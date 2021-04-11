“Godzilla vs. Kong” is not a movie to watch for the human drama element.
When your lean 110-minute movie is marketed and billed as a clash between two titans — massive creatures that stand more than 300 feet each — humans are often nothing more than fodder for the titular battle. Director Adam Wingard does a better job of focusing the film on its CG-created stars than previous directors in this “Monsterverse” universe of Godzilla, Kong and other famous kaiju, but you’ll still find yourself yawning and checking your watch when Godzilla and Kong are not on the screen. Thankfully, that’s not very often.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” is one absurd movie — for all the right reasons. It’s a massive tonal shift from “Godzilla,” which kicked off this cinematic universe in 2014 and focused on a much more somber and almost horrific look at what a giant monster could do to the world. Whereas its direct sequel, “Godzilla King of the Monsters” tried to adhere to that similar tone while cranking up the monster action tremendously, it didn’t feel fully committed to either of its conflicting goals of embracing the Showa Era (the original slate of lighthearted Toho “Godzilla” films that featured plenty of monster action) and that tone of frightening awe of Godzilla. This latest release doesn’t even bother trying to make the monsters scary. They’re on screen for over-the-top action with plenty of fake science as a framing device in order to provide an amazing popcorn experience that reminds us all of why watching a movie on the big screen in a theater is so enjoyable.
Godzilla has been in hiding for three years since the events of “King of the Monsters,” during which he defeated King Ghidorah and established himself as the literal king of the monsters. He shows up without warning, attacking and destroying a robotics research facility in Florida. As humanity quickly begins to turn on him, Apex Cybernetics funds an expedition to the hollow earth, where all titans originated, in order to secure an energy source that would power their ultimate weapon against Godzilla. Anyone who knows any Godzilla history knows exactly what their super weapon is supposed to be.
The only way to safely navigate the hollow earth is Kong, last seen on screen in “Kong Skull Island,” which took place in the 1970s. Kong has grown up now, still living on Skull Island, which has since become ravaged by storms. He lives under the protection of Monarch, the SHIELD-style organization that oversees Titans throughout the Monsterverse. A shady scientist convinces his former friend to transport Kong to the only entrance to the hollow earth in the arctic. But along the way, they’re attacked by Godzilla, who sees Kong as the only other rival to his position as the alpha.
The storyline is crazy, but with just enough credibility and purpose to give the money the connective tissue between the monster bouts — of which there are actually plenty. “Godzilla vs. Kong” truly feels like a modern day Showa Era “Godzilla” with its buildup to the battles and the off-the-wall science-fiction storytelling to make it work. The human element is still extremely weak — especially a storyline with Millie Bobby Brown’s returning Madison, who travels the world with Bryan Tyree Henry’s slightly unhinged podcaster to uncover the truth about Apex. But there’s rarely much time in between monster action for the humans to become too annoying or distracting — a welcome relief from previous entries that were bogged down with too human uninteresting human drama.
Now, the focus on humans has always been a criticism of the Monsterverse, but this has always been the case for Toho kaiju movies. Most only remember the cinematic battles between the monsters because those were the most memorable parts. But each movie, from the original 1954 “Godzilla” to the over-the-top “Godzilla Final Wars,” featured much more human action than monster action. But those movies never took themselves too seriously, other than the original “Godzilla.” It took the Monsterverse four entries to finally find its fitting tone with “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
Both Godzilla and Kong are given their fair share of the spotlight and both are done justice in the eyes of each of their fans. There is a definitive winner in their titular fight, something that many “versus” movies often eschew. But Wingard handles both characters with ease and the action is amazingly shot and paced. The battles are in clear view without constant cuts to humans or other parts of the scenery. It’s also good to see kaiju action in daylight, as most films try to cut costs by showing the battles at night. That’s not the case here.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” may still struggle with a human story, but its two titular characters are still strong enough to carry the movie on their backs for what is the best movie in the Monsterverse to date. It’s a movie that understands its purpose — to offer amazing kaiju action that will please fans — and it delivers on that promise. The slimmed down runtime feels refreshing, as it limits the focus on superfluous narration and helps bring the focus back to the reason why everyone is paying to see a movie called “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
“Godzilla vs. Kong” is rated PG-13 and is showing in theaters, and is available at no additional charge for HBO Max subscribers through April 30.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly movie review for The Lawton Constitution.