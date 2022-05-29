The third time was not the charm for writer-director Alex Garland.
After the striking successes of “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” — two of the better science-fiction movies of the last decade — Garland made his most ambitious swing for the fences yet with “Men” — and came up well short. Powered by strong performances from its two leads, Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear, and some absolutely striking visuals and atmosphere, the movie is let down by a combination of over ambition and a lack of commitment to one specific theme. “Men” could be best described as a beautiful mess, but the term “mess” might be too kind.
The movie opens with Buckley’s Harper visiting a getaway cottage in the English countryside. Still recovering from a traumatic event that the movie wastes all of about 15 minutes mysteriously alluding to before giving the most anticlimactic and predictable resolution possible, Harper just wants to be left alone for two weeks. But there’s just something strange about the men in this isolated village — they all look like Kinnear’s Geoffrey, the mild-mannered landlord. And while this oddity is showcased throughout the whole film, Harper never notices or reacts — perhaps playing into the meta nature of the film and its themes.
While exploring one day, Harper comes across a naked man who, again, looks like Kinnear’s Geoffrey. This soon begins a descent into madness for Harper. Every man she comes across belittles her in some way, accuses her of being the cause of her own trauma and straight up refusing to believe anything she says. The movie isn’t subtle about its subtext when the only two characters in the film who believe anything Harper says are her best friend, Riley, and a female cop.
The pacing is extremely slow. It’s quickly revealed that Harper’s trauma is a result of her husband’s death — either by accident or suicide. Exhausted by her toxic relationship, Harper told her husband she was going to divorce him. He threatens to kill himself before striking her at the climax of the argument. She kicks him out of their apartment, only for him to force his way into an apartment upstairs and either try to climb down to get back to Harper, or to jump, as he had threatened. But once these revelations are aired, the movie comes to a complete crawl until a third act that is equal parts mesmerizing and enchanting and equal parts downright disturbing, featuring body horror elements straight out of John Carpenter’s “The Thing” or any 80s David Croneburg movie.
Garland wants to present a movie that essentially “mansplains” toxic masculinity, as its shown through the eyes of this woman obviously suffering from trauma as the result of her failed relationship. The problem is Garland’s script has the subtlety of a nuclear bomb to take out an ant hill. Every man Harper comes across must be an overbearing bully, or creepy seducer or bumbling idiot who refuses to consider anything she says. But the movie never does anything with these obvious setups. They’re surface level observations that are obvious to anyone who has paid any remote attention to what’s been happening in the world. And those who are blind to the real world implications aren’t the audience that would be accepting of what Garland is trying to postulate anyway. So this is a movie that preaches “toxic masculinity is bad” and “yes, all men,” while offering no resolution.
Even the supernatural explanations and underpinnings offer little in the way of anything of depth to the movie or the message it wants to convey. If anything, the over-reliance on the Green Man, a pagan fertility god at the core of the third act, cheapens the message. The ambiguous ending is not something that will spark discourse and examination, but rather boredom and trepidation. Once the shock of the third act elements wear off, you’re left with a movie that feels as empty as a bag of Lay’s potato chips. Sure, it might look good, and it might be somewhat enjoyable in the moment, but you’re going to be left feeling a bit dirty and unsatisfied.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.