko Yamane are two aspiring lovers at the center of the film. Yamane is the daughter of Dr. Kyohei Yamane, played by screen legend Takashi Shimura. Dr. Yamane serves as the source of exposition for the film, explaining the intricacies of Godzilla as the story unfolds. They’re joined by mysterious and haunted scientist Daisuke Serizawa, who is working on a mysterious project that he keeps from everyone. Serizawa, the real hero of the story, represents the anger and grief that so many Japanese citizens had at the time, as he wrestles with the guilt of his past and his creation.
Godzilla doesn’t even show up in the film until nearly an hour into its runtime and is barely on screen for more than 20 minutes. Instead, director Honda concentrates his efforts on the effects of Godzilla’s wrath and its aftermath. When Godzilla does invade Tokyo in the climax of the film, it’s handled with deft care, using images that draw parallels to the aftermath of the atomic bombings with screaming women and children covered in burns and other injuries. The use of a children’s choir singing as the camera pans over the destruction of Tokyo is particularly haunting in a way that no “Godzilla” film since has ever managed. There’s a feeling of despair and hopelessness that hangs over the film to give it a unique tone compared to any other kaiju film.
This isn’t a fun film where giant monsters fight with humans standing by with clever one-liners and amazing choreography. It’s a very grounded film, filled to the brim with emotion and despair that taps into a deep-seeded trauma that permeated the Japanese culture at the time. The elements of camp and cheese are unintentional — attributable more to the limited technology of the time than the director’s vision.
Even in a film made nearly 70 years ago, the special effects hold up remarkably well. Honda only includes one daytime shot of Godzilla, the famous scene of him looking over the cliffside of Odo Island as his first on-screen appearance. But the remaining appearances and subsequent attacks are all filmed in the dark, shrouding the rubber suit in shadow. The result is not just an effort to hide the low budget look of the monster, but also to make him appear more menacing and destructive as he stomps through Tokyo. The dark cinematography used in the attack contrasts with the bright daylight aftermath to give audiences a greater understanding of just how devastating Godzilla can be.
Often, when looking at the “Godzilla” franchise, or kaiju films as a whole with the likes of “Pacific Rim” and “King Kong,” it can be difficult to comprehend such a serious and somber take on giant monster films. But that was always Honda’s intentions with “Gojira,” and it worked. This is a film that, despite its budget restrictions and the limitations of the technology of the time, is still extremely haunting with a tone that endures nearly 70 years later.
“Gojira” has additional limited theatrical screenings for “Godzilla Day” and is streaming on Peacock and HBO Max.
